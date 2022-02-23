Every Notre Dame NFL draft pick since 2000
Notre Dame’s 21st century didn’t start the way anyone would have liked as the Bob Davie, Tyrone Willingham, and Charlie Weis eras all left something to be desired but the ship changed course under Brian Kelly who led the Irish back to the brink of the greatness that is expected for Notre Dame football.
Since 2000, 100 different Notre Dame football players have had their names called in the NFL draft. Several others have signed as undrafted free agents but we’ll focus on those who were drafted for now.
This spring Kyle Hamilton, Kyren Williams, and Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa will certainly add to that list of 100.
So who are the 100 who have had their names called?
Who wound up having the best careers and who didn’t have the career they or you were hoping?
You can almost certainly name plenty but there are some former Notre Dame greats you’ve likely forgotten about as well. Here are the 100…
1. Jarious Jackson
Jarious Jackson – 2000 NFL draft
Quarterback
7th round, 214th overall
Denver Broncos
2. Mike Gandy
Mike Gandy – 2001 NFL draft
Offensive Tackle
3rd round, 68th overall
Chicago Bears
3. Brock Williams
Brock Williams – 2001 NFL draft
Defensive Back
3rd round, 86th overall
New England Patriots
4. Jabari Holloway
Jabari Holloway – 2001 NFL draft
Tight End
4th round, 119th overall
New England Patriots
5. Tony Driver
Tony Driver – 2001 NFL draft
Defensive Back
6th round, 178th overall
Buffalo Bills
6. Dan O'Leary
Dan O’Leary – 2001 NFL draft
Tight End
6th round, 195th overall
Buffalo Bills
7. Anthony Denman
Anthony Denman – 2001 NFL draft
Linebacker
7th round, 213th overall
Jacksonville Jaguars
8. David Givens
David Givens – 2002 NFL draft
Wide Receiver
7th round, 253rd overall
New England Patriots
9. Javin Hunter
Javin Hunter – 2002 NFL draft
Wide Receiver
6th round, 206th overall
Baltimore Ravens
10. Tyreo Harrison
Tyreo Harrison – 2002 NFL draft
Linebacker
6th round, 198th overall
Philadelphia Eagles
11. John Owens
John Owens – 2002 NFL draft
Tight End
5th round, 138th overall
Detroit Lions
12. Rocky Boiman
Rocky Boiman – 2002 NFL draft
Linebacker
4th round, 133rd overall
Tennessee Titans
13. Anthony Weaver
Anthony Weaver – 2002 NFL draft
Defensive End
2nd round, 52nd overall
Baltimore Ravens
14. Brennan Curtin
Brennan Curtin – 2003 NFL draft
Offensive Tackle
6th round, 212th overall
Green Bay Packers
15. Arnaz Battle
Arnaz Battle – 2003 NFL draft
Wide Receiver
6th round, 197th overall
San Francisco 49ers
16. Gerome Sapp
Gerome Sapp – 2003 NFL draft
Defensive Back
6th round, 182nd overall
Baltimore Ravens
17. Shane Walton
Shane Walton – 2003 NFL draft
Defensive Back
5th round, 170th overall
St. Louis Rams
18. Sean Mahan
Sean Mahan – 2003 NFL draft
Offensive Line
5th round, 168th overall
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19. Jordan Black
Jordan Black – 2003 NFL draft
Offensive Tackle
5th round, 153rd overall
Kansas City Chiefs
20. Jeff Faine
Jeff Faine – 2003 NFL draft
Center
1st round, 21st overall
Cleveland Browns
21. Jim Molinaro
Jim Molinaro – 2004 NFL draft
Offensive Tackle
6th round, 180th overall
Washington Redskins
22. Vontez Duff
Vontez Duff – 2004 NFL draft
Defensive Back
6th round, 170th overall
Houston Texans
23. Glenn Earl
Glenn Earl – 2004 NFL draft
Defensive Back
4th round, 122nd overall
Houston Texans
24. Courtney Watson
Courtney Watson – 2004 NFL draft
Linebacker
2nd round, 60th overall
New Orleans Saints
25. Julius Jones
Julius Jones – 2004 NFL draft
Running Back
2nd round, 43rd overall
Dallas Cowboys
26. Jerome Collins
Jerome Collins – 2005 NFL draft
Tight End
5th round, 144th overall
St. Louis Rams
27. Justin Tuck
Justin Tuck – 2005 NFL draft
Defensive End
3rd round, 74th overall
New York Giants
28. Dan Stevenson
Dan Stevenson – 2006 NFL draft
Offensive Guard
6th round, 205th overall
New England Patriots
29. Maurice Stovall
Maurice Stovall – 2006 NFL draft
Wide Receiver
3rd round, 90th overall
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30. Anthony Fasano
Anthony Fasano – 2006 NFL draft
Tight End
2nd round, 53rd overall
Dallas Cowboys
31. Chinedum Ndukwe
Chinedum Ndukwe – 2007 NFL draft
Safety
7th round, 253rd overall
Cincinnati Bengals
32. Dan Santucci
Dan Santucci – 2007 NFL draft
Offensive Guard
7th round, 230th overall
Cincinnati Bengals
33. Mike Richardson
Mike Richardson – 2007 NFL draft
Defensive Back
6th round, 202nd overall
New England Patriots
34. Derek Landri
Derek Landri – 2007 NFL draft
Defensive Tackle
5th round, 166th overall
Jacksonville Jaguars
35. Ryan Harris
Ryan Harris – 2007 NFL draft
Offensive Tackle
3rd round, 70th overall
Denver Broncos
36. Victor Abiamiri
Victor Abiamiri – 2007 NFL draft
Defensive End
2nd round, 57th overall
Philadelphia Eagles
37. Brady Quinn
Brady Quinn – 2007 NFL draft
Quarterback
1st round, 22nd overall
Cleveland Browns
38. John Sullivan
John Sullivan – 2008 NFL draft
Center
6th round, 187th overall
Minnesota Vikings
39. Tom Zbikowski
Tom Zbikowski – 2008 NFL draft
Defensive Back
3rd round, 86th overall
Baltimore Ravens
40. Trevor Laws
Trevor Laws – 2008 NFL draft
Defensive Tackle
2nd round, 47th overall
Philadelphia Eagles
41. John Carlson
John Carlson – 2008 NFL draft
Tight End
2nd round, 38th overall
Seattle Seahawks
42. David Bruton
David Bruton – 2008 NFL draft
Defensive Back
4th round, 114th overall
Denver Broncos
43. Eric Olsen
Eric Olsen – 2010 NFL draft
Center
6th round, 183rd overall
Denver Broncos
44. Sam Young
Sam Young – 2010 NFL draft
Offensive Tackle
6th round, 179th overall
Dallas Cowboys
45. Golden Tate
Golden Tate – 2010 NFL draft
Wide Receiver
2nd round, 60th overall
Seattle Seahawks
46. Jimmy Clausen
Jimmy Clausen – 2010 NFL draft
Quarterback
2nd round, 48th overall
Carolina Panthers
47. Kyle Rudolph
Kyle Rudolph – 2011 NFL draft
Tight End
2nd round, 43rd overall
Minnesota Vikings
48. Darius Fleming
Darius Fleming – 2012 NFL draft
Linebacker
5th round, 165th overall
San Francisco 49ers
49. Robert Blanton
Robert Blanton – 2012 NFL draft
Cornerback
5th round, 165th overall
Minnesota Vikings
50. Harrison Smith
Harrison Smith – 2012 NFL draft
Safety
1st round, 29th overall
Minnesota Vikings
51. Michael Floyd
Michael Floyd – 2012 NFL draft
Wide Receiver
1st round, 13th overall
Arizona Cardinals
52. Zeke Motta
Zeke Motta – 2013 NFL draft
Safety
7th round, 244th overall
Atlanta Falcons
53. Kapron Lewis-Moore
Kapron Lewis-Moore – 2013 NFL draft
Defensive End
6th round, 200th overall
Baltimore Ravens
54. Theo Riddick
Theo Riddick – 2013 NFL draft
Running Back
6th round, 199th overall
Detroit Lions
55. Jamoris Slaughter
Jamoris Slaughter – 2013 NFL draft
Defensive Back
6th round, 175th overall
Cleveland Browns
56. Manti Te'o
Manti Te’o – 2013 NFL draft
Linebacker
2nd round, 38th overall
San Diego Chargers
57. Tyler Eifert
Tyler Eifert – 2013 NFL draft
Tight End
1st round, 21st overall
Cincinnati Bengals
58. T. J. Jones
T. J. Jones – 2014 NFL draft
Wide Receiver
6th round, 189th overall
Detroit Lions
59. Bennett Jackson
Bennett Jackson – 2014 NFL draft
Cornerback
6th round, 187th overall
New York Giants
60. Prince Shembo
Prince Shembo – 2014 NFL draft
Linebacker
4th round, 139th overall
Atlanta Falcons
61. Chris Watt
Chris Watt – 2014 NFL Draft
Offensive Guard
3rd round, 89th overall
San Diego Chargers
62. Louis Nix
Louis Nix – 2014 NFL draft
Defensive Tackle
3rd round, 83rd overall
Houston Texans
63. Troy Niklas
Troy Niklas – 2014 NFL draft
Tight End
2nd round, 52nd overall
Arizona Cardinals
64. Stephon Tuitt
Stephon Tuitt – 2014 NFL draft
Defensive End
2nd round, 46th overall
Pittsburgh Steelers
65. Zack Martin
Zack Martin – 2014 NFL draft
Offensive Guard
1st round, 16th overall
Dallas Cowboys
66. Ben Koyack
Ben Koyack – 2015 NFL draft
Tight End
7th round, 229th overall
Jacksonville Jaguars
67. Sheldon Day
Sheldon Day – 2016 NFL draft
Defensive Tackle
4th round, 103rd overall
Jacksonville Jaguars
68. C. J. Prosise
C. J. Prosise – 2016 NFL draft
Running Back
3rd round, 90th overall
Seattle Seahawks
69. KeiVarae Russell
KeiVarae Russell – 2016 NFL draft
Cornerback
3rd round, 74th overall
Kansas City Chiefs
70. Nick Martin
Nick Martin – 2016 NFL draft
Guard
2nd round, 50th overall
Houston Texans
71. Jaylon Smith
Jaylon Smith – 2016 NFL draft
Linebacker
2nd round, 34th overall
Dallas Cowboys
72. Will Fuller
Will Fuller – 2016 NFL draft
Wide Receiver
1st round, 21st overall
Houston Texans
73. Ronnie Stanley
Ronnie Stanley – 2016 NFL draft
Offensive Tackle
1st round, 6th overall
Baltimore Ravens
74. Isaac Rochell
Isaac Rochell – 2017 NFL draft
Defensive Tackle
7th round, 225th overall
Los Angeles Chargers
75. DeShone Kizer
DeShone Kizer – 2017 NFL draft
Quarterback
2nd round, 52nd overall
Cleveland Browns
76. Equanimeous St. Brown
Equanimeous St. Brown – 2018 NFL draft
Wide Receiver
6th round, 207th overall
Green Bay Packers
77. Durham Smythe
Durham Smythe – 2018 NFL draft
Tight End
4th round, 123rd overall
Miami Dolphins
78. Mike McGlinchey
Mike McGlinchey – 2018 NFL draft
Offensive Tackle
1st round, 9th overall
San Francisco 49ers
79. Quenton Nelson
Quenton Nelson – 2018 NFL draft
Offensive Guard
1st round, 6th overall
Indianapolis Colts
80. Alize Mack
Alize Mack – 2019 NFL draft
Tight End
7th round, 231st overall
New Orleans Saints
81. Dexter Williams
Dexter Williams – 2019 NFL draft
Running Back
6th round, 194th overall
Green Bay Packers
82. Drue Tranquill
Drue Tranquill – 2019 NFL draft
Linebacker
4th round, 130th overall
Los Angeles Chargers
83. Julian Love
Julian Love – 2019 NFL draft
Cornerback
4th round, 108th overall
New York Giants
84. Miles Boykin
Miles Boykin – 2019 NFL draft
Wide Receiver
3rd round, 93rd overall
Baltimore Ravens
85. Jerry Tillery
Jerry Tillery – 2019 NFL draft
Defensive Lineman
1st round, 28th overall
Los Angeles Chargers
86. Alohi Gilman
Alohi Gilman – 2020 NFL draft
Safety
6th round, 186th overall
Los Angeles Chargers
87. Khalid Kareem
Khalid Kareem – 2020 NFL draft
Defensive End
5th round, 147th overall
Cincinnati Bengals
88. Troy Pride, Jr.
Troy Pride, Jr. – 2020 NFL draft
Cornerback
4th round, 113th overall
Carolina Panthers
89. Julian Okwara
Julian Okwara – 2020 NFL draft
Defensive End
3rd round, 67th overall
Detroit Lions
90. Chase Claypool
Chase Claypool – 2020 NFL draft
Wide Receiver
2nd round, 49th overall
Pittsburgh Steelers
91. Cole Kmet
Cole Kmet – 2020 NFL draft
Tight End
2nd round, 43rd overall
Chicago Bears
92. Ben Skowronek
Ben Skowronek – 2021 NFL draft
Wide Receiver
7th round, 249th overall
Los Angeles Rams
93. Adetokunbo Ogundeji
Adetokunbo Ogundeji – 2021 NFL draft
Defensive Lineman
5th round, 182nd overall
Atlanta Falcons
94. Daelin Hayes
Daelin Hayes – 2021 NFL draft
Defensive Lineman
5th round, 171st overall
Baltimore Ravens
95. Ian Book
Ian Book – 2021 NFL draft
Quarterback
4th round, 133rd overall
New Orleans Saints
96. Robert Hainsey
Robert Hainsey – 2021 NFL draft
Offensive Lineman
3rd round, 95th overall
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
97. Tommy Tremble
Tommy Tremble – 2021 NFL draft
Tight End
3rd round, 83rd overall
Carolina Panthers
98. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah – 2021 NFL draft
Linebacker
2nd round, 52nd overall
Cleveland Browns
99. Aaron Banks
Aaron Banks – 2021 NFL draft
Offensive Guard
2nd round, 48th overall
San Francisco 49ers
100. Liam Eichenberg
Liam Eichenberg – 2021 NFL draft
Offensive Lineman
2nd round, 42nd overall
Miami Dolphins
