Every NFL team’s top position battle to watch in training camp

We’ve reached the unofficial start of the 2023 NFL season as training camps kick off across the league.

There will be plenty of roster battles throughout the summer, whether it’s starting jobs up for grabs or battles further down the depth chart. There are teams looking to fill roster holes after key departures and players looking to earn starting jobs and roster spots.

Our NFL Wire editors identified the top position battle to monitor for each team during training camp.

Arizona Cardinals: Right tackle

The Cardinals have a number of battles, but mostly because of a lack of established NFL production. Every starting job on the defensive line is open. The cornerback jobs are all open. But the one to watch is between veteran tackle Kelvin Beachum, the Cardinals’ starter at right tackle since 2020 who re-signed this offseason, and rookie Paris Johnson, drafted sixth overall. Johnson got offseason practice reps during OTAs and minicamp at right tackle. – Jess Root, Cards Wire

Atlanta Falcons: Left guard

While the Falcons have one of the better offensive lines in the NFL, the left guard spot is still unsettled after letting Elijah Wilkinson walk in free agency. Atlanta traded up into the second round of the 2023 NFL draft to select Syracuse OL Matthew Bergeron, but Matt Hennessy is the more experienced option. Back in 2021, head coach Arthur Smith started Jalen Mayfield as a rookie with disastrous results. It wouldn’t surprise me to see the team take a slightly more patient approach with Bergeron this season. The battle at left guard is one to watch throughout training camp. – Matt Urben, Falcons Wire

Baltimore Ravens: Left guard

Baltimore will return four out of five starters on their offensive line from the 2022 season, with the only hole being at left guard. Ben Powers got a massive payday from the Denver Broncos, making it so the Ravens have to replace him in the lineup. There will be plenty of players vying to take over Powers’ spot, including Ben Cleveland, John Simpson, Malaesala Aumavae–Laulu and others. – Kevin Oestreicher, Ravens Wire

Buffalo Bills: Middle linebacker

At the second cornerback position, Kaiir Elam looks poised to earn the starting spot across from Tre White. However, the Bills wouldn’t go wrong if Dane Jackson or Christian Benford outperform him in training camp and they take the spot. All are capable. At middle linebacker, it’s anyone’s guess in Buffalo as to who will replace Tremaine Edmunds. Dorian Williams was selected in Round 3 at the 2023 NFL draft and was taking snaps there during spring practices even though the front office said he would not. Will that continue in training camp? Tyrel Dodson might be his stiffest competition, but Terrel Bernard and veteran AJ Klein are dark horse candidates as well. It’s truly a wide-open starting position with training camp just around the corner. – Nick Wojton, Bills Wire

Carolina Panthers: Outside linebacker

Carolina’s transition to a 3-4 base defense doesn’t change the fact that they’re still lacking a formidable pass rusher opposite of star Brian Burns. So, who will emerge off the edge this summer? If the Panthers keep the group as is, expect a committee approach from defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, regardless. But someone—whether that be Marquis Haynes Sr., Yetur Gross-Matos or DJ Johnson—is going to have to earn the bulk of the looks across from their two-time Pro Bowler. – Anthony Rizzuti, Panthers Wire

Chicago Bears: Running back

Running back will be one of the premier battles in training camp, featuring three capable lead backs — Khalil Herbert, D’Onta Foreman and rookie Roschon Johnson. The Bears operate by a committee approach, so all three guys will get opportunities. But there will be plenty of competition for the lead back role occupied by the departed David Montgomery last season. Herbert, who was among the NFL’s most productive backs averaging 5.7 yards per carry last season, appears to be the favorite for that spot heading into camp. But Foreman and Johnson could certainly challenge him. Foreman nearly posted 1,000 yards last season while starting just nine games with the Panthers. Johnson, who stood in the shadow of Bijan Robinson at Texas, excels in areas the other two don’t: pass protection and pass catching. – Alyssa Barbieri, Bears Wire

Cincinnati Bengals: Safety

The revamped safety position might produce the most interesting battle this summer for the Bengals, but only because La’el Collins shouldn’t be 100 percent to battle Jonah Williams at right tackle. At safety, after the loss of Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell, 2022 first-rounder Dax Hill will look to take over one of the starting spots. So too will free-agent addition Nick Scott. But with the way coaches talked about third-round rookie Jordan Battle due to his resume over the years at Alabama, he could elbow his way into more playing time than anticipated. Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo loves his three-safety sets and the versatility these guys bring, but this could be a bigger summer battle than some might anticipate after the team unexpectedly went and got Battle rather early in the draft process. – Chris Roling, Bengals Wire

Cleveland Browns: Defensive tackle

For once, the Browns really do not have a starting position that is up in the air. For the most part, every starting job has a penned-in starter entering the 2023 season. However, the league’s worst defensive tackle room from a year ago still has to work out how the snaps will be divided behind new addition Dalvin Tomlinson. This means Jordan Elliott, rookie third rounder Siaki Ika, and free agent additions Maurice Hurst and Trysten Hill will all have their opportunities to earn reps on the field. If there is not a strong second defensive tackle in the room, however, that is probably a bigger indictment than four guys battling for snaps. – Cory Kinnan, Browns Wire

Dallas Cowboys: Slot cornerback

The Cowboys experienced way too many injuries in their cornerback group in 2022. By the end of the season they were signing players off the street to take on big roles in playoff games. That turmoil did lead to the discovery of Daron Bland, a fifth-round rookie who ended up leading the team with five interceptions. He replaced veteran Jourdan Lewis, who suffered a lisfranc foot injury. Both bring unique skillsets to the league’s top secondary and if Lewis is healthy this should be a top battle to start alongside Trevon Diggs and Stephon Gilmore. – K.D. Drummond, Cowboys Wire

Denver Broncos: Wide receiver

Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick, Courtland Sutton and second-round pick Marvin Mims are all locks to make the team (barring a trade). Last year, Denver kept six wide receivers on the 53-man roster roster. If new coach Sean Payton carries six WRs in 2023, the final two spots might come down to Brandon Johnson vs. Jalen Virgil vs. Marquez Callaway vs. Kendall Hinton (assuming KJ Hamler and Montrell Washington will be cut following the arrival of Mims, a fellow speedy deep threat). Johnson and Virgil showed flashes of potential as rookies last year, Callaway had a good season under Payton in 2021 and Hinton is a fan favorite for being willing to play emergency QB during the 2020 season. The Broncos have amazing depth at WR on paper and it will be hard to make cuts at the position this summer. – Jon Heath, Broncos Wire

Detroit Lions: Defensive tackle

One spot on the defensive interior is certain, and that’s Alim McNeill starting as the upfield attack tackle. McNeill has reshaped his body to permanently move away from being a nose tackle. The move means the NT spot is up for grabs, as is the depth roles around McNeill.

Isaiah Buggs will fit on the nose in some capacity. He was solid in a run-stuffing role in 2022. Third-round rookie Brodric Martin needs seasoning but has the bulk and strength to contribute right away. Veteran free agent signee Christian Covington took the first-team reps in minicamp at the nose, but he might be better-suited to rotate in both for and with McNeill at the 3T-4T spots. Then there’s third-year Levi Onwuzurike, who missed all of 2022 after back surgery. If he’s capable of getting on the field, Onwuzurike adds more competition to the fray. UDFAs Cory Durden and Chris Smith will get chances to prove themselves, too. – Jeff Risdon, Lions Wire

Green Bay Packers: Wide receiver

A compelling case could be made for right tackle, where Yosh Nijman and Zach Tom are competing to be the starter, or even safety, where a lot must be decided in terms of starters and depth pieces. But I’m going the boring route and picking the obvious one: receiver. While Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs return as the likely top two options, the Packers must determine the rest of the depth chart during training camp. And the battle is filled to the brim with youth, inexperience and question marks. Can rookie Jayden Reed carve out a role as the starting slot receiver? Is Samori Toure ready to make a big second-year jump? Will Bo Melton be a potential surprise player? Can Dontayvion Wicks rebound from a disappointing 2022 season at Virginia? Is an undrafted free agent like Malik Heath capable of winning a roster spot? And don’t forget about Grant DuBose, a seventh-round pick, and Jeff Cotton, who is actually the oldest receiver in the group. Tons of intrigue and so much to figure out for the Packers at pass-catcher this summer. – Zach Kruse, Packers Wire

Houston Texans: Cornerback

Although the Texans have Steven Nelson under contract through 2023, the organization has signaled competition with the signing of former Seattle Seahawks and Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Shaquill Griffin. Houston knows they have one reliable boundary corner in former 2022 first-rounder Derek Stingley. The Texans are determining who will play opposite Stingley. Additionally slot corner has its own battle between Desmond King and Tavierre Thomas, the results of which play into the larger complexion of assembling a 53-man roster. – Mark Lane, Texans Wire

Indianapolis Colts: Cornerback

All eyes will be on the cornerback position at the Grand Park Sports Complex. With Isaiah Rodgers Sr. released following a suspension due to gambling violations, only one cornerback currently in the room has more than four career starts. The battle for the two boundary spots are wide open, though most believe second-round pick Julius Brents is a shoe-in for one of those starting roles. The other spot, and the depth pieces behind it, includes a massive battle between two rookies (Darius Rush and Jaylon Jones), two inexperienced veterans (Tony Brown and Darrell Baker Jr.) and a special teams ace who started one game during his rookie season (Dallis Flowers). – Kevin Hickey, Colts Wire

Jacksonville Jaguars: Offensive tackle

Rookie first-round pick Anton Harrison is seemingly set to start at right tackle for the Jaguars. That sets up a pretty intriguing battle on the other side of the offensive line where Walker Little is preparing to start the year at left tackle while Cam Robinson is serving a four-game suspension. If Little – a former second-round pick on a rookie deal – can prove in training camp that he’s the better option, there’s a chance the significantly more expensive Robinson won’t have a spot anymore when his suspension ends in October. – Adam Stites, Jaguars Wire

Kansas City Chiefs: Wide receiver

For the second consecutive season, the Chiefs find themselves losing their top wide receiver (JuJu Smith-Schuster) and facing questions at the position. This training camp battle isn’t so much about who will make the 53-man roster, with potentially one roster spot up for grabs. It’s more about which player will rise to the top.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling is the most experienced of the group, but expectations are high for both Skyy Moore and Kadarius Toney heading into Year 2. There’s also a rookie in the mix with Rashee Rice, who could break Andy Reid’s historical tendencies in terms of production at the position. There’s always potential for another player to emerge and make things interesting like former Cincinnati Bengals first-round pick John Ross or free-agent signing Richie James. – Charles Goldman, Chiefs Wire

Las Vegas Raiders: Cornerback

There is only one sure-fire starter at cornerback going into camp and that is Nate Hobbs. The other spots, including the slot, are all up for grabs. Tyler Hall played well at the end of the season and deserves another look, but the Raiders are also excited about fourth-round pick Jakorian Bennett. He could wind up being a Day 1 starter on the outside. Amik Robertson could be another slot option, but the Raiders are expected to have a wide-open battle for the No. 2, No. 3, and No. 4 cornerback spots on the roster. – Marcus Mosher, Raiders Wire

Los Angeles Chargers: Running back

Austin Ekeler returns as the Chargers’ lead back after agreeing to a revised contract. But who will complement Ekeler remains unknown. Fourth-year Joshua Kelley and Isaiah Spiller, who is entering his sophomore campaign, will be battling it out for the spot. Kelley has shown glimpses of being a solid No. 2 back, but he’s struggled to consistently stay healthy. Spiller, on the other hand, entered his rookie season with a lot of hype, but that didn’t translate on the field. He only appeared in six games, partially due to an injury and logged 54 yards from scrimmage, averaging only 2.6 yards per carry. – Gavino Borquez, Chargers Wire

Los Angeles Rams: Edge rusher

There are only a handful of positions that are already settled, leaving a whole lot of competition in camp. Edge rusher might be the toughest to project because it’s a collection of young players who have proved nothing in the NFL. Michael Hoecht and rookie Byron Young are expected to be the top two, but Daniel Hardy, Nick Hampton, Ochaun Mathis and Keir Thomas are all competing for snaps, too. The Rams are expected to rotate their edge rushers a bunch in 2023, simply because they don’t have a clear-cut starter after releasing Leonard Floyd, so all of these players could see playing time. But they will need at least one or two of them to play consistent roles this season. – Cameron DaSilva, Rams Wire

Miami Dolphins: Offensive tackle

Offensive tackle has to be the most interesting competition happening at Miami’s Baptist Health Training Complex this summer. With Terron Armstead’s name written in permanent marker at the left tackle spot on the depth chart, those on the opposite side are penciled in with clear signs of past erasures.

Austin Jackson earned the role last offseason, but he was only healthy for two contests in 2023. With his lack of impressive tape at the position and injury history, the Dolphins addressed the position this offseason, signing Isaiah Wynn and Cedric Ogbuehi, re-signing Kendall Lamm and drafting Ryan Hayes.

While it seems like Wynn has the best shot of taking the job from Jackson, Mike McDaniel will give it to whoever performs at the highest level and with the most consistency through training camp and the preseason. – Mike Masala, Dolphins Wire

Minnesota Vikings: Cornerback

The Vikings struggled mightily in coverage last season and their top two cornerbacks from the playoff game against the New York Giants have moved on. This season, Byron Murphy Jr. is set to be a starting cornerback, but who will join him? Andrew Booth Jr. and Akayleb Evans were second and fourth-round picks in 2022 with Mekhi Blackmon being a third-round pick this past April. The Vikings will be using a lot of three cornerback packages, but how they get there will be the biggest storyline of training camp. – Tyler Forness, Vikings Wire

New England Patriots: Safety

In professional wrestling terms, the Patriots have a triple threat competition going on at the free safety position to decide who replaces Devin McCourty. Veterans Adrian Phillips, Jabrill Peppers and Jalen Mills appear to be the likely candidates, but things could get interesting if rookie Marte Mapu and third-year safety Joshuah Bledsoe have good training camps. Safety is one of the Patriots’ strongest positions, and players are going to have to fight tooth-and-nail to play side-by-side with Kyle Dugger. As of right now, it feels like a toss-up of who will emerge victorious. – Jordy McElroy, Patriots Wire

New Orleans Saints: Cornerback

The starting cornerback across from Marshon Lattimore is going to face a ton of pressure, and Paulson Adebo faltered under that spotlight last year. His stiff hips were exposed in coverage deep downfield which led to too many big gains by opposing offenses and penalties on the New Orleans secondary. Alontae Taylor quickly gained a lot of fans for his cool head under pressure but frantic style of play, knocking down more passes into his coverage than any of his teammates and looking eager to make a play. But if he misses as many tackles as he did as a rookie the coaching staff won’t play him. Adebo’s strong resume should make this very competitive. – John Sigler, Saints Wire

New York Giants: Left guard

There are a lot of bodies at wide receiver and that may be the “flashy” position most are interested in but it’s not the most important or crucial to the Giants. Rather, that comes at left guard where Ben Bredeson, Joshua Ezeudu, Shane Lemieux and Jack Anderson will battle it out for two spots – the starting job and the primary reserve. Early money is on Bredeson, who earned the trust of the coaching staff last season after starting at guard and briefly stepping in at center, which is now manned by rookie John Michael Schmitz. But don’t sleep on Ezeudu or Lemieux, who are both looking to overcome early career injuries to seize upon a starting opportunity. – Dan Benton, Giants Wire

New York Jets: Center

The Jets took Joe Tippmann out of Wisconsin to start setting the future at the center position. That future may come as soon as Week 1. Tippmann will battle the incumbent, Connor McGovern, and with his style and background, should have every opportunity to unseat McGovern and be in the starting lineup on September 11 against the Buffalo Bills. Right tackle will also be a key one with Mekhi Becton, Billy Turner and Mad Mitchell. – Billy Riccette, Jets Wire

Philadelphia Eagles: Wide receiver

Quez Watkins is the favorite to be the third starting wide receiver alongside A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, but Olamide Zaccheaus offers explosiveness from the slot and sure hands in traffic. Watkins must prove he can be more productive than last season after logging 33 receptions for 354 yards and three touchdowns in 17 games. Those numbers were down from the 43 catches for 647 yards and one TD in 17 games in 2021. Zaccheaus is coming off a career year in which he recorded 40 catches for 533 yards and three touchdowns over 17 games. – Glenn Erby, Eagles Wire

Pittsburgh Steelers: Left tackle

The Steelers traded up in the first round to select offensive tackle Broderick Jones to take over the left tackle spot from Dan Moore Jr. However, through minicamp it feels like the Steelers staff are taking a slower approach with Jones and have no intention of rushing him into the starting lineup ahead of Moore. Things will ramp up for both players at training camp and in the preseason to see who the starting left tackle ends up being but out money is on Jones winning the job before the start of the regular season. – Curt Popejoy, Steelers Wire

San Francisco 49ers: Quarterback

The 49ers’ QB situation isn’t as complicated as it seems. Brock Purdy is the starter once he’s healthy. Head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch have been telling this to anyone with ears. When Purdy will be ready though is still an unknown. The team is optimistic he’ll be ready for Week 1, but that’s a pretty sizable question mark considering he had surgery on his throwing elbow this offseason. Trey Lance and Sam Darnold is where the real QB battle is taking place. Not only will it determine the Week 1 starter if Purdy can’t go, but it will determine the backup behind Purdy. On a team that’s needed more than one QB in five of Shanahan’s six seasons as head coach, that backup job is extremely valuable. Lance and Darnold will duke it out in what may wind up being the most fascinating backup QB battle in NFL history. – Kyle Madson, Niners Wire

Seattle Seahawks: Center

Whatever hope Seattle had of making a deep playoff run last year was scuttled by poor interior pass protection, particularly at center. With 2022 starter Austin Blythe now retired, two new players are competing for the right to lead this unit: veteran Evan Brown and rookie Olu Oluwatimi. While Brown has the edge in experience, Oluwatimi had an extremely impressive college career and is clearly the long-term plan at this position. The sooner he can get started, the better for both him and the Seahawks. – Tim Weaver, Seahawks Wire

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Quarterback

Many in the media have already declared Baker Mayfield the winner of this quarterback competition, but the bell hasn’t rung just yet. Kyle Trask has shown some talent in his (admittedly very few) appearances and has learned under now-retired Tom Brady, so he has more of a shot than many think. It’s business as usual if Mayfield wins, but if Trask were to beat out the five-year veteran directly, things may not be as gloomy as many expect in Tampa Bay. – River Wells, Bucs Wire

Tennessee Titans: Left tackle

With the Titans having shored up the receiver position thanks to the expected addition of DeAndre Hopkins, the attention now turns to the offensive line, where the Titans were absolutely putrid in 2022. After sporting the worst left tackle (and offensive line as a whole) in the NFL last season in Dennis Daley, the Titans are set to have a new starter at the position in 2023. Andre Dillard is the favorite to land the job, but he’s not a lock and rookie Peter Skoronski will have a chance to win it, also. Whoever loses will likely play left guard. – Mike Moraitis, Titans Wire

Washington Commanders: Quarterback

Sam Howell is expected to be Washington’s starting quarterback in 2023. He heads into training camp as “QB1,” according to head coach Ron Rivera. However, Rivera hasn’t named Howell the starting quarterback and said he will need to win the job in training camp. Howell performed well in OTAs and minicamp. Sure, he wasn’t perfect, but he wasn’t repeating mistakes, something offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy noted. Brissett is a capable veteran. He could keep Washington in the playoff race in 2023 if the defense remains strong. Howell has a higher ceiling and the Commanders spent the offseason preparing him for the opportunity. While odds are on Howell to win the job, it still remains a battle until Rivera officially names a starter, which could be later in camp. – Bryan Manning, Commanders Wire

