Every Notre Dame player currently on an NFL training camp roster
Part of being an alumnus of a supremely successful collegiate football is seeing them getting an opportunity at the next level. For Notre Dame, the list of former players getting their shot in the NFL is large, very large. Find out below every former Irish star (in alphabetical order) and which NFL team they are with in training camp.
WR Kevin Austin - Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. (80) slaps hands with quarterback E.J. Perry (4) during the Jaguars rookie minicamp session at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL Wednesday, June 15, 2022.
Jki 061522 Jagswednesdayrookieminicamp 18
OL Aaron Banks - San Francisco 49ers
OL Alex Bars - Las Vegas Raiders
Aug 4, 2022; Canton, Ohio, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) celebrates with guard Alex Bars (64) after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
QB Ian Book - New Orleans Saints
Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
WR Miles Boykin - Pittsburgh Steelers
May 26, 2022; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Miles Boykin (13) participates in organized team activities at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
WR Chase Claypool - Pittsburgh Steelers
Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
QB Jack Coan - Indianapolis Colts
The Indianapolis Colts QB, Jack Coan (3) throws a pass during drills at Colts Camp on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield Ind.
Finals 11
LS Scott Daly - Detroit Lions
Dec 5, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) and kicker Riley Patterson (6) bump hands in front of Jack Fox (3) on the way to the field to play the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports
DT Sheldon Day - Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Sheldon Day (92) pressures Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) in the fourth quarter during a Week 9 NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cleveland Browns won, 41-16.
Cleveland Browns At Cincinnati Bengals Nov 7
OL Liam Eichenberg - Miami Dolphins
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images
S Jalen Elliott - New England Patriots
Feb 28, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame defensive back Jalen Elliott (DB47) speaks to the media during the 2020 NFL Combine in the Indianapolis Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
S Matthias Farley - Las Vegas Raiders
Apr 20, 2013; Notre Dame, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Carlo Calabrese (44), defensive coordinator Bob Diaco, and safety Matthias Farley (41) celebrate after an interception by Farley in the second quarter of the Blue-Gold Game at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
WR Chris Finke - Chicago Bears
Nov 3, 2018; Evanston, IL, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Chris Finke (10) makes a catch against Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Nate Hall (32) during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports
S Alohi Gilman - Los Angeles Chargers
Sep 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers safety Alohi Gilman (32) celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
OL Robert Hainsey - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
S Kyle Hamilton - Baltimore Ravens
Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton stands with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Baltimore Ravens with the 14th pick of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
LB Daelin Hayes - Baltimore Ravens
Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
DT Kurt Hinish - Houston Texans
ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 29: Kurt Hinish #41 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish runs off the field at halftime against the Clemson Tigers during the College Football Playoff Semifinal Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
LS J.J. Jansen - Carolina Panthers
Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
DE Jamir Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson talks with defensive end/outside linebacker Jamir Jones (40) during day 9 of the Jaguars Training Camp Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 at the Knight Sports Complex at Episcopal School of Jacksonville.
Jki Jagsday9 06
RB Tony Jones Jr. - New Orleans Saints
Jul 28, 2022; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Tony Jones Jr. (34) runs during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
DE Khalid Kareem - Cincinnati Bengals
CINCINNATI, OHIO – JANUARY 02: Khalid Kareem #90 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates the 34-31 win over the Kansas City Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
TE Cole Kmet - Chicago Bears
Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
G Tommy Kraemer - Detroit Lions
Dec 19, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions guard Tommy Kraemer (78) smiles from the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
S Julian Love - New York Giants
Jan 3, 2021; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants free safety Julian Love (20) breaks up a pass intended for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) in the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
TE Alize Mack - Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers’ Alizé Mack (47) is shown during organized team activities (OTA) Tuesday, May 31, 2022 in Green Bay, Wis.
Packers01 40
G Zack Martin - Dallas Cowboys
Jun 14, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin (70) on the field during minicamp at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
CB Nick McCloud - Buffalo Bills
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski
OL Mike McGlinchey - San Francisco 49ers
Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
WR Javon McKinley - Pittsburgh Steelers
Detroit Lions wide receiver Javon McKinley (83) during organized team activities at Lions headquarters in Allen Park, Thursday, May 27, 2021.
C Sam Mustipher - Chicago Bears
Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
OL Quenton Nelson - Indianapolis Colts
Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
LB Adetokunbo Ogundeji - Atlanta Falcons
Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
LB Romeo Okwara - Detroit Lions
Photo Courtesy Detroit Free Press
LB Julian Okwara - Detroit Lions
Photo courtesy of Detroit Free Press
LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah - Cleveland Browns
Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
LB Isaiah Pryor - New Orleans Saints
Image courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics
DL Isaac Rochell - Cleveland Browns
May 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) runs a drill during organized team activities at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
TE Kyle Rudolph - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jul 27, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Kyle Rudolph (8) and quarterback Tom Brady (12) greet each other at training camp at Advent Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
WR Ben Skowronek - Los Angeles Rams
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Ben Skowronek #18 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates following Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
S Harrison Smith - Minnesota Vikings
Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
TE Durham Smythe - Miami Dolphins
Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
WR Equanimeous St. Brown - Chicago Bears
Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
OL Ronnie Stanley - Baltimore Ravens
Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
DE Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa - Los Vegas Raiders
Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Notre Dame defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (DL44) talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Combine. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
DT Jerry Tillery - Los Angeles Chargers
Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
LB Drue Tranquill - Los Angeles Chargers
Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
TE Tommy Tremble - Carolina Panthers
Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
CB Donte Vaughn - Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers cornerback Donte Vaughn (34) during training camp Monday, August 1, 2022, at Ray Nitschke Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Apc Packtrainingcamp 080122962djp
RB Kyren Williams - Los Angeles Rams
Jun 3, 2022; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) carries the ball during organized team activities at California Lutheran University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
TE Brock Wright - Detroit Lions
Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
