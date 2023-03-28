Every NFL teams’ best pick using Round 1 order from 2023 draft

Ever wondered what every NFL team’s best pick was at a certain position?

The Carolina Panthers are picking No. 1 overall. No doubt Cam Newton comes to mind. Is he the best ever No. 1 overall pick the Panthers have ever had?

Who is the best No. 2 overall pick for the Houston Texans? Et cetera and so on.

Some teams won’t exactly be on the list, like the San Francisco 49ers, as they don’t have any first-round picks as of the publication of this list.

Don’t forget that the Miami Dolphins would have been picking No. 21 overall, but that was forfeited as part of their punishment from the NFL for tampering. So, not only are they out, but they alter the draft history a bit at 21.

Here is a list of every team’s historically best pick at their 2023 draft positioning in the first round.

1. Carolina Panthers — QB Cam Newton

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Auburn product is the only No. 1 overall pick to date the Panthers have ever had. Nevertheless the 2011 first-rounder lived up to the billing as he led Carolina to four playoff appearances, three NFC South titles, and a berth in Super Bowl 50. Newton also led the Panthers to a 15-1 record and picked up NFL MVP in Carolina’s successful 2015 campaign.

2. Houston Texans — N/A

(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

The Texans have yet to make a second overall selection.

3. Arizona Cardinals — FB Ollie Matson

David Boss-USA TODAY Sports

Matson earned six Pro Bowls and five first-team All-Pros while with the Chicago Cardinals from 1952-58, generating 761 carries for 3,331 yards and 24 touchdowns. Matson’s time with the Cardinals served as the basis for his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1972. The San Francisco alumnus finished out his career with the Los Angeles Rams (1959-62), Detroit Lions (1963), and Philadelphia Eagles (1964-66).

4. Indianapolis Colts — RB Edgerrin James

HENNY RAY ABRAMS/AFP/Getty Images)

One could look at James as a running back, but in a pass-heavy offense led by Peyton Manning, the best way is to look at his scrimmage yards. The 1999 No. 4 overall pick generated 12,065 yards with 75 total touchdowns through 2005. The four-time Pro Bowler and one-time first-team All-Pro was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020.

Story continues

5. Seattle Seahawks — N/A

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks have yet to make a selection at No. 5 overall. Good thing the Denver Broncos wanted Russell Wilson.

6. Detroit Lions — OL Alex Wojciechowicz

(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Detroit drafted Wojciechowicz in 1938, and was a two-way player for the Lions in the trenches. The Fordham product has 19 interceptions, a pick-six, and seven fumble recoveries in his 134 games with Detroit (1938-46) and the Philadelphia Eagles (1946-50).

7. Las Vegas Raiders — S Michael Huff

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Raiders took Huff in 2006, and the Texas safety collected 441 combined tackles, 11 interceptions, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and 5.5 sacks through 108 games, 93 of which he started. Huff left after the 2012 season and did not make the Pro Bowl while in Oakland.

8. Atlanta Falcons — CB DeAnglo Hall

Rick Scuteri-US Presswire

The Falcons took Hall from Virginia Tech in 2004, and he made the Pro Bowl twice in Hotlanta while wearing Deion Sanders’ No. 21. Hall had 202 combined tackles, six tackles for loss, a half-sack, 17 interceptions, two pick-sixes, three forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, and two returned for touchdowns.

9. Chicago Bears — LB Brian Urlacher

Jonathan Daniel /Allsport

Urlacher joined the Bears in 2000 and carried the mantle of the great linebackers who comprised the Monsters of the Midway throughout the decades. The 2005 NFL Defensive Player of the Year picked up four first-team All-Pros and eight Pro Bowls during his career from 2000-12. The Bears’ last Super Bowl appearance came in 2006 during Urlacher’s tenure.

10. Philadelphia Eagles — FB Keith Byars

DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)

Philadelphia picked Byars in 1986 from Ohio State. The 6-1, 245-pound fullback carried 750 times for 2,672 yards and 17 touchdowns while catching 371 passes for 3,532 yards and 13 touchdowns from 1986-92. Byars finished out his career playing for the Miami Dolphins (1993-96), New England Patriots (1996-97), and the New York Jets (1998).

11. Tennessee Titans — LT Taylor Lewan

(Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

The Chad of an offensive lineman played for the Titans from 2014-22, earning three Pro Bowl selections while playing 105 games, 100 of which he started.

12. Houston Texans — QB Deshaun Watson

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Texans have just one such selection at No. 12 overall, and it was the very player they sent to the Cleveland Browns to possess the 12th overall pick in the 2023 draft. The former 2017 first-rounder earned three Pro Bowls and was the 2020 NFL passing champion, but an ugly divorce with the organization and multiple sexual misconduct allegations marred his tenure.

13. New York Jets — DE John Abraham

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Abraham earned three Pro Bowls and a first-team All-Pro while playing for the Jets from 2000-05, tallying 220 combined tackles, 55 tackles for loss, 53.5 sacks, six pass breakups, 19 forced fumbles, and five fumble recoveries, including one for a touchdown. Abraham finished his career with the Falcons (2006-12) and Cardinals (2013-14).

14. New England Patriots — S Roland James

USA TODAY Sports

James played for the Patriots from 1980-90 and was dependable as he started 122 of 145 games played. The Tennessee defensive back generated 29 interceptions, nine fumble recoveries, and a safety in his career in New England.

15. Green Bay Packers — RB Jim Taylor

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

The Hall-of-Famer was a key part of the Packers’ offense that won five NFL Championships and the first two Super Bowls. Taylor played for Green Bay from 1958-66 and then finished out his career playing a season for the New Orleans Saints.

16. Washington — OLB Ryan Kerrigan

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Taken in 2011, Kerrigan provided Washington with 95.5 sacks, 120 tackles for loss, and 149 quarterback hits through his 156 games, 141 of which started through the 2020 season. Kerrigan earned four Pro Bowls playing in Washington, and finished out his last NFL season with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers — WR Charles Johnson

(AP Photo/Roberto Borea)

Pittsburgh took Johnson from Colorado in 1994, and he stayed with the team through the 1998 season. The 6-0, 200-pound wideout recorded a 1,000-yard season with the Steelers in 1996. Johnson finished out his career with the Philadelphia Eagles (1999-2000), New England Patriots (2001), and Buffalo Bills (2002).

18. Detroit Lions — LT Jeff Backus

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Backus started 191 games for Detroit from 2001-12, which means he only missed one game in his entire career.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — TE O.J. Howard

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Howard is the only pick the Bucs have made at No. 19 overall. The former Alabama product caught 119 passes for 1,737 yards and 15 touchdowns through 59 games, 46 of which he started from 2017-21.

20. Seattle Seahawks — N/A

(Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

If the Seahawks hold on their two Round 1 selections, they will be their first ever at those slots in team history.

21. Los Angeles Chargers — N/A

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers have never made a 21st overall pick.

22. Baltimore Ravens — WR Mark Clayton

(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Oklahoma wideout is the only pick the Ravens have ever made at this position. Clayton caught 234 passes for 3,116 yards and 12 touchdowns through 59 games, 76 of which he started from 2005-09. Clayton finished out the last two seasons of his career with the St. Louis Rams.

23. Minnesota Vikings — DT Sharrif Floyd

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Floyd played from 2013-16 with the Vikings, collecting 95 tackles and 9.5 sacks through 44 games, 24 of which he started. A knee injury and subsequent complications from the surgery summarily ended his career after just one game played in 2016.

24. Jacksonville Jaguars — N/A

Bob Self/Florida Times-Union-USA TODAY NETWORK

The Jaguars have never made a 25th pick overall.

25. New York Giants — DT William Joseph

(Photo by Brian Killian/NFLPhotoLibrary)

New York drafted Joseph in 2003 and he remained with the club through the 2006 season, just before the fun began with Eli Manning. Joseph collected 7.0 sacks and 20 tackles for loss through 55 games, 17 of which he started.

26. Dallas Cowboys — OLB Anthony Spencer

G Chris Brown, G Spencer Drango, CB Kemon Hall, DE Anthony Lanier, WR Jason Moore. RB Detrez Newsome, WR Andre Patton, WR Artavis Scott, TE Matt Sokol

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Spencer was the Cowboys’ outside linebacker opposite of DeMarcus Ware, and earned a Pro Bowl playing for Dallas from 2007-14. Spencer had 33.0 sacks and 53 tackles for loss through 104 games, 67 of which he started.

27. Buffalo Bills — G Reggie McKenzie

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Technically, the Michigan product was a second-round pick, but nevertheless No. 27 overall. McKenzie was with Buffalo from 1972-82 and was the leader of the “Electric Company,” the nickname for the Bills’ offensive line which cleared running lanes for O.J. Simpson, the “Juice.” McKenzie started all 147 possible games for the Bills before spending the last two years with the Seattle Seahawks.

28. Cincinnati Bengals — S Darryl Williams

Al Bello/Getty Images

Williams earned a Pro Bowl in his career, but incidentally it was not during either of his two tenures with Cincinnati (1992-95, 2000-01). The former Miami Hurricane collected 531 combined tackles, four tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, seven pass breakups, 11 interceptions, and two pick-sixes through 95 games, 77 of which he started.

29. New Orleans Saints — DT Derland Moore

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Moore was a part of Chuck Fairbanks’ 1971 Oklahoma team that crushed Auburn 40-22 in the Sugar Bowl, and that is where his football career continued. The Saints took Moore No. 29 overall in the second round, and the defensive tackle stayed with the club for 170 games from 1972-82. Moore played one final season with the Jets.

30. Philadelphia Eagles — CB Eric Allen

Photo By USA TODAY Sports

Actually a second-round pick, Allen was solid with the Eagles from 1988-94, earning six Pro Bowls and a first-team All-Pro. Allen played with the New Orleans Saints (1995-97) and the Oakland Raiders (1998-2001).

31. Kansas City Chiefs — OT Trezelle Jenkins

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Jenkins was a first-round pick from Michigan in 1995. The former Wolverine’s career in Kansas City did not pan out as he started in just one game among his nine from 1995-97.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire