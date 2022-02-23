Every Notre Dame NFL draft pick since 2000

Notre Dame’s 21st century didn’t start the way anyone would have liked as the Bob Davie, Tyrone Willingham, and Charlie Weis eras all left something to be desired but the ship changed course under Brian Kelly who led the Irish back to the brink of the greatness that is expected for Notre Dame football.

Since 2000, 100 different Notre Dame football players have had their names called in the NFL draft. Several others have signed as undrafted free agents but we’ll focus on those who were drafted for now.

This spring Kyle Hamilton, Kyren Williams, and Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa will certainly add to that list of 100.

So who are the 100 who have had their names called?

Who wound up having the best careers and who didn’t have the career they or you were hoping?

You can almost certainly name plenty but there are some former Notre Dame greats you’ve likely forgotten about as well. Here are the 100…

1. Jarious Jackson

Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Jarious Jackson – 2000 NFL draft
Quarterback
7th round, 214th overall
Denver Broncos

2. Mike Gandy

Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Gandy – 2001 NFL draft
Offensive Tackle
3rd round, 68th overall
Chicago Bears

3. Brock Williams

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Brock Williams – 2001 NFL draft
Defensive Back
3rd round, 86th overall
New England Patriots

4. Jabari Holloway

AP Photo/Steven Senne

Jabari Holloway – 2001 NFL draft
Tight End
4th round, 119th overall
New England Patriots

5. Tony Driver

Credit: Jon Ferrey /Allsport

Tony Driver – 2001 NFL draft
Defensive Back
6th round, 178th overall
Buffalo Bills

6. Dan O'Leary

Getty Images – Sept. 11, 1999

Dan O’Leary – 2001 NFL draft
Tight End
6th round, 195th overall
Buffalo Bills

7. Anthony Denman

Credit: Getty Images

Anthony Denman – 2001 NFL draft
Linebacker
7th round, 213th overall
Jacksonville Jaguars

8. David Givens

Credit: MPS-USA TODAY Sports

David Givens – 2002 NFL draft
Wide Receiver
7th round, 253rd overall
New England Patriots

9. Javin Hunter

Credit: Jeff Gross /Allsport

Javin Hunter – 2002 NFL draft
Wide Receiver
6th round, 206th overall
Baltimore Ravens

10. Tyreo Harrison

Credit: Jonathan Daniel/Allsport

Tyreo Harrison – 2002 NFL draft
Linebacker
6th round, 198th overall
Philadelphia Eagles

11. John Owens

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

John Owens – 2002 NFL draft
Tight End
5th round, 138th overall
Detroit Lions

12. Rocky Boiman

AP Photo/Joe Raymond

Rocky Boiman – 2002 NFL draft
Linebacker
4th round, 133rd overall
Tennessee Titans

13. Anthony Weaver

Credit: Jonathan Daniel /Allsport

Anthony Weaver – 2002 NFL draft
Defensive End
2nd round, 52nd overall
Baltimore Ravens

14. Brennan Curtin

AP Photo/The Palm Beach Post, Sherman Zent

Brennan Curtin – 2003 NFL draft
Offensive Tackle
6th round, 212th overall
Green Bay Packers

15. Arnaz Battle

AP Photo/Brian Branch-Price

Arnaz Battle – 2003 NFL draft
Wide Receiver
6th round, 197th overall
San Francisco 49ers

16. Gerome Sapp

Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images

Gerome Sapp – 2003 NFL draft
Defensive Back
6th round, 182nd overall
Baltimore Ravens

17. Shane Walton

Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Shane Walton – 2003 NFL draft
Defensive Back
5th round, 170th overall
St. Louis Rams

18. Sean Mahan

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Sean Mahan – 2003 NFL draft
Offensive Line
5th round, 168th overall
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

19. Jordan Black

Credit: Jonathan Daniel /Allsport

Jordan Black – 2003 NFL draft
Offensive Tackle
5th round, 153rd overall
Kansas City Chiefs

20. Jeff Faine

Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

Jeff Faine – 2003 NFL draft
Center
1st round, 21st overall
Cleveland Browns

21. Jim Molinaro

Photo by Getty Images

Jim Molinaro – 2004 NFL draft
Offensive Tackle
6th round, 180th overall
Washington Redskins

22. Vontez Duff

AP Photo/Daniel Hulshizer

Vontez Duff – 2004 NFL draft
Defensive Back
6th round, 170th overall
Houston Texans

23. Glenn Earl

Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Glenn Earl – 2004 NFL draft
Defensive Back
4th round, 122nd overall
Houston Texans

24. Courtney Watson

Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Courtney Watson – 2004 NFL draft
Linebacker
2nd round, 60th overall
New Orleans Saints

25. Julius Jones

Credit: Mark Lyons /Allsport

Julius Jones – 2004 NFL draft
Running Back
2nd round, 43rd overall
Dallas Cowboys

26. Jerome Collins

(Collins in background #86) AP Photo/Julie Jacobson

Jerome Collins – 2005 NFL draft
Tight End
5th round, 144th overall
St. Louis Rams

27. Justin Tuck

AP Photo/Joe Raymond

Justin Tuck – 2005 NFL draft
Defensive End
3rd round, 74th overall
New York Giants

28. Dan Stevenson

Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

Dan Stevenson – 2006 NFL draft
Offensive Guard
6th round, 205th overall
New England Patriots

29. Maurice Stovall

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Maurice Stovall – 2006 NFL draft
Wide Receiver
3rd round, 90th overall
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

30. Anthony Fasano

Joe Robbins-USA TODAY Sports (c) 2005 by Joe Robbins

Anthony Fasano – 2006 NFL draft
Tight End
2nd round, 53rd overall
Dallas Cowboys

31. Chinedum Ndukwe

Credit: Photo By Christopher Gooley-USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2006 Christopher Gooley

Chinedum Ndukwe – 2007 NFL draft
Safety
7th round, 253rd overall
Cincinnati Bengals

32. Dan Santucci

hoto by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Dan Santucci – 2007 NFL draft
Offensive Guard
7th round, 230th overall
Cincinnati Bengals

33. Mike Richardson

USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2005 Matt Cashore

Mike Richardson – 2007 NFL draft
Defensive Back
6th round, 202nd overall
New England Patriots

34. Derek Landri

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports © copyright (2006) Matt Cashore

Derek Landri – 2007 NFL draft
Defensive Tackle
5th round, 166th overall
Jacksonville Jaguars

35. Ryan Harris

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Harris – 2007 NFL draft
Offensive Tackle
3rd round, 70th overall
Denver Broncos

36. Victor Abiamiri

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports © copyright (2006) Matt Cashore

Victor Abiamiri – 2007 NFL draft
Defensive End
2nd round, 57th overall
Philadelphia Eagles

37. Brady Quinn

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports © copyright (2006) Matt Cashore

Brady Quinn – 2007 NFL draft
Quarterback
1st round, 22nd overall
Cleveland Browns

38. John Sullivan

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

John Sullivan – 2008 NFL draft
Center
6th round, 187th overall
Minnesota Vikings

39. Tom Zbikowski

Credit: Photo By Matthew Emmons- USA TODAY Sports

Tom Zbikowski – 2008 NFL draft
Defensive Back
3rd round, 86th overall
Baltimore Ravens

40. Trevor Laws

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Trevor Laws – 2008 NFL draft
Defensive Tackle
2nd round, 47th overall
Philadelphia Eagles

41. John Carlson

Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports © copyright Matthew Emmons

John Carlson – 2008 NFL draft
Tight End
2nd round, 38th overall
Seattle Seahawks

42. David Bruton

Credit: Photo by Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

David Bruton – 2008 NFL draft
Defensive Back
4th round, 114th overall
Denver Broncos

43. Eric Olsen

Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Eric Olsen – 2010 NFL draft
Center
6th round, 183rd overall
Denver Broncos

44. Sam Young

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Young – 2010 NFL draft
Offensive Tackle
6th round, 179th overall
Dallas Cowboys

45. Golden Tate

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Golden Tate – 2010 NFL draft
Wide Receiver
2nd round, 60th overall
Seattle Seahawks

46. Jimmy Clausen

Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Clausen – 2010 NFL draft
Quarterback
2nd round, 48th overall
Carolina Panthers

47. Kyle Rudolph

Credit: Chuck Cook -USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Rudolph – 2011 NFL draft
Tight End
2nd round, 43rd overall
Minnesota Vikings

48. Darius Fleming

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Darius Fleming – 2012 NFL draft
Linebacker
5th round, 165th overall
San Francisco 49ers

49. Robert Blanton

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Robert Blanton – 2012 NFL draft
Cornerback
5th round, 165th overall
Minnesota Vikings

50. Harrison Smith

Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Harrison Smith – 2012 NFL draft
Safety
1st round, 29th overall
Minnesota Vikings

51. Michael Floyd

Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Floyd – 2012 NFL draft
Wide Receiver
1st round, 13th overall
Arizona Cardinals

52. Zeke Motta

Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Zeke Motta – 2013 NFL draft
Safety
7th round, 244th overall
Atlanta Falcons

53. Kapron Lewis-Moore

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Kapron Lewis-Moore – 2013 NFL draft
Defensive End
6th round, 200th overall
Baltimore Ravens

54. Theo Riddick

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Theo Riddick – 2013 NFL draft
Running Back
6th round, 199th overall
Detroit Lions

55. Jamoris Slaughter

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Jamoris Slaughter – 2013 NFL draft
Defensive Back
6th round, 175th overall
Cleveland Browns

56. Manti Te'o

Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Manti Te’o – 2013 NFL draft
Linebacker
2nd round, 38th overall
San Diego Chargers

57. Tyler Eifert

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Eifert – 2013 NFL draft
Tight End
1st round, 21st overall
Cincinnati Bengals

58. T. J. Jones

Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

T. J. Jones – 2014 NFL draft
Wide Receiver
6th round, 189th overall
Detroit Lions

59. Bennett Jackson

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Bennett Jackson – 2014 NFL draft
Cornerback
6th round, 187th overall
New York Giants

60. Prince Shembo

Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Prince Shembo – 2014 NFL draft
Linebacker
4th round, 139th overall
Atlanta Falcons

61. Chris Watt

Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Watt – 2014 NFL Draft
Offensive Guard
3rd round, 89th overall
San Diego Chargers

62. Louis Nix

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Louis Nix – 2014 NFL draft
Defensive Tackle
3rd round, 83rd overall
Houston Texans

63. Troy Niklas

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Troy Niklas – 2014 NFL draft
Tight End
2nd round, 52nd overall
Arizona Cardinals

64. Stephon Tuitt

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Stephon Tuitt – 2014 NFL draft
Defensive End
2nd round, 46th overall
Pittsburgh Steelers

65. Zack Martin

Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Zack Martin – 2014 NFL draft
Offensive Guard
1st round, 16th overall
Dallas Cowboys

66. Ben Koyack

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Koyack – 2015 NFL draft
Tight End
7th round, 229th overall
Jacksonville Jaguars

67. Sheldon Day

Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Sheldon Day – 2016 NFL draft
Defensive Tackle
4th round, 103rd overall
Jacksonville Jaguars

68. C. J. Prosise

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

C. J. Prosise – 2016 NFL draft
Running Back
3rd round, 90th overall
Seattle Seahawks

69. KeiVarae Russell

Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

KeiVarae Russell – 2016 NFL draft
Cornerback
3rd round, 74th overall
Kansas City Chiefs

70. Nick Martin

Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Martin – 2016 NFL draft
Guard
2nd round, 50th overall
Houston Texans

71. Jaylon Smith

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylon Smith – 2016 NFL draft
Linebacker
2nd round, 34th overall
Dallas Cowboys

72. Will Fuller

Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Will Fuller – 2016 NFL draft
Wide Receiver
1st round, 21st overall
Houston Texans

73. Ronnie Stanley

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Ronnie Stanley – 2016 NFL draft
Offensive Tackle
1st round, 6th overall
Baltimore Ravens

74. Isaac Rochell

Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Isaac Rochell – 2017 NFL draft
Defensive Tackle
7th round, 225th overall
Los Angeles Chargers

75. DeShone Kizer

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

DeShone Kizer – 2017 NFL draft
Quarterback
2nd round, 52nd overall
Cleveland Browns

76. Equanimeous St. Brown

Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Equanimeous St. Brown – 2018 NFL draft
Wide Receiver
6th round, 207th overall
Green Bay Packers

77. Durham Smythe

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Durham Smythe – 2018 NFL draft
Tight End
4th round, 123rd overall
Miami Dolphins

78. Mike McGlinchey

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Mike McGlinchey – 2018 NFL draft
Offensive Tackle
1st round, 9th overall
San Francisco 49ers

79. Quenton Nelson

USA TODAY NETWORKS

Quenton Nelson – 2018 NFL draft
Offensive Guard
1st round, 6th overall
Indianapolis Colts

80. Alize Mack

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Alize Mack – 2019 NFL draft
Tight End
7th round, 231st overall
New Orleans Saints

81. Dexter Williams

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Dexter Williams – 2019 NFL draft
Running Back
6th round, 194th overall
Green Bay Packers

82. Drue Tranquill

Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Drue Tranquill – 2019 NFL draft
Linebacker
4th round, 130th overall
Los Angeles Chargers

83. Julian Love

Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Julian Love – 2019 NFL draft
Cornerback
4th round, 108th overall
New York Giants

84. Miles Boykin

Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Miles Boykin – 2019 NFL draft
Wide Receiver
3rd round, 93rd overall
Baltimore Ravens

85. Jerry Tillery

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Jerry Tillery – 2019 NFL draft
Defensive Lineman
1st round, 28th overall
Los Angeles Chargers

86. Alohi Gilman

Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Alohi Gilman – 2020 NFL draft
Safety
6th round, 186th overall
Los Angeles Chargers

87. Khalid Kareem

Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Khalid Kareem – 2020 NFL draft
Defensive End
5th round, 147th overall
Cincinnati Bengals

88. Troy Pride, Jr.

Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Troy Pride, Jr. – 2020 NFL draft
Cornerback
4th round, 113th overall
Carolina Panthers

89. Julian Okwara

Photo courtesy of Detroit Free Press

Julian Okwara – 2020 NFL draft
Defensive End
3rd round, 67th overall
Detroit Lions

90. Chase Claypool

Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Chase Claypool – 2020 NFL draft
Wide Receiver
2nd round, 49th overall
Pittsburgh Steelers

91. Cole Kmet

Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Cole Kmet – 2020 NFL draft
Tight End
2nd round, 43rd overall
Chicago Bears

92. Ben Skowronek

Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

Ben Skowronek – 2021 NFL draft
Wide Receiver
7th round, 249th overall
Los Angeles Rams

93. Adetokunbo Ogundeji

Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Adetokunbo Ogundeji – 2021 NFL draft
Defensive Lineman
5th round, 182nd overall
Atlanta Falcons

94. Daelin Hayes

AP Photo/Matthew Hinton

Daelin Hayes – 2021 NFL draft
Defensive Lineman
5th round, 171st overall
Baltimore Ravens

95. Ian Book

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Ian Book – 2021 NFL draft
Quarterback
4th round, 133rd overall
New Orleans Saints

96. Robert Hainsey

Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Robert Hainsey – 2021 NFL draft
Offensive Lineman
3rd round, 95th overall
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

97. Tommy Tremble

Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Tommy Tremble – 2021 NFL draft
Tight End
3rd round, 83rd overall
Carolina Panthers

98. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

JPhoto courtesy of Notre Dame athletics

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah – 2021 NFL draft
Linebacker
2nd round, 52nd overall
Cleveland Browns

99. Aaron Banks

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Banks – 2021 NFL draft
Offensive Guard
2nd round, 48th overall
San Francisco 49ers

100. Liam Eichenberg

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Liam Eichenberg – 2021 NFL draft
Offensive Lineman
2nd round, 42nd overall
Miami Dolphins

