Every Notre Dame player ever drafted by the Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens only came into existence in 1996 but in that roughly quarter century they’ve developed some roots with Notre Dame. When safety Kyle Hamilton was announced as the Ravens first round pick in the 2022 NFL draft he became the ninth former Notre Dame player to have his name called by the Baltimore Ravens.

That makes it less than every three years that the Ravens take a Golden Domer.

There is no doubt Hamilton heads to franchise that knows a thing or two about great defenses but there are certainly steps this Ravens defense will have to take as they allowed more passing yards than any other team in 2021.

As for Notre Dame’s history with the Ravens, here are the now nine Domers to be drafted by Baltimore.

2002 - Anthony Weaver

Anthony Weaver is now a defensive line coach on the Baltimore Ravens (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Anthony Weaver

Defensive end

2002 NFL draft

2nd round, 52nd overall

2002 - Javin Hunter

AFP PHOTO/Steve C. MITCHELL

Javin Hunter

Wide receiver

2002 NFL draft

6th round, 206th overall

2003 - Gerome Sapp

Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

Gerome Sapp

Defensive back

2003 NFL draft

6th round, 182nd overall

2008 - Tom Zbikowski

Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Tom Zbikowski[/autotag]Defensive Back

2008 NFL draft

3rd round, 86th overall

2013 - Kapron Lewis-Moore

Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Kapron Lewis-Moore

Defensive end

2013 NFL draft

6th round, 200th overall

2016 - Ronnie Stanley

Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images

[autotag]Ronnie Stanley[/autotag]

Offensive tackle

2016 NFL draft

1st round, 6th overall

2019 - Miles Boykin

Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Miles Boykin[/autotag]

Wide receiver

2019 NFL draft

3rd round, 93rd overall

2021 - Daelin Hayes

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Daelin Hayes[/autotag]

Defensive end

2021 NFL draft

5th round, 171st overall

2022 - Kyle Hamilton

Photo by David Becker/Getty Images

[autotag]Kyle Hamilton[/autotag]

Safety

2022 NFL draft

1st round, 14th overall

1

1