Every Notre Dame player ever drafted by the Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens only came into existence in 1996 but in that roughly quarter century they’ve developed some roots with Notre Dame. When safety Kyle Hamilton was announced as the Ravens first round pick in the 2022 NFL draft he became the ninth former Notre Dame player to have his name called by the Baltimore Ravens.
That makes it less than every three years that the Ravens take a Golden Domer.
There is no doubt Hamilton heads to franchise that knows a thing or two about great defenses but there are certainly steps this Ravens defense will have to take as they allowed more passing yards than any other team in 2021.
As for Notre Dame’s history with the Ravens, here are the now nine Domers to be drafted by Baltimore.
2002 - Anthony Weaver
Anthony Weaver is now a defensive line coach on the Baltimore Ravens (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Anthony Weaver
Defensive end
2002 NFL draft
2nd round, 52nd overall
2002 - Javin Hunter
AFP PHOTO/Steve C. MITCHELL
Javin Hunter
Wide receiver
2002 NFL draft
6th round, 206th overall
2003 - Gerome Sapp
Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports
Gerome Sapp
Defensive back
2003 NFL draft
6th round, 182nd overall
2008 - Tom Zbikowski
Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports
[autotag]Tom Zbikowski[/autotag]Defensive Back
2008 NFL draft
3rd round, 86th overall
2013 - Kapron Lewis-Moore
Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
Kapron Lewis-Moore
Defensive end
2013 NFL draft
6th round, 200th overall
2016 - Ronnie Stanley
Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images
[autotag]Ronnie Stanley[/autotag]
Offensive tackle
2016 NFL draft
1st round, 6th overall
2019 - Miles Boykin
Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports
[autotag]Miles Boykin[/autotag]
Wide receiver
2019 NFL draft
3rd round, 93rd overall
2021 - Daelin Hayes
Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
[autotag]Daelin Hayes[/autotag]
Defensive end
2021 NFL draft
5th round, 171st overall
2022 - Kyle Hamilton
Photo by David Becker/Getty Images
[autotag]Kyle Hamilton[/autotag]
Safety
2022 NFL draft
1st round, 14th overall
