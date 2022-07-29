Every NFL team’s top position battle to watch in training camp

Training camp has arrived, which marks the unofficial start of the 2022 season. All 32 NFL teams have kicked off camp, where there is no shortage of storylines to monitor this summer.

With training camp comes plenty of competition, especially after changes on the roster this offseason. Veterans and rookies alike will be looking to prove themselves in hopes of landing a roster spot or winning a starting job.

Our NFL Wire editors identified the top position battle to watch for each team this summer, which includes several noteworthy starting jobs up for grabs.

Arizona Cardinals: Running back

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

With the departure of Chase Edmonds in free agency, James Conner becomes the clear No. 1 back in Arizona. The battle for second string will be between former Kansas City Chiefs back Darrel Williams and Eno Benjamin, drafted by the Cardinals in the seventh round in 2020. Williams had more than 1,000 yards from scrimmage in 2021, rushing for 558 yards and six touchdowns and catching 47 passes for 452 yards and two scores. He would seem to be the favorite to win the job, especially with his experience and time with the Chiefs. However, Benjamin was the talk of the offseason for the Cardinals. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury gave him public, unsolicited praise on multiple occasions during the offseason program and even went as far as saying Benjamin looked like he could be a starting running back. He is dynamic with the ball in his hands and can catch passes as well. He lacked in pass blocking and blitz pickup, but if he has gotten that part of his game down, he could give Williams a real challenge. – Jess Root, Cards Wire

Atlanta Falcons: Inside linebacker

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

While the battle for Atlanta’s starting quarterback job is sure to be a fun one, Marcus Mariota is the obvious favorite as camp begins. Things are far from settled at the inside linebacker spot, though. Deion Jones was placed on the PUP list at the start of camp, leaving Mykal Walker and rookie Troy Andersen to fight for the other starting ILB spot alongside veteran Rashaan Evans. Falcons LBs coach Frank Bush spoke highly of both Walker and Andersen recently, saying the best player will be on the field. Atlanta also signed Nick Kwiatkoski over the offseason, and Jones could still return from the PUP list at any point during training camp. – Matt Urben, Falcons Wire

Baltimore Ravens: Left guard

Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

There will be multiple players vying for the starting left guard job in Baltimore, and each has a worthy case. Patrick Mekari is the most experienced of the bunch and can play all five positions at a high level, whie third-year lineman Tyre Phillips has shown flashes of potential in limited action. 2021 third-rounder Ben Cleveland is a physically imposing player and could burst onto the scene, while Ben Powers could be facing his last chance to make the team’s roster. Outside of left guard, when fully healthy the entirety of the Ravens’ offensive line is all-but set, and it looks much improved compared to last season. – Kevin Oestreicher, Ravens Wire

Buffalo Bills: Slot wide receiver

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills expressed interest in bringing Cole Beasley back. But after off-field issues pertaining to COVID-19 continued to build it for him, it only seemed to be a matter of time before Buffalo would cut Beasley. That happened in March. In typical fashion of head coach Sean McDermott, there’s a lot of competition to determine his replacement. For a brief amount of time, it appeared Isaiah McKenzie would be given the job as he was re-signed around the same time Beasley left. Then the Bills went on to add Jamison Crowder in free agency and select Khalil Shakir at the 2022 draft. One of those three will eventually earn more snaps in Buffalo’s spread offense with QB Josh Allen leading the way. – Nick Wojton, Bills Wire

Carolina Panthers: Quarterback

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The battle on the blindside—a scramble between first-round pick Ikem Ekwonu, last year’s third-rounder Brady Christensen and, perhaps, veteran Cameron Erving—may be more of an open competition than the one we have listed. But it’s certainly not as intriguing. Our main event of camp will, obviously, be the arms race between Sam Darnold and the newly acquired Baker Mayfield. Even after what was reported to be an encouraging step forward for 2018’s third overall pick this offseason, the bad taste Darnold left in Carolina’s mouth to close 2021 propelled general manager Scott Fitterer and head coach Matt Rhule to add 2018’s first overall pick. Neither are, of course, the perfect option for a regime looking to save their butts in a make-or-break campaign—as they’re the most interception-prone passers in the league since entering it. But Mayfield’s much more proven track record, along with the move for him itself, makes him the clear favorite this summer. – Anthony Rizzuti, Panthers Wire

Chicago Bears: Right tackle

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears drastically improved their offensive line in the two days leading up to training camp, which is certainly good news for quarterback Justin Fields. Chicago added a pair of veterans in Riley Reiff and Michael Schofield, who combine for less than $4 million against the salary cap in 2022. Their additions answer some big questions at the left tackle and right guard position, as both are expected to be starters this season. But that leaves the matter of the right tackle job up for grabs between the likes of Larry Borom and Teven Jenkins. Borom figures to have the upper hand right now, considering he was the starting right tackle during the final week of OTAs and mandatory minicamp. Head coach Matt Eberflus reiterated that all starting combinations are open, which will all depend on the competition across the offensive line. While there’s no deadline for having the starters settled, Eberflus would prefer to have a starting group settled the sooner the better. But right now, it appears that right tackle is the final missing piece on the offensive line. – Alyssa Barbieri, Bears Wire

Cincinnati Bengals: Left guard

USA Today Sports

There aren’t a ton of roster battles for a Super Bowl team returning most players. But the battle at left guard could decide much. The team hopes 2020 second-round pick Jackson Carman can earn the job at left guard but coaches have also confirmed fourth-round rookie Cordell Volson is in the mix. Carman had injury and weight issues reporting as a rookie and struggled when on the field for limited action, so Volson’s very much in the running. So too is the possibility the Bengals elect to bring on a free agent or make a late trade near cutdowns to solve the issue after already upgrading three spots in free agency with Ted Karras (C), Alex Cappa (RG) and La’el Collins (RT). – Chris Roling, Bengals Wire

Cleveland Browns: Wide receiver

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

After Amari Cooper and David Njoku, the offense is lacking a clear-cut third pass catcher. WR Donovan Peoples-Jones has the inside track to be the starting outside receiver, while rookie third-round WR David Bell could replace Jarvis Landry in the slot. WR Anthony Schwartz is the wild card at the position; the second-year speedster made a limited impact as a rookie. – Jared K. Mueller, Browns Wire

Dallas Cowboys: Defensive end

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys only lost six sacks when they tried to implement a guarantee void into Randy Gregory’s contract, forcing the DE to sign a similar deal (without the void) with the Denver Broncos. So why is his departure a big deal? Because Gregory’s pressure rate was phenomenal. Now Dorance Armstrong, free-agent signing Dante Fowler, Jr. and second-round rookie Sam Williams will look to replace that impact opposite stalwart DeMarcus Lawrence. The emergence of a champion in this battle will allow Micah Parsons free range in his unicorn pastures, as it should be. – K.D. Drummond, Cowboys Wire

Denver Broncos: Offensive tackle

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

On defense, Jonas Griffith and Alex Singleton will be among the players competing to start next to Josey Jewell at inside linebacker, but Denver’s biggest position battle of the summer will be on offense. After opting to not re-sign Bobby Massie during free agency, the Broncos have an opening at right tackle. The three players competing for the job this summer are Billy Turner, Tom Compton and Calvin Anderson. Turner is the presumed favorite because he spent the last three years in Green Bay playing under new Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett. Turner has also spent a lot of time at guard, though, so it remains to be seen how the team’s offensive line depth chart will shake out. – Jon Heath, Broncos Wire

Detroit Lions: Linebacker

USA Today Sports

Lions LB coach Kelvin Sheppard declared both starting positions and all the reserve spots up for grabs at minicamp, and he meant it. Veteran Alex Anzalone is back for another season and figures to play a lot, but he’ll be challenged by hard-hitting free agent signee Chris Board. Derrick Barnes played extensively as a rookie but must improve his work in space to keep that status. Sixth-round rookie Malcolm Rodriguez was a smart tackling machine at Oklahoma State. The Lions brought back one-time first-rounder Jarrad Davis and also have Shaun Dion Hamilton, who was penciled in as a starter before getting hurt last summer. Josh Woods and Anthony Pittman both offer excellent special teams value and factor into the mix as well. It’s a group that lacks real separation from top to bottom, which should make for a feisty camp competition for the (likely) five roster spots. – Jeff Risdon, Lions Wire

Green Bay Packers: Wide receiver

Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

It has to be wide receiver. There are plenty of depth position battles to watch, especially on defense, and first-round pick Quay Walker will be competing with veteran Krys Barnes for the starting inside linebacker job next to De’Vondre Campbell, but the Packers are attempting to replace the best receiver in football (Davante Adams) and the team’s best deep threat (Marquez Valdes-Scantling) with a mix of Sammy Watkins and three rookies, including Christian Watson. It’s certainly possible that Watkins, Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard will be the three starters to open and end camp, but the Packers still need to figure out target distribution, how Watson and the other rookies will get on the field and what the passing game will look like overall given the changes at receiver. Of course, everyone needs to get on the same page as Aaron Rodgers, too. Amari Rodgers, a third-round pick last year, needs to have an impressive training camp. – Zach Kruse, Packers Wire

Houston Texans: Running back

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Rex Burkhead is a figurehead in the Texans’ backfield as the true battle is between rookie Dameon Pierce and Marlon Mack, a reclamation project from the Indianapolis Colts, for the dominant stall in the stable. Mack was the Colts’ feature back until he tore his Achilles in Week 1, 2020, and Jonathan Taylor replaced him. Pierce generated 5.7 yards per carry with Florida last year, although they tended to give up on the run early in games. For Pierce, it is only a matter of time as to when he will ultimately take over as RB1 on the roster. Will it be 2023, or could it be as early as September? If Mack is able to have a strong camp, it should keep the rookie at bay and allow the 26-year-old to revitalize his career at least as a viable complementary back. – Mark Lane, Texans Wire

Indianapolis Colts: Left tackle

USA Today Sports

The Colts have a few battles to keep an eye on, but none hold the same weight as the starting left tackle role. The main competition will take place between veteran Matt Pryor and third-round pick Bernhard Raimann. Entering training camp, Pryor will get the first crack at the job. He re-signed with the Colts this offseason after impressing the front office during the Week 17 loss against the Las Vegas Raiders. Pryor stepped in as a spot starter and held his own against Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue. Raimann has been touted as a draft prospect with a lot of upside. However, he only has roughly 20 starts at left tackle, which includes the Senior Bowl. Raimann’s elite athleticism and quick processing abilities give him a chance to compete for the starting role right away. It isn’t clear who will win this job, but it’s the competition that likely holds the most weight. – Kevin Hickey, Colts Wire

Jacksonville Jaguars: Right tackle

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

With the Jaguars having a former No. 1 overall pick behind the line of scrimmage in Trevor Lawrence, protecting him better than they did in 2021 should be one of the top problems that Doug Pederson and Co. want to address. Part of that could involve a change at right tackle, where former 2019 second-round pick Jawaan Taylor has been the starter for three seasons. Last season, Taylor struggled and was one of the NFL’s most penalized players with 12, according to Pro Football Focus. That’s simply a figure that must improve, and it’s a big reason why the team will let 2021 second-round pick, Walker Little, compete for the role, too. Little started in three games at left tackle last season and held his own in the process by exiting the season with a 70.2 PFF grade in pass protection. – James Johnson, Jaguars Wire

Kansas City Chiefs: Right tackle

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Most people will point to the receiver group as the Chiefs’ top position battle with Tyreek Hill’s absence. The thing is the top four players (Mecole Hardman, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Skyy Moore) are locks to make the squad and contribute no matter what. The offensive line actually has the most compelling position battle for the Chiefs during training camp because it’s the only position group with a starting job up for grabs. Last season, Lucas Niang and Andrew Wylie split time at the right tackle position. Niang may start the season on the PUP list. Wylie was working with the starters during OTAs and mandatory minicamp, but will that persist into training camp? There is also rookie OT Darian Kinnard, who many believe to be a steal in the fifth round. Starting LT Orlando Brown Jr. potentially holding out of training camp is another thing that could potentially contribute to the depth and starter that ends up at right tackle come Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. – Charles Goldman, Chiefs Wire

Las Vegas Raiders: Offensive tackle

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The Raiders gifted the right tackle job to Alex Leatherwood in training camp last year and he just wasn’t ready for that job. After four games, he was quickly moved to right tackle and Brandon Parker took his spot in the starting lineup. This year, it will be the same two players competing for the same spot once again. And while the Raiders would love for Leatherwood to win that job, don’t expect them to just give it to him. Josh McDaniels is looking to get his best five offensive linemen on the field and if that doesn’t include Leatherwood, so be it. But the right tackle spot is easily the biggest question mark on the roster going into training camp. – Marcus Mosher, Raiders Wire

Los Angeles Chargers: Right tackle

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

After Bryan Bulaga was released, the Chargers entered this offseason with the position seen as one of its holes. However, after passing up on the free agency pool and draft, the team seems comfortable with returners Trey Pipkins and Storm Norton battling it out for the job. Pipkins played well in his two starts in 2021 and has spent this offseason working with highly touted offensive line developer Duke Manyweather. Norton was the starting right tackle last season, and he had his fair share of struggles, allowing 60 pressures and nine sacks. Keeping QB Justin Herbert upright in the pocket is imperative, which is why this position is crucial to determining the success he can have in 2022. – Gavino Borquez, Chargers Wire

Los Angeles Rams: Cornerback

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

For a team that once again looks poised to contend for a Super Bowl, the Rams have their share of big position battles. There will be competition at tight end, safety, punter and right guard, but the most important one is at cornerback. Jalen Ramsey and Troy Hill are likely to be the starters in base packages, but there’s a collection of younger players battling to win the No. 3 spot. David Long Jr., Robert Rochell, Decobie Durant and Derion Kendrick will all be fighting for snaps in nickel packages, and there’s no clear-cut leader right now. Long has the most experience, Rochell has the most upside, and both Durant and Kendrick are trying to prove themselves as rookies in the secondary. Based on all factors, including his position flexibility, I think Long winds up winning this job initially. – Cameron DaSilva, Rams Wire

Miami Dolphins: Wide receiver

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

There aren’t many starting spots open down in Miami Gardens at this point in the offseason. The offensive line isn’t totally figured out, but those questions are more about who is going where. The Dolphins’ battle to watch during this year’s training camp might be at wide receiver. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are going to be the top pair, and with the money that Cedrick Wilson Jr. got, he looks to slide into the third spot. However, beyond that, there are a lot of names and not many spots. Former Kentucky standout Lynn Bowden Jr. is returning from injury to compete for opportunities with fourth-round rookie Erik Ezukanma, Preston Williams and a pair of free agent signings in Trent Sherfield and River Cracraft, who both have experience in head coach Mike McDaniel’s system. It probably won’t be often that Miami has four wideouts on the field at the same time, but for depth and growth purposes, this battle will be extremely important. – Mike Masala, Dolphins Wire

Minnesota Vikings: Cornerback

USA Today Sports

The clear main event of the Vikings’ training camp will be the cornerback battle between third-year defensive back Cameron Dantzler and rookie second-round draft pick Andrew Booth Jr. Everybody wants to see if the talented first-year cornerback, who checks most boxes, can overtake the veteran on the depth chart. Dantzler has matured physically and mentally, and he’ll have a lead on Booth, who missed out on the spring work while recovering from a sports hernia surgery. Whether it’s a much-improved Dantzler or an NFL-ready version of Booth, the Vikings desperately need one of the players to make an impact opposite of Patrick Peterson. Also, don’t sleep on Akayleb Evans being a long-shot option to take the job as well. The rookie fourth-round pick will be competitive in what might end up being a triple threat battle for the starting job. – Jordy McElroy, Vikings Wire

New England Patriots: Cornerback

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The team has to change the way it runs its defense after losing top cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore and J.C. Jackson in a 12-month span. The Patriots will have Malcolm Butler competing with rookie Jack Jones — and perhaps even Terrance Mitchell getting in the mix — for CB1. They have a CB2 they can trust in Jalen Mills, though New England wouldn’t complain if it found an upgrade. Marcus Jones and Jonathan Jones will compete for snaps in the slot. Basically, it’s anyone’s guess who will be on the field at CB in Week 1 for the Patriots. – Henry McKenna, Patriots Wire

New Orleans Saints: Cornerback

USA Today Sports

Paulson Adebo was the only defender to start all 17 games with the Saints last year, but he also led the team (and all rookie corners across the NFL) with 7 penalties. And the Saints just spent a top-50 draft pick on Alontae Taylor to compete with him for the starting job opposite Marshon Lattimore. Both players bring strong resumes with a lot of athleticism and past production, but only one of them is going to start on Sundays. Veteran backup Bradley Roby is also in the mix, but this is an opportunity for the Saints to stay young at a highly-valued position. New Orleans’ coaching staff is capable enough to make room for both players in different situations, but Adebo very much has to compete for his spot in the starting lineup. And Taylor brings enough to the table to make it a real competition. This should be a fun contest to track every day in practice this summer. – John Sigler, Saints Wire

New York Giants: Cornerback

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Adoree’ Jackson will move into the CB1 role for the Giants this season, but who starts alongside him is very much up in the air. Second-year corner Aaron Robinson will start camp out ahead of the field but there’s no guarantee he earns the starting role. It’s possible the Giants move Darnay Holmes to the outside after selecting Cor’Dale Flott in the 2022 NFL draft, but that is also far from a certainty. Others in play include 2021 sixth-round draft pick Rodarius Williams, who is returning from a torn ACL,Darren Evans, Zyon Gilbert, Michael Jacquet and the recently signed Gavin Heslop. – Dan Benton, Giants Wire

New York Jets: Running back

USA Today Sports

Left tackle looked like it was going to be the biggest battle of camp, but on Day 1, the Jets settled on George Fant on the left and Mekhi Becton on the right. That leads us to running back where Breece Hall appears to be in line for the bigger workload, but Michael Carter still deserves opportunities after showing a ton of potential as a rookie in 2021. Both are good receivers and can run between the tackles or outside, so the Jets can use them almost interchangeably. The starting spot could simply come down to who has the hot hand in a given week, or whichever player performs better in training camp and the preseason. Keep an eye on how the Jets decide to use Carter, whether it’s mostly on third downs or simply to give Hall a rest. – Cameron DaSilva, Jets Wire

Philadelphia Eagles: Cornerback

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles have 12 cornerbacks on the roster after cutting Craig James, with only Darius Slay, James Bradberry and Avonte Maddox as the locks to make the roster as the starting trio at the position. Philadelphia’s nine other cornerbacks are all second year guys or undrafted rookies looking to make the Eagles roster. With Philadelphia likely to only carry five or six cornerbacks on the roster, nine cover guys will be battling for two or three roster spots. 2021 fourth-round pick Zech McPhearson is a favorite to land a spot, while Tay Gowan, Kary Vincent Jr., Josiah Scott, Mac McCain, Jimmy Moreland, Mario Goodrich, Josh Blackwell and Josh Jobe will all compete for that final one or two roster spots at the cornerback position. – Glenn Erby, Eagles Wire

Pittsburgh Steelers: Left guard

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

It would have been easy to saw the battle for the starting quarterback job is the one too watch during training camp but that’s too easy. Ultimately that one will come down to free-agent addition Mitch Trubisky holding off veteran Mason Rudolph and rookie Kenny Pickett. But no matter who is playing quarterback the offensive line has to be better. This means the battle between Kendrick Green and Kevin Dotson for the starting left guard spot will be key. These guys were supposed to be the future at center and guard for the Steelers but both took a big step back last season. Now Green finds himself moving from center to guard and Dotson on a redemption tour after a forgettable 2021 season where he was out of shape and injured. – Curt Popejoy, Steelers Wire

San Francisco 49ers: The entire interior offensive line

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers’ top position battle is also their biggest problem going into the year. San Francisco needs to fill three starting jobs along the interior of their offensive line, which is a suboptimal position for a team with first-time starter Trey Lance under center. After C Alex Mack retired and LG Laken Tomlinson departed in free agency, the 49ers did little to invest in those positions and brought back RG Daniel Brunskill who, while improved, may be better-suited as a reserve. The problem for San Francisco is not just that they have to find starters, it’s that the inexperience along the interior leaves them relatively blind going into the year. Projected LG Aaron Banks played three offensive snaps as a rookie last season. Projected C Jake Brendel has played 251 offensive snaps across 37 games since joining the league in 2016 as an undrafted free agent. Brunskill is their most experienced OL with 40 starts over the last three years, including all 17 games at RG last season. The players battling for those spots have even less experience. Keaton Sutherland has been in the NFL since 2019 and played 111 snaps. Second-year OL Jaylon Moore saw sparse playing time at tackle last year, and has no experience inside where he projects to find a roster spot. Rookies Nick Zakelj (sixth round) and Spencer Burford (fourth round) could be in the mix, along with UDFAs Dohnovan West (Arizona State) and Jason Poe (Mercer). It’s an amalgamation of uncertainty at a trio of positions along the offensive line, and how that battle shakes out will be a massive determining factor in Lance and the 49ers’ success in 2022. – Kyle Madson, Niners Wire

Seattle Seahawks: Quarterback

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Following the trade that sent Russell Wilson to the Broncos, the Seahawks had several chances to add another veteran QB either via free agency or trade. They passed on all of them, opting for a competition between Wilson’s former backup Geno Smith and newcomer Drew Lock. Smith had been Seattle’s QB2 the previous three seasons, giving him the advantage in experience and familiarity with the offense. As for Lock, he has superior arm strength, youth and athleticism on his side. Smith has been winning this battle throughout the offseason, but ultimately how well they perform during the preseason will determine who starts Week 1 against Denver. Our money is on Smith, who has the added benefit of Pete Carroll’s preference for a ball control offense working in his favor. – Tim Weaver, Seahawks Wire

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Left guard

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Bucs lost both of their starting guards this offseason, with Ali Marpet’s shocking retirement after just seven seasons and at 28 years old, and Alex Cappa getting a big-money deal from the Cincinnati Bengals in free agency. Cappa’s spot at right guard was quickly filled by a steal of a trade that brought veteran Shaq Mason over from the New England Patriots for just a fifth-round pick, but there’s a wide-open battle for Marpet’s old spot on the left side. Tampa Bay traded up in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft for Central Michigan’s Luke Goedeke, and he’s talented enough to be considered the front-runner. That said, returning veteran and reliable backup Aaron Stinnie has been effective as a spot starter over the past two seasons, including every playoff game on Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl run. Nick Leverett and Robert Hainsey are young and versatile, and both could make their own strong push for the job. – Luke Easterling, Bucs Wire

Tennessee Titans: Left guard

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Titans will have a pair of competitions for starting jobs along the offensive line, but the one at right tackle is pretty much decided, with Dillon Radunz the runaway favorite over 2022 third-round pick Nicholas Petit-Frere. The battle for left guard is much more open, with Aaron Brewer and Jamarco Jones set to compete for the role. Both have very little starting experience after spending most of their careers thus far as backups, so the jury is very much out on whoever wins the role. The good news is the Titans aren’t filling huge shoes, as last year’s starting left guard, Rodger Saffold, was a liability in pass protection on an offensive line that allowed the seventh-most sacks in 2021. Brewer has the leg-up because of his experience in Tennessee’s system, but this competition is a true toss-up otherwise. – Mike Moraitis, Titans Wire

Washington Commanders: Right guard

by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Commanders have several small position battles, such as linebacker depth, who will grab the final spot at wide receiver and who starts at defensive end opposite Montez Sweat until Chase Young returns. The only starting position up for grabs on offense is at right guard. The Commanders signed veteran former Pro Bowler Trai Turner to compete with Wes Schweitzer to replace Brandon Scherff. Turner is the favorite to win the job as Schweitzer provides excellent depth at all three interior spots. However, don’t be surprised if Schweitzer wins the job, as he has excelled in each of his opportunities over the last two seasons. – Bryan Manning, Commanders Wire

