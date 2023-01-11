Every offensive lineman the Oklahoma Sooners have offered in the 2024 recruiting cycle

The Oklahoma Sooners have created a reputation for helping develop NFL-caliber offensive linemen thanks to the work of offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh. Creed Humphrey and Orlando Brown are prime examples of the work that is done at OU. Humphrey is arguably the best center in the game just two years into his collegiate career.

Even prior to Bedenbaugh’s arrival in Norman, the Sooners developed two of the best offensive linemen in the NFL today, Trent Williams and Lane Johnson. The offensive tackles have starred in the league for much of the last decade and continue to do fantastic work at their tackle positions.

Oklahoma’s latest great offensive line talent is on his way to the NFL and has a chance to be a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Anton Harrison was a tremendous asset for the Oklahoma Sooners offense. He was equally adept in run blocking as he was as a pass-blocker and takes great athleticism to Sundays.

Oklahoma’s 2023 signing class featured four-star Cayden Green, who was one of the best interior offensive line prospects in the country at the high school level. Oklahoma’s hoping to hit home runs with late-rising offensive line signees Joshua Bates, Heath Ozaeta, and Logan Howland. All four of their signees to the 2023 class are athletic and physical players who will be difference-makers on Saturdays.

With the 2023 class nearly wrapped up with national signing day just a few weeks away, the Oklahoma Sooners turn their attention to a talented 2024 offensive line class. Here’s who they’ve offered thus far in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle, according to 247Sports.

4-star IOL Jordan Seaton - Washington D.C.

247Sports Rank: 42

[lawrence-related id=60475]

Oklahoma, Oregon and Michigan are among the early standouts for four-star OL Jordan Seaton. @adamgorney and @RivalsFriedman have intel on him and several other recruits following @RivalsCamp Philly: https://t.co/BV5FOMJSli pic.twitter.com/Crp1HWS9YZ — Rivals (@Rivals) May 20, 2022

Story continues

4-star OT Daniel Calhoun - Roswell, Ga.

247Sports Rank: 55

4-star OT Brandon Baker - Santa Ana, Calif.

247Sports Rank: 56

Four-star OL Brandon Baker (Mater Dei) hoping to take three visits:

Click here: https://t.co/3kkxqcsKOT

No visits are planned just yet for Brandon but Oregon, Oklahoma and Ohio State are high on his list. pic.twitter.com/vg2yaOQOXy — Dave Keefer (@DaveKeefer) September 20, 2022

4-star OT Josiah Thompson - Dillon, S.C.

247Sports Rank: 58

[listicle id=77116]

4-star IOL DeAndre Carter - Santa Ana, Calif.

247Sports Rank: 93

4-Star IOL Liam Andrews - Brookline, Mass.

247Sports Rank: 100

4-star OT Michael Uini - Copperas Cove, Texas

247Sports Rank: 112

4-star OT Max Anderson - Frisco, Texas

247Sports Rank: 162

4-star IOL Casey Poe - Lindale, Texas

247Sports Rank: 206

[listicle id=75159]

4-star IOL Preston Taumua - Alea, Hawaii

247Sports Rank: 230

4-star OT Blake Frazier - Austin, Texas

247Sports Rank: 237

4-star IOL Peter Jones - Malvern, Penn.: Committed to Notre Dame

247Sports Rank: 248

After a great conversation with @OU_CoachB I am extremely blessed to have received an offer from The University of Oklahoma. @OU_Football @CoachGueriera @MalvernPrepFB pic.twitter.com/XtZXKW22Wn — Peter Jones (@Peter_Jones_77) April 27, 2022

4-star OT Grant Brix - Logan, Iowa

247Sports Rank: 260

Had a great talk with @OU_CoachB tonight, and I’m truly humbled and blessed to receive an offer from the University of Oklahoma! Boomer Sooner! pic.twitter.com/UoM7cQcSBb — Grant Brix (@grant_brix) September 28, 2022

4-star OT Ashton Funk - Katy, Texas: Committed to Texas A&M

247Sports Rank: 290

4-star IOL Daniel Cruz - North Richland Hills, Texas

247Sports Rank: 328

Had an amazing time at OU yesterday!! Can’t wait to come back and learn some more from @OU_CoachB and talk more with @CoachVenables and thank you so much for the hospitality it was great my family felt very welcomed!! #OUDNA #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/lOBbPLLoAl — Daniel Cruz (@DanielCruz_51) July 28, 2022

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire