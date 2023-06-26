Every NFL team’s potential breakout player in 2023

The NFL offseason program is in the books, where teams have the next month off before training camp. There were some standout players from the offseason, including some who could make significant impacts in 2023.

There are a number of players around the league who are primed to make a leap this season due to their situation and/or opportunity following a busy NFL offseason, which has featured its share of change among NFL rosters.

From Justin Fields to Travon Walker, our NFL Wire editors identified one player from every team poised for a breakout year in 2023.

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals’ 2022 second-round draft pick came on strong late last season after Zach Ertz suffered a torn ACL. The Cardinals intend on using a lot of two-TE sets this season, meaning, once Ertz is back and healthy, there will be many ways to contribute and many opportunities, especially if Ertz has to be brought on a little biot slowly to start the season. – Jess Root, Cards Wire

Atlanta Falcons: LB Troy Andersen

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons drafted Andersen in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft, and since the team has yet to re-sign Rashaan Evans, there’s a good chance Andersen’s role increases this season. The Montana State standout appeared in all 17 games as a rookie, racking up 69 tackles (40 solo), one forced fumble and one pass defended. Atlanta still has Mykal Walker at inside linebacker, but the lack of depth will require Andersen to step his game up. It will be interesting to see how he fits into Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen’s scheme in 2023. – Matt Urben, Falcons Wire

Baltimore Ravens: WR Rashod Bateman

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Bateman has struggled with injuries over the first two years of his NFL career. While showing plenty of flashes on the field, he missed the first five games of his rookie season, then was only able to play in six games in 2022. He is a three-level wideout who can make game-changing plays, and if he’s able to stay healthy for all (or even most) of the 2023 season, could truly break out as the No. 1 wide receiver that the Ravens saw when they selected him at No. 27 overall in the 2021 NFL draft. – Kevin Oestreicher, Ravens Wire

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

As it goes with all first-round picks, expectations are high. But there’s reason to believe Dalton Kincaid will be a success in Buffalo’s offense. In 2023, the Bills lacked a true inside threat. Dawson Knox is a solid tight end, but most of his best play comes in the red zone. But instead of Knox, when thinking Kincaid, think Cole Beasley. The Bills offense played well last season, but did not have that slot threat it previously had with Beasley when he was named a second-team All-Pro. Now Kincaid will be inserted into that role and he could very well explode onto the scene in the NFL. – Nick Wojton, Bills Wire

Carolina Panthers: WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Picking one of defensive tackle Derrick Brown or cornerback Jaycee Horn almost seems like cheating. Both were top-10 draft picks and both are, despite their respective growing pains, certifiably good. So, we’ll go with a deeper cut in Marshall Jr. The former second-rounder has yet to find a consistent footing in the NFL, having amassed just 628 yards and one touchdown over his two seasons. But given Carolina’s well-documented quarterback (and coaching) woes since he entered the league, the opportunity for him to break out hasn’t exactly been there for the taking. Now, with head coach Frank Reich and the Panthers needing a No. 1 wideout to step up for their No. 1 overall selection Bryce Young, Marshall Jr. has a shot to show what he’s got in 2023. – Anthony Rizzuti, Panthers Wire

Chicago Bears: QB Justin Fields

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Fields was one of the league’s most electric players last season with his elite rushing ability, rushing for 1,143 yards, the second-most by a quarterback in NFL history. The Bears had an opportunity to move on from Fields and select a quarterback at No. 1 overall in the draft. Instead, they showed their belief in Fields and made a concerted effort to upgrade his supporting cast and pass protection. The additions of DJ Moore, offensive linemen Darnell Wright and Nate Davis, as well as a second year in Luke Getsy’s system will be huge for Fields’ potential success in 2023. If Fields can make a leap in the passing game, the sky’s the limit for Chicago’s offense. – Alyssa Barbieri, Bears Wire

Cincinnati Bengals: S Dax Hill

Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY NETWORK

Hill had some head-turning plays during last year’s preseason action that seemed to justify the team using a first-round pick on him a year before knowing it would lose Jessie Bates to free agency. But he hardly saw the field during the regular season and playoffs and when he did, it was out of position at different cornerback spots and roles. Fast forward to now, he’s dialed in strictly on that void left by Bates. After a year of learning and likely experiencing the same benefit as seemingly everyone else who plays in Lou Anarumo’s system, Hill feels bound to step in and make a big impact. – Chris Roling, Bengals Wire

Cleveland Browns: WR Elijah Moore

The film does not lie, and what the film shows is a wide receiver who knows how to get open, and a receiver who is a top-tier route runner. Entering a new situation in Cleveland after the trade from the New York Jets, Moore has the chance to see the second-most targets on the team behind just Amari Cooper. Moore has been quite involved throughout voluntary and mandatory minicamps as he builds rapport with new quarterback Deshaun Watson. Look for Moore to have a big year in 2023. – Cory Kinnan, Browns Wire

Dallas Cowboys: S Donovan Wilson

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

For the first time in his career Wilson played in 100% of the games, putting the injuries that had plagued his first three seasons behind him. In return, he had a great year, worthy of Pro Bowl consideration and a new long-term agreement. A hard-hitting enforcer who is also capable in coverage, Wilson totaled over 100 tackles and brought the blitzing work as well with five sacks. Dallas runs a three-headed safety approach and Wilson is now the lead dog in the pack. Continued pass-rush success and a couple more interceptions will place him on a national stage in 2023. – K.D. Drummond, Cowboys Wire

Denver Broncos: TE Greg Dulcich

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Denver’s third-round draft pick in 2022, tight end Greg Dulcich, showed flashes of brilliance when healthy last season. Dulicich missed the first five games of the season and later missed the final two games of the year due to injury. In the 10-game window that he did play, Dulcich hauled in 33 receptions for 411 yards and two touchdowns. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilsons seemingly struggled to see the middle of the field in 2023, but when the QB did look to the middle, Dulcich was often open. If Wilson has a bounce-back year under QB-friendly coach Sean Payton this season, Dulcich could be a candidate to emerge as one of the QB’s favorite targets in the middle of the field.

This list only calls for one breakout candidate, but Broncos pass rusher Baron Browning will be worth tracking on defense as well. Coming off a five-sack campaign in 2022, Browning has all the physical tools necessary to emerge as a top pass rusher in his third season. – Jon Heath, Broncos Wire

Detroit Lions: DT Alim McNeill

USA Today Sports

For most of his first two NFL seasons, McNeill was a nose tackle. Late in 2022, he moved to the 3-tech and it was like a duck finding water. This offseason, McNeill has reshaped his 6-foot-2, 330-pound body into a more muscular and dynamic force. The Lions coaching staff has shown a lot of faith in McNeill emerging as a consistently disruptive force in the middle of the defense. Based on how he finished last season and how quick he looks in OTAs, McNeill is poised for a big jump in his new role in his third season. – Jeff Risdon, Lions Wire

What’s the perfect mix for a breakout player? Obvious talent, development as a young player, and increased opportunity. Wyatt checks all the boxes. The 2022 first-round pick flashed legitimate disruptive ability to end his rookie season, and he’ll enter 2023 as a starter along the defensive line after the Packers let Jarran Reed and Dean Lowry exit in free agency. It’s on Wyatt to take advantage, but there’s no reason to think – given his production at Georgia and late-season moments as a rookie – that he’s not ready to step into a starting role and create positive impact for the Packers defense in 2023. There’s pressure on Wyatt to be good right away because the depth up front is lacking entering training camp. The Packers will hope the finish to his rookie year, and especially his performance against the Lions in Week 18, propels a true second-year breakout season. – Zach Kruse, Packers Wire

Houston Texans: WR Nico Collins

Last season the Texans’ passing game was as hopeless as getting out of a fight with Buddy Revell. Collins played in 10 games compared to 14 his rookie season, but still had better stats with 37 catches for 481 yards and two touchdowns. The indications are Collins can take another step in his third year. What will be the determining factor is the former Michigan product’s availability. If Collins is a reliable target for rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, it should only help Collins make his case as the best receiver on the team. – Mark Lane, Texans Wire

There are several candidates who fit this mold, something we covered over at Colts Wire, but Raimann may be the most logical answer given his production isn’t as dependent on other players. The second-year tackle was thrust into the starting role during a dumpster fire season. The surface numbers may not look all that great, but he showed immense promise during the second half of the campaign. With a full offseason under his belt and after adding some much-needed bulk to his frame, Raimann is ready to take the next step as the starting left tackle. – Kevin Hickey, Colts Wire

Jacksonville Jaguars: OLB Travon Walker

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 1 overall pick started his rookie year with a sack and an interception in his debut, but he was largely a nonfactor for the rest of the season. Walker finished with 3.5 sacks, although he did do his best work as a run defender. With a proper offseason and a year of coaching under his belt, the uber-athletic Walker could be primed for big things in year two. – Adam Stites, Jaguars Wire

Kansas City Chiefs: WR Skyy Moore

Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Moore had a lot thrown at him as a rookie, learning each of the X, Z and Zebra positions in Kansas City. That cross-training didn’t really begin to pay dividends until Super Bowl LVII, where Moore scored his first NFL touchdown. We’re seeing that success carryover into OTAs and mandatory minicamp in 2023, largely because Moore has attacked the offseason with a goal of building on his rookie year. He was out in Texas working on building up his chemistry with Patrick Mahomes, proving that he can be a reliable weapon for his quarterback. He’s also seeing a greater share of the opportunity with Mecole Hardman and JuJu Smith-Schuster now playing elsewhere. – Charles Goldman, Chiefs Wire

Las Vegas Raiders: LB Divine Deablo

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Raiders don’t have a lot of linebacker depth as they are relying a ton on third-year player Divine Deablo to make a big leap. Deablo is a former college safety who has made the transition to linebacker in the NFL. He started eight games in 2022 and looked solid as a run defender. But the Raiders need him to be even more after losing Denzel Perryman to free agency. Deablo has all the athleticism and power to be an effective linebacker in the NFL, but he just needs to have a bit more consistency from snap to snap. If he can manage to do that, he could be one of the best linebackers in the division as soon as this year. – Marcus Mosher, Raiders Wire

Los Angeles Chargers: RB Joshua Kelley

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kelley competed for the No. 2 spot with Sony Michel early in the 2022 season and missed four games with a sprained MCL, but he solidified himself as the bonafide backup by the end of the year. Kelley finished the season with 69 carries for 287 yards (4.2 yards per carry) and two touchdowns and caught 14 of his 25 targets for 101 yards. With Kellen Moore overseeing the offense now, he will emphasize improving the run game which has had proven success during his tenure as the Cowboys offensive coordinator. During that time, Dallas had the seventh-best rushing offense. Therefore, Kelley could be in for a fine third season as Austin Ekeler’s running mate. – Gavino Borquez, Chargers Wire

Los Angeles Rams: CB Cobie Durant

Durant only played seven games on defense as a rookie in 2022 but he still managed to pull down three interceptions, including a pick-six against the Broncos on Christmas Day. His 151 interception return yards led all NFL players despite his limited playing time as a fourth-round rookie. Now that Jalen Ramsey and David Long Jr. are gone, Durant is viewed as the Rams’ top cornerback in 2023 so he’ll get plenty of opportunities to make plays on the ball and pick off passes in his second season. His arrow is pointing up heading into this season. – Cameron DaSilva, Rams Wire

Miami Dolphins: LB Jaelan Phillips

Phillips has had a strong two years since being drafted in the first round out of Miami. He set the franchise’s rookie record for sacks (8.5) in 2021, and he followed that up with a seven-sack campaign that saw him take a significant leap in snaps (from 603 in 2021 to 840 in 2022). Now, entering his third season, he’ll have had a full offseason of picking Bradley Chubb’s brain for pass-rush secrets, as well as months of coaching from new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. Phillips, in his first year in Fangio’s system, could be ready to set the league on fire. At 24 years old, he’s already built like a Greek god, and he’s going to use his combination of strength and speed to strike fear into opposing tackles. – Mike Masala, Dolphins Wire

Minnesota Vikings: LT Christian Darrisaw

You saw the Vikings offensive line be a mixed bag in 2022, but Darrisaw was the major standout. He was a top-five tackle in PFF grade but didn’t get the recognition that he deserved for his tremendous performance in 2022. He also missed three games due to a concussion suffered against the Buffalo Bills in November, but constantly stood out as a dominant force when facing great pass rushers. He never received the national recognition that he deserved for his play, and 2023 will be the start of his national breakout. – Tyler Forness, Vikings Wire

New England Patriots: CB Christian Gonzalez

It won’t take long for Patriots’ rookie first-round draft pick Christian Gonzalez to make an impact in the NFL. The former cornerback from Oregon has looked like the real deal at the spring practices, and other veteran players in the building are starting to take notice. He has the size, technique and ball skills to quickly develop into an elite playmaker capable of matching up with the best receivers in the league.

It would have been easier to go with linebacker Josh Uche or even running back Rhamondre Stevenson as the players to break out in 2023, but there’s something special about Gonzalez, who coach Bill Belichick has had working with the first-team defense from the start. – Jordy McElroy, Patriots Wire

New Orleans Saints: WR Rashid Shaheed

AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman

Shaheed was very impressive down the stretch in 2022, having averaged 3.6 receptions for 62.8 yards per game through the last six weeks. That’s after he was inactive the first five games finishing his recovery from ACL surgery, and after it took six games to get him regular targets on offense. He’ll hit the ground running this season as a starter and build on that momentum while complementing Michael Thomas and Chris Olave on top of the depth chart. It’s impressive enough that Shaheed has rare speed and big-play potential. That he’s also sure-handed enough to win on third down and move the chains makes him more of an all-around asset. – John Sigler, Saints Wire

New York Giants: WR Wan’Dale Robinson

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Wan’Dale Robinson was just beginning to hit his stride last season before suffering a torn ACL against the Detroit Lions. In that game, he hauled in nine receptions for 100 yards and had everyone thinking, “there’s that explosive talent we saw at Kentucky.” Unfortunately, injuries crippled him as a rookie – he missed four of his first five games and then the final seven of the regular season. While it’s tough to come back from ACL injuries, expectations remain high for Robinson in 2023. He will be a key component in Mike Kafka’s offense and should see plenty of opportunities. – Dan Benton, Giants Wire

New York Jets: OG Alijah Vera-Tucker

Jets fans already know what Alijah Vera-Tucker can bring to the table. He was dominant at three different positions – right guard, left tackle, right tackle – in 2022 due to injuries across the offensive line. Unfortunately, Vera-Tucker suffered a triceps injury of his own, costing him the final ten games of the season, a season in which he very well could have been a Pro Bowl and All-Pro selection. As long as Vera-Tucker stays healthy this season, he’ll become a household name across the entire NFL. – Billy Riccette, Jets Wire

Philadelphia Eagles: LB Nakobe Dean

2023-nfl-schedule-26-historical-super-bowl-rematches

The former Georgia All-American linebacker saw action in 17 regular season games, with most of his snaps on special teams. Dean plays with an edge and showed potential during the 2022 preseason, and he’ll be a starter in 2023 while surrounded by four Georgia teammates. – Glenn Erby, Eagles Wire

Pittsburgh Steelers: TE Pat Freiermuth

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

With all the other weapons the Steelers have on offense, it is going to be tight end Pat Freiermuth who takes advantage of the mismatches. Quarterback Kenny Pickett is developing quickly and we can see him making a quick connection with Freiermuth as his safety valve and top option in the red zone. – Curt Popejoy, Steelers Wire

San Francisco 49ers: WR Brandon Aiyuk

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

There’s a case to be made Aiyuk broke out last year when he posted 1,015 yards and eight touchdowns on 78 receptions – all career highs. However, it’s clear there’s another level Aiyuk can reach where he puts himself in the Pro Bowl and All-Pro conversations. He’s an outstanding route runner who gets open a lot. Last year he had a career year as the fourth option in an offense that finished 26th in the NFL in pass attempts. Aiyuk told reporters in a press conference during OTAs “I’m about to take off.” Added volume in an offense that could pass more often this season should set the table for Aiyuk to make the ascension he’s predicting for himself. – Kyle Madson, Niners Wire

Seattle Seahawks: OLB Boye Mafe

We saw occasional flashes of potential brilliance from Mafe during his rookie year, especially during Seatlte’s first preseason game. Mafe has plenty of competition for playing time under clear No. 1 OLB Uchenna Nowsu, but he has the physical skillset to set himself apart from the herd. Mafe will have to push his way past both Darrell Taylor and rookie Derick Hall over the summer, but if he can manage that he may just earn a long-term starting role for Pete Carroll’s defense. – Tim Weaver, Seahawks Wire

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: RB Rachaad White

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

A running back may have a ceiling limited to how good his offensive line is, but if the Bucs o-line delivers, expect Rachaad White to as well. White showed lots of promise last year in 2022, especially during the team’s game in Munich against the Seahawks, and the do-it-all back could find his name in the spotlight if he makes that year-two jump in Tampa Bay’s new-look offense under OC Dave Canales. – River Wells, Bucs Wire

Tennessee Titans: TE Chigoziem Okonkwo

You can go either way with this one, as Okonkwo and wide receiver Treylon Burks are both solid options. However, we’ll roll with Okonkwo, who was a big play machine and easily the best rookie tight end in the NFL last season. He also posted some numbers (like yards per route run) that were on par with the league’s elite wide receivers. Adding to that, the Titans failed to adequately address their need at wide receiver this offseason, paving the way for Chig to be peppered with even more targets. – Mike Moraitis, Titans Wire

Washington Commanders: WR Jahan Dotson

Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Last year, it was defensive tackle Daron Payne in his fifth NFL season. Payne was a good player before 2022, but he emerged as a dominant interior defender last season. Defensive ends Chase Young and Montez Sweat are candidates here, but Sweat has hovered around eight or nine sacks throughout his NFL career. So unless he takes a huge jump, his production will remain steady. Dotson, if he can remain healthy, could emerge as a legitimate No. 2 opposite Terry McLaurin. Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy will find ways to get Dotson the football. Dotson led the Commanders in receiving touchdowns as a rookie despite missing five games. There are multiple candidates here, but Dotson is best positioned to be Washington’s breakout player in 2023. – Bryan Manning, Commanders Wire

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire