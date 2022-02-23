Every Notre Dame NFL draft pick since 2000

Notre Dame’s 21st century didn’t start the way anyone would have liked as the Bob Davie, Tyrone Willingham, and Charlie Weis eras all left something to be desired but the ship changed course under Brian Kelly who led the Irish back to the brink of the greatness that is expected for Notre Dame football.

Since 2000, 100 different Notre Dame football players have had their names called in the NFL draft. Several others have signed as undrafted free agents but we’ll focus on those who were drafted for now.

This spring Kyle Hamilton, Kyren Williams, and Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa will certainly add to that list of 100.

So who are the 100 who have had their names called?

Who wound up having the best careers and who didn’t have the career they or you were hoping?

You can almost certainly name plenty but there are some former Notre Dame greats you’ve likely forgotten about as well. Here are the 100…

1. Jarious Jackson

Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Jarious Jackson – 2000 NFL draft

Quarterback

7th round, 214th overall

Denver Broncos

2. Mike Gandy

Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Gandy – 2001 NFL draft

Offensive Tackle

3rd round, 68th overall

Chicago Bears

3. Brock Williams

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Brock Williams – 2001 NFL draft

Defensive Back

3rd round, 86th overall

New England Patriots

4. Jabari Holloway

AP Photo/Steven Senne

Jabari Holloway – 2001 NFL draft

Tight End

4th round, 119th overall

New England Patriots

5. Tony Driver

Credit: Jon Ferrey /Allsport

Tony Driver – 2001 NFL draft

Defensive Back

6th round, 178th overall

Buffalo Bills

6. Dan O'Leary

Getty Images – Sept. 11, 1999

Dan O’Leary – 2001 NFL draft

Tight End

6th round, 195th overall

Buffalo Bills

7. Anthony Denman

Credit: Getty Images

Anthony Denman – 2001 NFL draft

Linebacker

7th round, 213th overall

Jacksonville Jaguars

8. David Givens

Credit: MPS-USA TODAY Sports

David Givens – 2002 NFL draft

Wide Receiver

7th round, 253rd overall

New England Patriots

Story continues

9. Javin Hunter

Credit: Jeff Gross /Allsport

Javin Hunter – 2002 NFL draft

Wide Receiver

6th round, 206th overall

Baltimore Ravens

10. Tyreo Harrison

Credit: Jonathan Daniel/Allsport

Tyreo Harrison – 2002 NFL draft

Linebacker

6th round, 198th overall

Philadelphia Eagles

11. John Owens

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

John Owens – 2002 NFL draft

Tight End

5th round, 138th overall

Detroit Lions

12. Rocky Boiman

AP Photo/Joe Raymond

Rocky Boiman – 2002 NFL draft

Linebacker

4th round, 133rd overall

Tennessee Titans

13. Anthony Weaver

Credit: Jonathan Daniel /Allsport

Anthony Weaver – 2002 NFL draft

Defensive End

2nd round, 52nd overall

Baltimore Ravens

14. Brennan Curtin

AP Photo/The Palm Beach Post, Sherman Zent

Brennan Curtin – 2003 NFL draft

Offensive Tackle

6th round, 212th overall

Green Bay Packers

15. Arnaz Battle

AP Photo/Brian Branch-Price

Arnaz Battle – 2003 NFL draft

Wide Receiver

6th round, 197th overall

San Francisco 49ers

16. Gerome Sapp

Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images

Gerome Sapp – 2003 NFL draft

Defensive Back

6th round, 182nd overall

Baltimore Ravens

17. Shane Walton

Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Shane Walton – 2003 NFL draft

Defensive Back

5th round, 170th overall

St. Louis Rams

18. Sean Mahan

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Sean Mahan – 2003 NFL draft

Offensive Line

5th round, 168th overall

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

19. Jordan Black

Credit: Jonathan Daniel /Allsport

Jordan Black – 2003 NFL draft

Offensive Tackle

5th round, 153rd overall

Kansas City Chiefs

20. Jeff Faine

Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

Jeff Faine – 2003 NFL draft

Center

1st round, 21st overall

Cleveland Browns

21. Jim Molinaro

Photo by Getty Images

Jim Molinaro – 2004 NFL draft

Offensive Tackle

6th round, 180th overall

Washington Redskins

22. Vontez Duff

AP Photo/Daniel Hulshizer

Vontez Duff – 2004 NFL draft

Defensive Back

6th round, 170th overall

Houston Texans

23. Glenn Earl

Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Glenn Earl – 2004 NFL draft

Defensive Back

4th round, 122nd overall

Houston Texans

24. Courtney Watson

Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Courtney Watson – 2004 NFL draft

Linebacker

2nd round, 60th overall

New Orleans Saints

25. Julius Jones

Credit: Mark Lyons /Allsport

Julius Jones – 2004 NFL draft

Running Back

2nd round, 43rd overall

Dallas Cowboys

26. Jerome Collins

(Collins in background #86) AP Photo/Julie Jacobson

Jerome Collins – 2005 NFL draft

Tight End

5th round, 144th overall

St. Louis Rams

27. Justin Tuck

AP Photo/Joe Raymond

Justin Tuck – 2005 NFL draft

Defensive End

3rd round, 74th overall

New York Giants

28. Dan Stevenson

Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

Dan Stevenson – 2006 NFL draft

Offensive Guard

6th round, 205th overall

New England Patriots

29. Maurice Stovall

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Maurice Stovall – 2006 NFL draft

Wide Receiver

3rd round, 90th overall

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

30. Anthony Fasano

Joe Robbins-USA TODAY Sports (c) 2005 by Joe Robbins

Anthony Fasano – 2006 NFL draft

Tight End

2nd round, 53rd overall

Dallas Cowboys

31. Chinedum Ndukwe

Credit: Photo By Christopher Gooley-USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2006 Christopher Gooley

Chinedum Ndukwe – 2007 NFL draft

Safety

7th round, 253rd overall

Cincinnati Bengals

32. Dan Santucci

hoto by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Dan Santucci – 2007 NFL draft

Offensive Guard

7th round, 230th overall

Cincinnati Bengals

33. Mike Richardson

USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2005 Matt Cashore

Mike Richardson – 2007 NFL draft

Defensive Back

6th round, 202nd overall

New England Patriots

34. Derek Landri

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports © copyright (2006) Matt Cashore

Derek Landri – 2007 NFL draft

Defensive Tackle

5th round, 166th overall

Jacksonville Jaguars

35. Ryan Harris

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Harris – 2007 NFL draft

Offensive Tackle

3rd round, 70th overall

Denver Broncos

36. Victor Abiamiri

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports © copyright (2006) Matt Cashore

Victor Abiamiri – 2007 NFL draft

Defensive End

2nd round, 57th overall

Philadelphia Eagles

37. Brady Quinn

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports © copyright (2006) Matt Cashore

Brady Quinn – 2007 NFL draft

Quarterback

1st round, 22nd overall

Cleveland Browns

38. John Sullivan

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

John Sullivan – 2008 NFL draft

Center

6th round, 187th overall

Minnesota Vikings

39. Tom Zbikowski

Credit: Photo By Matthew Emmons- USA TODAY Sports

Tom Zbikowski – 2008 NFL draft

Defensive Back

3rd round, 86th overall

Baltimore Ravens

40. Trevor Laws

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Trevor Laws – 2008 NFL draft

Defensive Tackle

2nd round, 47th overall

Philadelphia Eagles

41. John Carlson

Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports © copyright Matthew Emmons

John Carlson – 2008 NFL draft

Tight End

2nd round, 38th overall

Seattle Seahawks

42. David Bruton

Credit: Photo by Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

David Bruton – 2008 NFL draft

Defensive Back

4th round, 114th overall

Denver Broncos

43. Eric Olsen

Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Eric Olsen – 2010 NFL draft

Center

6th round, 183rd overall

Denver Broncos

44. Sam Young

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Young – 2010 NFL draft

Offensive Tackle

6th round, 179th overall

Dallas Cowboys

45. Golden Tate

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Golden Tate – 2010 NFL draft

Wide Receiver

2nd round, 60th overall

Seattle Seahawks

46. Jimmy Clausen

Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Clausen – 2010 NFL draft

Quarterback

2nd round, 48th overall

Carolina Panthers

47. Kyle Rudolph

Credit: Chuck Cook -USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Rudolph – 2011 NFL draft

Tight End

2nd round, 43rd overall

Minnesota Vikings

48. Darius Fleming

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Darius Fleming – 2012 NFL draft

Linebacker

5th round, 165th overall

San Francisco 49ers

49. Robert Blanton

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Robert Blanton – 2012 NFL draft

Cornerback

5th round, 165th overall

Minnesota Vikings

50. Harrison Smith

Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Harrison Smith – 2012 NFL draft

Safety

1st round, 29th overall

Minnesota Vikings

51. Michael Floyd

Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Floyd – 2012 NFL draft

Wide Receiver

1st round, 13th overall

Arizona Cardinals

52. Zeke Motta

Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Zeke Motta – 2013 NFL draft

Safety

7th round, 244th overall

Atlanta Falcons

53. Kapron Lewis-Moore

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Kapron Lewis-Moore – 2013 NFL draft

Defensive End

6th round, 200th overall

Baltimore Ravens

54. Theo Riddick

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Theo Riddick – 2013 NFL draft

Running Back

6th round, 199th overall

Detroit Lions

55. Jamoris Slaughter

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Jamoris Slaughter – 2013 NFL draft

Defensive Back

6th round, 175th overall

Cleveland Browns

56. Manti Te'o

Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Manti Te’o – 2013 NFL draft

Linebacker

2nd round, 38th overall

San Diego Chargers

57. Tyler Eifert

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Eifert – 2013 NFL draft

Tight End

1st round, 21st overall

Cincinnati Bengals

58. T. J. Jones

Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

T. J. Jones – 2014 NFL draft

Wide Receiver

6th round, 189th overall

Detroit Lions

59. Bennett Jackson

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Bennett Jackson – 2014 NFL draft

Cornerback

6th round, 187th overall

New York Giants

60. Prince Shembo

Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Prince Shembo – 2014 NFL draft

Linebacker

4th round, 139th overall

Atlanta Falcons

61. Chris Watt

Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Watt – 2014 NFL Draft

Offensive Guard

3rd round, 89th overall

San Diego Chargers

62. Louis Nix

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Louis Nix – 2014 NFL draft

Defensive Tackle

3rd round, 83rd overall

Houston Texans

63. Troy Niklas

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Troy Niklas – 2014 NFL draft

Tight End

2nd round, 52nd overall

Arizona Cardinals

64. Stephon Tuitt

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Stephon Tuitt – 2014 NFL draft

Defensive End

2nd round, 46th overall

Pittsburgh Steelers

65. Zack Martin

Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Zack Martin – 2014 NFL draft

Offensive Guard

1st round, 16th overall

Dallas Cowboys

66. Ben Koyack

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Koyack – 2015 NFL draft

Tight End

7th round, 229th overall

Jacksonville Jaguars

67. Sheldon Day

Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Sheldon Day – 2016 NFL draft

Defensive Tackle

4th round, 103rd overall

Jacksonville Jaguars

68. C. J. Prosise

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

C. J. Prosise – 2016 NFL draft

Running Back

3rd round, 90th overall

Seattle Seahawks

69. KeiVarae Russell

Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

KeiVarae Russell – 2016 NFL draft

Cornerback

3rd round, 74th overall

Kansas City Chiefs

70. Nick Martin

Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Martin – 2016 NFL draft

Guard

2nd round, 50th overall

Houston Texans

71. Jaylon Smith

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylon Smith – 2016 NFL draft

Linebacker

2nd round, 34th overall

Dallas Cowboys

72. Will Fuller

Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Will Fuller – 2016 NFL draft

Wide Receiver

1st round, 21st overall

Houston Texans

73. Ronnie Stanley

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Ronnie Stanley – 2016 NFL draft

Offensive Tackle

1st round, 6th overall

Baltimore Ravens

74. Isaac Rochell

Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Isaac Rochell – 2017 NFL draft

Defensive Tackle

7th round, 225th overall

Los Angeles Chargers

75. DeShone Kizer

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

DeShone Kizer – 2017 NFL draft

Quarterback

2nd round, 52nd overall

Cleveland Browns

76. Equanimeous St. Brown

Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Equanimeous St. Brown – 2018 NFL draft

Wide Receiver

6th round, 207th overall

Green Bay Packers

77. Durham Smythe

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Durham Smythe – 2018 NFL draft

Tight End

4th round, 123rd overall

Miami Dolphins

78. Mike McGlinchey

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Mike McGlinchey – 2018 NFL draft

Offensive Tackle

1st round, 9th overall

San Francisco 49ers

79. Quenton Nelson

USA TODAY NETWORKS

Quenton Nelson – 2018 NFL draft

Offensive Guard

1st round, 6th overall

Indianapolis Colts

80. Alize Mack

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Alize Mack – 2019 NFL draft

Tight End

7th round, 231st overall

New Orleans Saints

81. Dexter Williams

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Dexter Williams – 2019 NFL draft

Running Back

6th round, 194th overall

Green Bay Packers

82. Drue Tranquill

Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Drue Tranquill – 2019 NFL draft

Linebacker

4th round, 130th overall

Los Angeles Chargers

83. Julian Love

Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Julian Love – 2019 NFL draft

Cornerback

4th round, 108th overall

New York Giants

84. Miles Boykin

Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Miles Boykin – 2019 NFL draft

Wide Receiver

3rd round, 93rd overall

Baltimore Ravens

85. Jerry Tillery

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Jerry Tillery – 2019 NFL draft

Defensive Lineman

1st round, 28th overall

Los Angeles Chargers

86. Alohi Gilman

Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Alohi Gilman – 2020 NFL draft

Safety

6th round, 186th overall

Los Angeles Chargers

87. Khalid Kareem

Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Khalid Kareem – 2020 NFL draft

Defensive End

5th round, 147th overall

Cincinnati Bengals

88. Troy Pride, Jr.

Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Troy Pride, Jr. – 2020 NFL draft

Cornerback

4th round, 113th overall

Carolina Panthers

89. Julian Okwara

Photo courtesy of Detroit Free Press

Julian Okwara – 2020 NFL draft

Defensive End

3rd round, 67th overall

Detroit Lions

90. Chase Claypool

Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Chase Claypool – 2020 NFL draft

Wide Receiver

2nd round, 49th overall

Pittsburgh Steelers

91. Cole Kmet

Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Cole Kmet – 2020 NFL draft

Tight End

2nd round, 43rd overall

Chicago Bears

92. Ben Skowronek

Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

Ben Skowronek – 2021 NFL draft

Wide Receiver

7th round, 249th overall

Los Angeles Rams

93. Adetokunbo Ogundeji

Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Adetokunbo Ogundeji – 2021 NFL draft

Defensive Lineman

5th round, 182nd overall

Atlanta Falcons

94. Daelin Hayes

AP Photo/Matthew Hinton

Daelin Hayes – 2021 NFL draft

Defensive Lineman

5th round, 171st overall

Baltimore Ravens

95. Ian Book

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Ian Book – 2021 NFL draft

Quarterback

4th round, 133rd overall

New Orleans Saints

96. Robert Hainsey

Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Robert Hainsey – 2021 NFL draft

Offensive Lineman

3rd round, 95th overall

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

97. Tommy Tremble

Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Tommy Tremble – 2021 NFL draft

Tight End

3rd round, 83rd overall

Carolina Panthers

98. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

JPhoto courtesy of Notre Dame athletics

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah – 2021 NFL draft

Linebacker

2nd round, 52nd overall

Cleveland Browns

99. Aaron Banks

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Banks – 2021 NFL draft

Offensive Guard

2nd round, 48th overall

San Francisco 49ers

100. Liam Eichenberg

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Liam Eichenberg – 2021 NFL draft

Offensive Lineman

2nd round, 42nd overall

Miami Dolphins

1

1