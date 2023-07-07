Every NFL team’s non-QB MVP heading into 2023 season

When it comes to Most Valuable Player, it’s a discussion dominated by quarterbacks. And for good reason. After all, quarterback is the most important position in football.

In fact, the last 10 NFL MVPs have been quarterbacks. The last non-QB to win the award was Vikings running back Adrian Peterson in 2012. But there are other players on the field also deserving of recognition, which led us to this fun exercise.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

From Justin Jefferson to Micah Parsons, our NFL Wire editors identified every team’s non-quarterback MVP heading into the 2023 season.

After an offseason losing J.J. Watt to retirement and releasing DeAndre Hopkins, Baker is the star left on the team outside of Murray. He is the heart and soul of the team. He is their best defensive player. He is a perennial Pro Bowler. He is an eraser on defense, wiping out mistakes by others with his breakneck playing speed and tackling. – Jess Root, Cards Wire

Atlanta Falcons: RG Chris Lindstrom

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

The Falcons established themselves as a run-first football team last season, and after drafting RB Bijan Robinson in the first round, it’s safe to say they will be relying on that ground game even more in 2023. This makes right guard Chris Lindstrom all the more valuable. The former first-round pick finished the 2022 season as PFF’s highest-rated starter with an offensive grade of 95. Atlanta rewarded Lindstrom with a five-year, $105 million contract extension over the offseason. Lindstrom and RT Kaleb McGary should solidify the right side of the Falcons’ offensive line for years to come. – Matt Urben, Falcons Wire

Advertisement

Baltimore Ravens: CB Marlon Humphrey

There are plenty of options for Baltimore’s non-QB MVP, as a player like ILB Roquan Smith would have been an easy choice. However, Humphrey has been a staple on Baltimore’s defense ever since being a first-round selection in the 2017 NFL draft, and has grown into one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. In a league that has grown pass happy, it’s important to have cornerbacks that are capable of shutting down the star WRs on opposing teams. Humphrey can do just that, forcing turnovers in the process. – Kevin Oestreicher, Ravens Wire

It’s not an easy choice here with the talent in Buffalo. Stefon Diggs is a deserving candidate as a two-time, All-Pro honoree, but we’ll go with Von Miller. The future Hall of Fame pass rusher is likely going to miss the start of the 2023 season due to the knee injury he sustained on Thanksgiving. He is adamant he’ll be back quickly and the Bills will need him. For weeks beyond his injury in 2022, he still led the team in sacks. His ability to get to the quarterback is just so far and beyond better than anyone else has in Buffalo in recent memory. He came as advertised as a “closer” for the Bills. – Nick Wojton, Bills Wire

Advertisement

Carolina Panthers: CB Jaycee Horn

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Horn’s end-of-season absence probably cost the Panthers an NFC South crown in 2022. After breaking his wrist the game prior, the 2021 eighth overall pick had his Week 17 duties taken up by CJ Henderson and Keith Taylor Jr.—who combined to relinquish three long touchdowns (63 yards, 57 yards and 30 yards) to Mike Evans in a heartbreaking six-point, division-clinching victory for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Carolina’s defense is a completely different unit when Horn isn’t a part of it—and that loss to the Bucs was just the latest and most painful example of that. Keeping the infinitely talented 23-year-old healthy, especially with the lack of depth at the cornerback position, will be a determining factor for the team’s overall success in 2023. – Anthony Rizzuti, Panthers Wire

Advertisement

Chicago Bears: WR DJ Moore

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Moore has yet to play a down of football for the Bears, but it’s clear he’s going to be one of the most impactful players on the roster. Moore gives quarterback Justin Fields the No. 1 receiver he’s been missing, which is also something that has helped elevate other young quarterbacks around the league. Moore already has three 1,000-yard seasons to his resume, and that was with subpar quarterback play during his time with the Panthers. Moore drew rave reviews during the offseason program, as his chemistry with Fields caught on quickly, and it’s clear he’ll be an impactful piece in the team’s passing attack. – Alyssa Barbieri, Bears Wire

Cincinnati Bengals: WR Ja’Marr Chase

USA Today Sports

On a normal team, this would probably be DJ Reader for his overall impact on defensive scheme and how he makes the lives of defenders around him easier. But the Bengals offense has Ja’Marr Chase, owner of the Randy Moss-esque rookie season and 1,046 yards and nine scores last year over just 12 games. His adaptation to the pros through countering defensive adjustments and route refinements have been impressive. The offense isn’t dead in the water without him, but it’s dramatically different when he’s on the field and his connection with Joe Burrow, immediately viable because of their thousands of reps together in college and still improving, is a top-five linkup amongst quarterbacks and wideouts in the NFL. – Chris Roling, Bengals Wire

Advertisement

AP Photo/Matt Durisko

Arguably the best pass rusher in the NFL, Myles Garrett is going to see a significant decrease in double teams off the edge as Jim Schwartz takes over as defensive coordinator. The Browns added defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson next to him and pass rushers Za’Darius Smith and Ogbo Okoronkwo to take the field with him, giving Garrett the opportunity to finally bring home the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2023. He is the best player on the Browns’ roster and has played like it since he took the field. Look for another big season (and potentially his best) from Garrett in 2023. – Cory Kinnan, Browns Wire

Dallas Cowboys: LB Micah Parsons

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Sometimes you make the right call, but other times the right call is made for you. When CBs went back-to-back in front of Dallas in the 2021 draft, they “settled” for Parsons, who looks like one of the best defenders to come along in several generations. Parsons isn’t a full-time edge rusher, but after his rookie season he spends most of his time there, using his wideout speed and ridiculous arsenal of moves and counters to impact games whether he’s in on the play or not. He’s been in the league two years and Dallas has led the league in forced turnovers both seasons. – K.D. Drummond, Cowboys Wire

Advertisement

Denver Broncos: CB Pat Surtain

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

Pat Surtain has quickly emerged as one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, and following the departure of Von Miller, “PS2” is the team’s best defender and arguably their best player overall. Justin Simmons receives well-deserved praise at safety, but Surtain is more likely to earn Team MVP honors in 2023. A first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowler last year, Surtain has 24 pass breakups and six interceptions on his resume going into his third season in the NFL. – Jon Heath, Broncos Wire

Detroit Lions: EDGE Aidan Hutchinson

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

If the Lions are to ascend into a division champion and legitimate playoff contender, it will be the result of an improved defense. Hutchinson is coming off an impressive rookie campaign, leading all first-year players in sacks (9.5) and also picking off three passes. He’s the ringleader of a young defensive core that is poised to make a step forward in 2023 after a largely dismal last two seasons. If the Detroit D dramatically improves, expect Hutchinson to get the lion’s share of the credit. – Jeff Risdon, Lions Wire

Advertisement

There was temptation to pick left tackle David Bakhtiari or cornerback Jaire Alexander, two undeniably elite players, or even star edge rusher Rashan Gary, who is coming back from a major injury. But I kept coming back to Jones, who should be an indispensable player within the new-look Packers offense in 2023. The team’s zone run game is centered around his slashing abilities, and he can be a dangerous player as a receiver out of the backfield. Over the last four seasons, Jones is averaging almost 1,200 total yards and 12 touchdowns per year. He should now be the centerpiece of the offense in the post-Aaron Rodgers era. In fact, Jordan Love and Matt LaFleur need Jones to be a consistently dominant player for an offense teeming with youth and inexperience.

Houston Texans: LT Laremy Tunsil

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

Coming off a 3-13-1 campaign, it is hard to tell who exactly is valuable to the Texans, but Tunsil fits the bill. The former Miami Dolphins 2016 first-round pick has become an anchor on the left side. Not only is Tunsil reliable as a pass protector, but the game benefits from his presence. Consider Houston Dameon Pierce generated 939 rushing yards through 13 games as a rookie last year when the Texans struggled as a team to post 1,422 the year prior. The difference was Tunsil played all of last year and just five games in 2021. The three-time Pro Bowler will be instrumental in keeping rookie C.J. Stroud upright and allowing the quarterback a less stressful NFL transition. – Mark Lane, Texans Wire

Advertisement

Indianapolis Colts: DE Kwity Paye

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

We’re doing a bit of projecting here. Paye enters his third season looking to put it all together. He’s shown plenty of flashes over the course of his first two seasons while dealing with some nagging injuries. His athleticism, talent and fit within Gus Bradley’s attacking front should give Paye the chance to hit double-digit sacks in Year 3. If he continues to ascend, there’s a chance he makes a difference-making impact. – Kevin Hickey, Colts Wire

Jacksonville Jaguars: CB Tyson Campbell

When the Jaguars drafted Campbell at the top of the second round in 2021 it was with the hope that his raw talent would eventually yield a quality starter. How fast it happened was probably a bit unexpected, though. The 23-year-old cornerback is already among the best in the league at his position and easily the most valuable piece on the young Jacksonville defense. Finding a consistent pass rush and another reliable starting cornerback hasn’t been as easy, but the Jaguars have a foundational piece in place in Campbell. – Adam Stites, Jaguars Wire

Advertisement

Kansas City Chiefs: DT Chris Jones

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

You could probably make a strong case for Travis Kelce, but let’s show the lynchpin of the defense some love. Jones finished the 2022 NFL season tying his career high of 15.5 sacks and setting a new career high of 77 pressures. Those both were top marks on the defensive side of the ball in Kansas City last season. He makes the job easier for the defensive secondary, linebackers and even his fellow defensive lineman. Making everyone around you better is the true mark of an MVP. – Charles Goldman, Chiefs Wire

Las Vegas Raiders: DE Maxx Crosby

© Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Crosby is coming off the best season of his career and has no firmly established himself as one of the top pass rushers in the league. He led the NFL in tackles for a loss last year (22) and had a career high 12.5 sacks and 36 QB hits. Crosby rarely comes off the field and he is one of the best run defenders in the league. While he might not have the same name recognition as a Myles Garrett or Micah Parsons, he certainly puts up similar numbers. Without him, the Raiders might just have the worst defense in the NFL. – Marcus Mosher, Raiders Wire

Los Angeles Chargers: OT Rashawn Slater

The Chargers are loaded with top-end talent, and it would be easy to slot star safety Derwin James or dominant defensive end Joey Bosa. But the player that will make the engine run smoothly this season is Slater, the third-year left tackle. Slater, the No. 13 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, established himself as a star by becoming the first rookie tackle to be named a Pro Bowl starter since 2012. He also earned Second-Team All-Pro honors. Unfortunately, his sophomore season was cut short after rupturing his bicep in Week 3. Now healthy, Slater’s presence will ensure not only that quarterback Justin Herbert’s blindside is protected, but the running game becomes efficient again. – Gavino Borquez, Chargers Wire

Los Angeles Rams: WR Cooper Kupp

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

This was a toss-up between Kupp and Aaron Donald because, well, they’re both really good and they’re the only two players who garner any consideration in this exercise. As important as Donald is, the Rams rely so heavily on Kupp offensively to not only see 15 targets a game, but make plays on third down and in the red zone when they need points. Los Angeles isn’t going anywhere without either of these two players, but for a team that will need to score about 35 points per game to have any chance at the playoffs, Kupp gets the nod by the slimmest of margins. – Cameron DaSilva, Rams Wire

Miami Dolphins: WR Tyreek Hill

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier has done an impressive job putting together a roster that’s loaded with talented, impactful players, giving plenty of options for this, but it has to be Tyreek Hill. The wideout, in his first year with Miami, recorded career highs in both receptions and yards last season, and he did so without fully knowing the team’s playbook and scheme. Now that he’s familiarized himself with Mike McDaniel’s system, and he’s aiming to break the NFL’s receiving yards record. – Mike Masala, Dolphins Wire

Minnesota Vikings: WR Justin Jefferson

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

This is a pretty easy one, as Jefferson is arguably the best player that doesn’t play quarterback in the National Football League. This past season, Jefferson led the NFL in receptions (128) and receiving yards (1,809) despite struggles on the outside from the rest of the Vikings receivers. Jefferson is a truly special talent and elevates everyone around him and can overcome being the focus of the defense. – Tyler Forness, Vikings Wire

New England Patriots: RB Rhamondre Stevenson

AP Photo/Mary Schwalm

If you’re forcing me to look into this crystal ball of mine and choose a non-quarterback MVP for the Patriots in 2023, then how could I not go with third-year running back Rhamondre Stevenson?

The best-kept secret in New England is out after Stevenson racked up 1,040 yards and five touchdowns last season. However, the main stat people should be paying attention to is the 210 carries. Stevenson can run, catch and block. With there being no Damien Harris to share the load with in 2023 and James Robinson no longer being on the roster, a breakout season of epic proportions could be in store for the former Oklahoma standout. – Jordy McElroy, Patriots Wire

New Orleans Saints: WR Michael Thomas

(Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports)

The 2019 AP Offensive Player of the Year hasn’t seen a full season since that year, and he’s played in just 10 games over the last three seasons. When Thomas is on the field, he’s still a dynamic game-wrecker, but coming into his age 30 season, it’s time to wonder if this is the new normal. Thomas is the Saints’ most valuable non-quarterback because of what he adds to the offense in his presence, and what is reduced in his absence.

New Orleans got a great receiver in Chris Olave with the 11th pick in the 2022 draft, and Olave has a lot of the traits of a true No. 1 receiver, but Thomas is more of a “Planet Theory” guy when healthy – there just aren’t many people on Earth who stand 6-foot-3, weigh 213 pounds, and have Thomas’ lethal combination of downfield speed, physicality, and route mastery. If Thomas is on the ball for the 2023 season, he and Olave could combine to give free-agent addition Derek Carr his best season to date – and the Saints’ first playoff appearance since 2020. — Doug Farrar, Touchdown Wire

New York Giants: IDL Dexter Lawrence

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants took Lawrence out of Clemson with the 17th overall pick in the 2019 draft, and 2022 marked the season in which he lived up to that high pick – and the four-year, $90 million contract extension he signed in May. There isn’t a more disruptive nose tackle in the NFL today – per Sports Info Solutions, Lawrence had 47 total pressures from the 0- and 1-tech gaps in 2022. Vita Vea of the Buccaneers ranked second with 18. At 6-foot-4 and 342 pounds (conservatively), Lawrence has all the double-team-nuking ability expected of a player his size, with speed through the pocket and lateral agility you’d hope to get from a guy 30 pounds lighter. Lawrence has become the tone-setter for the Giants’ entire defense, and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale’s blitz-heavy schemes wouldn’t work nearly as well without his formidable presence. — Doug Farrar, Touchdown Wire

New York Jets: CB Sauce Gardner

USA Today Sports

When you have two players on defense that can truly be worthy of this honor, it makes for a very tough decision but a good problem to have. This could easily be Quinnen Williams for obvious reasons. But we’ll go with Sauce Gardner, who only became the first rookie cornerback since 1981 to be named All-Pro. That player was Ronnie Lott, who went on to become a Hall of Fame player.

Gardner led the league with 20 passes defended and did it against the likes of Ja’Marr Chase, Stefon Diggs and many other top wide receivers. He wasn’t afraid to go up against an opponent’s No. 1 target and quickly started giving Jets fans flashbacks of the great and soon-to-be Hall of Famer Darrelle Revis. It’d quickly become fitting that Gardner wears jersey No. 1. – Billy Riccette, Jets Wire

Philadelphia Eagles: OT Lane Johnson

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson is a four-time Pro Bowl selection (2018, ‘19, ‘20, ‘23), three-time Associated Press All-Pro (2017, ‘21, ‘22), and Super Bowl LII champion. Philadelphia is almost unbeatable with Johnson in the lineup, amassing a 79-47-1 record when he plays, and a 13-22 record when he’s unavailable. Johnson hasn’t allowed a sack since Week 11 of the 2020 season and he’s coming off a year in which he allowed no sacks, just eight pressures and a career-best 1.5% pressure rate allowed per drop back in 519 pass-blocking snaps. Johnson has allowed just one sack and 20 pressures over the past three seasons, allowing just four quarterback hits over that span. He didn’t allow a single quarterback hit last season. – Glenn Erby, Eagles Wire

Pittsburgh Steelers: LB T.J. Watt

So goes T.J. Watt, so goes the Steelers. On defense at least. Just one year removed from winning the Defensive Player of the Year, Watt suffered a partially torn pectoral that cost him much of the 2022 season. When Watt went down, the entire defense floundered, which represents the true definition of value. The return of a healthy Watt, along with the team’s offseason additions means this defense can return to his rightful spot among the elite in the NFL. – Curt Popejoy, Steelers Wire

San Francisco 49ers: RB Christian McCaffrey

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

While the 49ers’ defense has reigning Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa, it’s McCaffrey who lands as the non-QB MVP. San Francisco is trying to build a Super Bowl winner without an elite, big-armed, mobile quarterback. To do that they’ll need big production from their offensive playmakers. It was clear the group of Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle weren’t going to get them there. McCaffrey’s insertion into the offense in Week 7 last year paid immediate dividends and played a key role in Brock Purdy hitting the ground running when he was inserted into the lineup in Week 13. The 49ers have one of the best rosters in the NFC, but it’s McCaffrey that gives them a real chance to get over the hump despite the question marks they have under center. – Kyle Madson, Niners Wire

Seattle Seahawks: WR DK Metcalf

Heading into his fifth year in the league, Metcalf has long-since dispelled any questions about his ability to produce at this level. Metcalf is the best athlete on Seattle’s roster and has proven he can ball out with both Russell Wilson and Geno Smith throwing at him. With Jaxon-Smith Njigba joining the group, defenses will have little choice but to leave DBs on an island against Tyler Lockett and Metcalf. Expect more domination than ever from No. 14 in 2023. – Tim Weaver, Seahawks Wire

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: LB Lavonte David

I would normally say OT Tristan Wirfs, but he’s being moved to the other side of the offensive line and that decision could prove costly. Instead, I’ll go with LB Lavonte David, who has been a Bucs legend for years and was still very productive in his 11th NFL season. David had a PFF coverage rating of 88.0 in 2022, which is the second-highest number of his career that dates back to 2012. The defensive leader was re-signed early in the offseason for a 12th run with the Bucs, and if the defense improves for 2023, you can bet the potential future Hall of Famer will be a big reason why. – River Wells, Bucs Wire

Tennessee Titans: RB Derrick Henry

USA Today Sports

Derrick Henry has been the engine that makes the Titans’ offense go since late in 2018 and that doesn’t figure to change in 2023.

In what was hilariously considered a down year for him by some, Henry still managed to rush for over 1,500 yards (talk about high standards) — and that was with a terrible offensive line in front of him, and a passing attack that was lifeless and took zero pressure off.

As long as Henry is on the roster and playing at a high level, everything the offense does will work off of him. In fact, quarterback Ryan Tannehill is at his best when play-action is working, something Henry has a huge hand in. – Mike Moraitis, Titans Wire

Washington Commanders: WR Terry McLaurin

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

This was close between McLaurin and defensive tackle Jonathan Allen. However, we’ll go with McLaurin. New offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy could be the best thing to happen to McLaurin entering his fifth NFL season. Also, McLaurin is essential for young quarterback Sam Howell. Howell has the type of deep ball who can give McLaurin more opportunities in the deep passing game, as we saw in Week 18. McLaurin has three 1,000-yard seasons in a row and this upcoming season could be his best yet. – Bryan Manning, Commanders Wire

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire