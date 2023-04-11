Every NFL team visit by Penn State players in 2023 NFL draft

One of the big parts of the NFL draft process is a throwback for prospects to when they were in high school. They have all 32 teams that can ask for them to attend a visit as a form of recruiting but also getting to know the player better they may be drafting.

Each team gets 30 visits prior to the draft and with hundreds of players in the pool, each visit is valuable. When a team uses that visit on a player it is a great sign for them being drafted and for how the league sees them.

For players in the draft pool from Penn State, several have been receiving invites from a litany of teams across the league.

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens have extended invites to both [autotag]Sean Clifford [/autotag]and [autotag]Joey Porter Jr.[/autotag] thus far in the process. Former quarterback [autotag]Trace McSorley[/autotag] was drafted by Baltimore in 2019 so they have shown a favor to Nittany Lion quarterbacks. As for Porter Jr., what better landing spot to stick it to a division rival like the Steelers if you are the Ravens and can make him play his dad’s team twice a year?

Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills have severe needs upfront on their offensive line and someone like Juice Scruggs could be the right fit. He received an invite from the Bills as apart of their draft process and could be a day-one starter if drafted by them.

Carolina Panthers

At this point, the only Nittany Lion invited by the Panthers is Joey Porter Jr.. He would be an immediate starter for the Panthers in the pass-happy NFC South.

Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns have brought in both Juice Scruggs and [autotag]Parker Washington[/autotag] so far in their draft preparation. They have needs at both center and wide receiver, either one could be a fit in their current system with Washington being a potential playmaker in a dynamic offense.

Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have host Joey Porter Jr. and being close to a Penn State playmaker is nothing new. One could imagine [autotag]Micah Parsons[/autotag] could be banging the drum for the Jones’ to draft a fellow Nittany Lion.

Green Bay Packers

Juice Scruggs has been hosted by the Green Bay Packers while the team is in a unique spot. They are transitioning away from Aaron Rodgers and giving the reigns to Jordan Love, getting him some reliable protection upfront would be a good start and Scruggs can provide that.

Las Vegas Raiders

Joey Porter Jr., shockingly, is a popular candidate to host and you can add the Las Vegas Raiders to the mix. The owners of the seventh overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft have a big need at corner and Porter Jr. could be their guy.

New England Patriots

The Patriots and Bill Belichick are known for drafting and developing defensive backs. If Joey Porter Jr. can be the next guy they draft at the position that would be a tremendous feather in his cap.

New Orleans Saints

A dynamic playmaker in Parker Washington and Joey Porter Jr. have been hosted by the New Orleans Saints. They have big needs at both positions but Washington may be in the best position to develop and give his career a jumpstart.

New York Jets

[autotag]Ji’Ayir Brown[/autotag] finally makes an appearance and it is for his visit with the Jets. The New York franchise has shown an ability to develop safeties over the years and Brown could be the next start for them at the position.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles hosted Porter Jr. and he would be a fun addition alongside former All-Pro Darius Slay for the team. The teams pass defense would be second to none and it would also keep the Nittany Lion in his home state.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers are hosting a trio of Nittany Lions in Porter Jr., Ji’Ayir Brown, and Parker Washington. All three could have unique roles on the Steelers in an always competitive AFC North.

