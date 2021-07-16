Every NFL team to play internationally once every 8 years

Open leaderboard:

Nick Wojton
·1 min read

In 2021, the NFL is bringing international games back. The ensuing year will see a start to further the league’s commitment to do so.

NFL Football Operations announced on Friday that every team in the league will start a rotation regarding such games. Every team will play in another country at least one time every eight years:

Each year the NFL’s schedule makers conduct a similar task regarding divisional foes. Every season a team will alternate which division in the AFC and NFC it will face. Now the international play is an added layer to that.

In 2021, the NFL will be conducting two games in London. Those will feature the Dolphins vs. Jaguars and Falcons vs. Jets. Both will be held at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, international NFL games did not occur in 2020.

