Every NFL teams’ single-season sack leader since 1982

Myles Garrett was able to make Cleveland Browns history with his 1.0 sack in the 24-22 victory over the Baltimore Ravens Sunday afternoon at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The former 2017 No. 1 overall pick was able to reach 15.0 sacks on the year, which sets a new single-season record in Browns history. And Garrett did it in Week 14, which means he didn’t need a 17th game to do it.

With four games to go, it is conceivable Garrett adds to that total and possibly enters into the twenties.

Here is a look at the other NFL teams and their single-season sack record holders. Keep in mind the criterion for this list only includes sacks since 1982, as that was the first year that the NFL kept sacks as an official statistic.

Arizona Cardinals — Chandler Jones

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The former New England Patriot notched 19.0 in 2019.

Atlanta Falcons — John Abraham

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

What a nice way to welcome rookie coach Mike Smith and rookie quarterback Matt Ryan to the NFL than by providing 16.5 sacks in 2008.

Baltimore Ravens — Elvis Dumervil

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Ravens had a bounce back year in 2014, including a playoff win, and Dumervil’s 17.0 sacks were a big part of the reason.

Buffalo Bills — Bruce Smith

(Getty Images)

You knew it would be Bruce Smith; the question was which year: 1990

Carolina Panthers — Kevin Greene, Greg Hardy

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Greene set the mark in 1998. Hardy matched it in 2013.

Chicago Bears — Richard Dent

(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Before the ’85 Bears, there was the ’84 Dent, who notched 17.5 sacks.

Cincinnati Bengals — Carlos Dunlap

David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Dunlap got the record in 2015 with 13.5.

Cleveland Browns — Myles Garrett

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Garrett was tied with Reggie Camp with 14.0, but the sack against the Ravens pushed him out to 15.0 to set a new record.

Dallas Cowboys — DeMarcus Ware

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Ware collected 20.0 in 2008, yet lost out NFL Defensive Player of the Year to James Harrison that season.

Denver Broncos — Von Miller

Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Miller gathered 18.5 sacks in 2012. Fun fact: if he hadn’t, Elvis Dumervil would have the Broncos’ single-season record with 17.0 (2009).

Detroit Lions — Robert Porcher

Tom Pidgeon /Allsport

Porcher’s 15.0 sacks in 1999 were the last of a four-season stretch where he collected at least 10.0 sacks a season.

Green Bay Packers — Tim Harris

Allen Steele /Allsport

One would think it would be Reggie White, but it is actually Harris, who got 19.5 in 1989.

Houston Texans — J.J. Watt (twice)

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year notched 20.5 in both 2012 and 2014.

Indianapolis Colts — Robert Mathis

(Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Mathis made the transition into the Chuck Pagano era and collected 19.5 sacks in 2013.

Jacksonville Jaguars — Calais Campbell

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

There were magical things about the 2017 Jaguars, and Campbell gathering 14.5 was one of them.

Kansas City Chiefs — Justin Houston

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Houston got to 22.0 in 2014, just a half-sack away from tying Michael Strahan’s single-season record.

Las Vegas Raiders — Derrick Burgess

Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

Burgess got to 16.0 in 2005, although the Raiders finished the year 4-12.

Los Angeles Chargers — Leslie O'Neal, Shawne Merriman

(AP Photo/Mark Duncan)

O’Neal got 17.0 in 1992 as part of the Chargers’ historic playoff push despite starting the year 0-4. Merriman produced 17.0 in 2006.

Los Angeles Rams — Aaron Donald

(AP Photo/Scott Eklund)

Imagine a defensive tackle generating 20.5 sacks, but that is what Donald did in 2018 to help the Rams get to the Super Bowl.

Miami Dolphins — Jason Taylor

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Taylor was athletic and could take games over from defensive end. In 2002, he gathered 18.5 sacks.

Minnesota Vikings — Jared Allen

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Allen got to 22.0 in 2011, which was a nice thing for Vikings fans to follow despite a 3-13 season.

New England Patriots — Andre Tippett

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Considering the legends that have developed with the Patriots in the Bill Belichick era, it is easy to forget about anything prior to 2000. However, Tippett had a good year in 1984 with 18.5.

New Orleans Saints — Pat Swilling, La'Roi Glover

Ronald Martinez/Allsport

Linebacker Pat Swilling of the “Dome Patrol” got 17.0 in 1991, and then defensive tackle La’Roi Glover produced 17.0 in 2000 as part of the Saints’ first playoff-winning season.

New York Giants — Michael Strahan

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Thanks, Brett (22.5, 2001).

New York Jets — Mark Gastineau

(Photo by Rick Stewart/Getty Images)

Gastineau generated 22.0 in 1984, a record that stood until 2001.

Philadelphia Eagles — Reggie White

Reggie White

(Allsport/Stephen Dunn)

Here’s Reggie. In 1987, a strike-shortened season by a game and saw replacement players, White still managed to produce 21.0 sacks.

Pittsburgh Steelers — T.J. Watt

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Watt is currently tied with James Harrison, who had 16.0 in 2008, his meritorious season that ended with the Steelers winning Super Bowl XLIII. Like Garrett, Watt is on the verge of setting a new record and not needing the 17th game to do so.

San Francisco 49ers — Aldon Smith

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Smith was a force in his second season with 19.5 sacks in 2012.

Seattle Seahawks — Michael Sinclair

Andy Lyons /Allsport

Sinclair was able to get 16.5 sacks in 1998.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Shaquil Barrett

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Barrett generated 19.5 sacks in 2019, the year before Tampa Bay landed Tom Brady and won the Super Bowl.

Tennessee Titans — Javon Kearse

(Photo credit should read JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images)

In the first year of the Tennessee Titans, rookie Kearse set the single-season sack mark with 14.5.

In the Houston Oilers’ franchise records, which the Titans franchise possesses, Robert Fuller had more with 15.0 in 1991.

Washington — Dexter Manley

USA TODAY Sports

Manley was a force in 1986 with 18.5 sacks.

