Notre Dame’s all-time leading receivers (yardage)
Notre Dame has had some greats when it comes to receivers and tight ends and never was that more present than of at all times, the end of the Charlie Weis era when Golden Tate, Michael Floyd, and Kyle Rudolph were all tearing up the track for the Fighting Irish.
Unfortunately, that didn’t result in the number of wins anyone near South Bend would have wanted, even if the offenses were fun to watch at times.
Michael Mayer is the latest to join this list, which includes every Notre Dame player to ever haul in 1,000 or more receiving yards. For a tight end it’s almost scary to think how high he could have ended up had he not opted for the NFL draft, it makes all the sense in the world for him to declare.
In the history of Notre Dame football 38 different players have reached the 1,000 career receiving yards mark. Here are those 38 players to have accomplished the feat since 1956:
Kyle Rudolph
Sep 11, 2010; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Kyle Rudolph (9) scores a touchdown on a 95 yard pass play against the Michigan Wolverines during the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Michigan defeated Notre Dame 28-24. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
2008-2010
1032 receiving yards
Tony Smith
Nov 8, 2014; Tempe, AZ, USA; Detailed view of Notre Dame Fighting Irish helmets on the sideline against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Arizona State defeated Notre Dame 55-31. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
1989-1991
1044 receiving yards
Joey Getherall
9 Sep 2000: Joey Getherall #18 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish runs with the ball during the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at the Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. The Cornhuskers defeated the Fighting Irish 27-24Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Daniel /Allsport
1997-2000
1059 receiving yards
Pete Demmerle
SAN DIEGO, CA – OCTOBER 27: Helmets of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish near the bench area in the 2nd half against the Navy Midshipmen at SDCCU Stadium on October 27, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kent Horner/Getty Images)
1972-1974
1071 receiving yards
Raki Nelson
5 Sep 1998: Wide receiver Raki Nelson #9 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in action during a game against the Michigan Wolverines at the Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. The Fighting Irish defeated the Wolverines 36-20.
1996-1999
1081 receiving yards
Omar Jenkins
SOUTH BEND, IN – OCTOBER 5: Omar Jenkins #80 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish is tackled by Oshiomogho Atogwe #21 of the Stanford Cardinal during the NCAA football game at Notre Dame Stadium on October 5, 2002 in South Bend, Indiana. Notre Dame defeated Stanford 31-7. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
2001-2003
1088 receiving yards
John Carlson
Sep 9, 2006; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end (89) John Carlson is tackled by Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker (40) Dan Connor in the first quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports © copyright Matthew Emmons
2004-2007
1093 receiving yards
Anthony Fasano
Oct 15, 2005; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end #88 Anthony Fasano gains yardage after a catch against the Southern California Trojans at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend. The Trojans defeated the Irish 34-31. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Joe Robbins-USA TODAY Sports (c) 2005 by Joe Robbins
2003-2005
1112 receiving yards
Miles Boykin
3ORLANDO, FL – JANUARY 01: Miles Boykin #81 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish gets away from LSU Tigers defenders for the game-winning 55-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Citrus Bowl on January 1, 2018 in Orlando, Florida. Notre Dame won 21-17. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
2015-2018
1206 receiving yards
DaVaris Daniels
Oct 5, 2013; Arlington, TX, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils safety Alden Darby (4) attempts to tackle Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver DaVaris Daniels (10) in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
2012-2013
1235 receiving yards
Jack Snow
Oct 27, 2018; San Diego, CA, USA; A detailed view of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish helmet during the fourth quarter against the Navy Midshipmen at SDCCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
1962-1964
1242 receiving yards
Chris Finke
Sep 1, 2018; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Chris Finke (10) catches a pass for a touchdown over Michigan Wolverines defensive back Brad Hawkins (20) in the first quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
2015-2019
1251 receiving yards
Theo Riddick
Sep 1, 2012; Dublin, IRELAND; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Theo Riddick (6) stretches the ball across the goal line for a touchdown in the third quarter as Navy Midshipmen safety Tra’ves Bush (9) defends. Notre Dame won 50-10. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
2009-2012
1263 receiving yards
Kris Haines
Oct 17, 2015; South Bend, IN, USA; General view of the golden dome at the main administration building on the campus of Notre Dame. Maandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
1975-1978
1350 receiving yards
Lake Dawson
Dec 28, 2019; Orlando, Florida, USA; A detailed view of a Notre Dame Fighting Irish helmet prior to the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Iowa State Cyclones at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
1990-1993
1397 receiving yards
Chris Brown
Sep 19, 2015; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Chris Brown (2) catches a ball during pre-game warm-ups prior to facing the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports
2012-2015
1410 receiving yards
Milt Jackson
Aug. 15, 2009; South Bend, IN, USA; A helmet rests on the grass during the Notre Dame Fighting Irish practice at at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
1982-1986
1440 receiving yards
Equanimeous St. Brown
Sep 23, 2017; East Lansing, MI, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (6) makes a catch for a gain during the first quarter a game at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
2015-2017
1484 receiving yards
Bobby Brown
27 Sep 1997: Split end Bobby Brown of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (right) leaps into the air to catch a pass as safety Marcus Ray of the Michigan Wolverines (left) tries to prevent the completion during a game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan won the game 21-14. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Daniel /Allsport
1996-1999
1521 receiving yards
Raghib Ismail
Oct 28, 1989; South Bend, IN, USA; FILE PHOTO; Notre Dame Irish receiver Raghib Ismail (25) returns a punt for a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Raghib "The Rocket" Ismail
1988-1990
1565 receiving yards
Joe Howard
SAN DIEGO, CA – OCTOBER 27: Helmets of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish near the bench area in the 2nd half against the Navy Midshipmen at SDCCU Stadium on October 27, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kent Horner/Getty Images)
1981-1984
1663 receiving yards
Malcom Johnson
Oct 17, 2015; South Bend, IN, USA; General view of the Touchdown Jesus word of life mural on the facade of the Hesburgh Library on the campus of Notre Dame. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
1996-1998
1737 receiving yards
Ken McAfee
Sep 28, 2019; South Bend, IN, USA; A Notre Dame monogram flag waves in front of the Word of Life mural, commonly known as Touchdown Jesus, on the campus of the University of Notre Dame before the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Virginia Cavaliers at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
1974-1977
1759 receiving yards
Tyler Eifert
Oct 13, 2012; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Tyler Eifert (80) makes a catch in the end zone for a touchdown against Stanford Cardinal cornerbacks Devon Carrington (5) and Terrence Brown (6) at Notre Dame Stadium. Notre Dame defeats Stanford in overtime 20-13. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
2010-2012
1840 receiving yards
Tony Hunter
Oct. 13, 2012; South Bend, IN, USA; General view of the Notre Dame campus before the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Stanford Cardinal at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
1979-1982
1897 receiving yards
Michael Mayer
Oct 8, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs the ball as BYU Cougars defensive backs Jakob Robinson (0) and Hayden Livingston (28) defend in the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
2020-2022
2099 receiving yards
Jim Seymour
Nov 2, 2019; South Bend, IN, USA; A pumpkin sits on the finger of the statue commonly known as First Down Moses on the campus of the University of Notre Dame before the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Virginia Tech Hokies at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
1966-1968
2113 receiving yards
Chase Claypool
Nov 16, 2019; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Chase Claypool (83) catches a pass for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Navy Midshipmen at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
2016-2019
2159 receiving yards
Maurice Stovall
Nov. 5, 2005; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish receiver (21) Maurice Stovall catches a first-quarter touchdown pass in front of Tennessee Volunteers Roshaun Fellows at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2005 Matt Cashore
2002-2005
2195 receiving yards
Rhema McKnight
Nov. 4, 2006; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver (5) Rhema McKnight runs into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports © copyright (2006) Matt Cashore
2002-2006
2277 receiving yards
Tom Gatewood
Mar 19, 2020; Notre Dame, Indiana, USA; General view of the Word of Life Mural, commonly known as Touchdown Jesus, on the University of Notre Dame campus. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY NETWORK
1969-1971
2283 receiving yards
T.J. Jones
Nov 9, 2013; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver TJ Jones (7) carries the ball as Pittsburgh Panthers safety Jason Hendricks (25) defends in the first quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
2010-2013
2429 receiving yards
Tim Brown
Nov 15, 1986, Notre Dame, IN, USA; FILE PHOTO; Notre Dame Fighting Irish receiver Tim Brown (81) in action against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Notre Dame Stadium during the 1986 season. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
1984-1987
2493 receiving yards
Will Fuller
November 28, 2015; Stanford, CA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Will Fuller catches a pass and runs for a touchdown ahead of Stanford Cardinal cornerback Terrence Alexander (11) during the first half at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
2013-2015
2512 receiving yards
Derrick Mayes
1 Jan 1996: Split end Derrick Mayes of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish makes a catch as cornerback Samari Rolle of the Florida State Seminoles chases him during the Federal Express Orange Bowl at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida. Florida State won the game 31-26. Mandatory Credit: Al Bello /Allsport
1992-1995
2512 receiving yards
Jeff Samardzija
Nov 5, 2005; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish #83 Jeff Samardzija outruns Tennessee Volunteers #24 Antwan Stewart after a long pass play in the third quarter. Irish beat the Volunteers 41-21. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Matthew Emmons- USA TODAY Sports
2003-2006
2593 receiving yards
Golden Tate
Sept. 19, 2009; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Golden Tate (23) celebrates with a cheerleader after defeating the Michigan State Spartans 33-30 at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
2007-2009
2707 receiving yards
Michael Floyd
Dec. 31, 2010; El Paso, TX, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Michael Floyd (3) runs the ball as Miami Hurricanes cornerback Ryan Hill (13) attempts to tackle in the third quarter at the Sun Bowl. Notre Dame won 33-17. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
2008-2011
3686 receiving yards