Every NFL team’s most surprising cut candidate

Roster cuts are just around the corner, where NFL teams will have to trim the roster from 90 to 53 players. Unlike last year, there is just one cutdown date, following the final week of the preseason, on

Aug. 29.

While it’s certainly beneficial for players on the roster bubble to get more opportunity to showcase themselves — for their current or future team — it also makes for one massive wave of roster cuts that will likely feature some surprising yet prominent names.

With that in mind, our NFL Wire editors identified one player from every NFL team who could be a surprise cut on Tuesday.

Two candidates to be surprise final cuts are already off the roster as punter Matt Haack was released after the second preseason game and tackle Josh Jones was traded on Thursday. Lawrence was a fourth-round pick in 2020 and for three years received praise from previous head coach Kliff Kingsbury and defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. He has struggled to stay healthy, landing on IR each of his first three seasons, but he was a solid interior defender and was their starting nose tackle. Under new head coach Jonathan Gannon, Lawrence finds himself as the third-string nose tackle. Of the three returning defensive linemen on the roster, including Jonathan Ledbetter and Leki Fotu, Lawrence was thought to be the best of the group. Now, Fotu and Ledbetter are atop the depth chart and Lawrence is, at best, on the bubble. – Jess Root, Cards Wire

Atlanta Falcons: OL Jalen Mayfield

The Falcons picked Mayfield in the third round of the 2021 draft and he was immediately forced into the starting lineup due to injuries and a general lack of roster depth at the time. The former Michigan offensive tackle started 16 games at left guard during his rookie season, often looking out of position and lost in pass protection. Mayfield missed the entire 2022 season due to injury, but he’s been competing for the swing tackle spot in training camp. While Mayfield’s versatility has kept him in the mix, his pass protection issues may ultimately cost him a roster spot. – Matt Urben, Falcons Wire

Baltimore Ravens: OL Ben Cleveland

A former Georgia Bulldog, drafted by the Ravens in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Cleveland has failed to win the starting left guard spot since arriving in Baltimore. GM Eric DeCostra drafted two young guards this year, Sala Aumavae-Laulu and Andrew Vorhees (ACL). Veteran John Simpson will be the Week 1 starter; Aumavae-Laulu can rotate at both guard spots, along with Patrick Mekari. Cleveland is versatile and talented, but don’t be shocked if he’s waived if Baltimore can’t find a trade partner. – Glenn Erby, Ravens Wire

The Bills don’t have a lot of quarterback depth behind Josh Allen — right now, the bench has two veterans in Kyle Allen and Matt Barkley who haven’t done a ton in their NFL careers. But Allen signed a one year, $1.232 million contract with the Bills this past offseason, and Barkley has been with the team since 2018, and while that familiarity may be attractive at times, it’s also true that the Bills might be more interested in what Allen can bring as a backup.

Barkley didn’t help his case with an August 19 game against the Steelers in which he threw three interceptions. Those picks included two thrown into obviously covered situations, and one in which the ball was batted at the line. Barkley is now dealing with a right elbow injury, which might limit his ability to prove himself in the preseason finale against the Bears on Saturday. — Doug Farrar, Touchdown Wire

Carolina Panthers: OLB Kobe Jones

Perhaps this wouldn’t qualify as a tremendous surprise. But given Carolina’s need for some pass-rushing depth and the standout training camp that Jones had, a potential departure would be a tad disappointing. The former undrafted free agent sparkled in Spartanburg, routinely popping up as one of the defense’s top playmakers. His exhibition performances, however, have been much quieter. Despite playing the most defensive snaps on the team through two preseason outings, Jones recorded a total of zero pressures. He’s also been outproduced by his prospective competition in Amaré Barno (five pressures) and Eku Leota (three pressures). – Anthony Rizzuti, Panthers Wire

Chicago Bears: DE Trevis Gipson

The Bears have overhauled their defensive end room, including the additions of Yannick Ngakoue and DeMarcus Walker, after having the league’s worst pass rush last season. But it was still a surprise to find former starter Trevis Gipson listed among the bottom of the first unofficial depth chart, an indication his spot on the roster is far from secure. Expectations were high for Gipson after a seven-sack season in 2021, but he fell short of those expectations. Things got off to an encouraging start when he recorded two sacks against the Packers in Week 2. But his next sack wouldn’t come until Week 17 against the Lions. Gipson has certainly made a case to retain his roster spot during the first two preseason games, where he’s looked like a man on a mission generating pressure on opposing quarterbacks. But Terrell Lewis has also been having quite an impressive summer – totaling three sacks, two strip sacks, through two games – and he might edge out Gipson for that final roster spot. – Alyssa Barbieri, Bears Wire

Cincinnati Bengals: RB Trayveon Williams

Behind running back Joe Mixon, Trayveon Williams looked poised to step up and take over the role vacated by Samaje Perine via free agency. But an untimely ankle injury during training camp and the rise of others has skewed the outlook. Fifth-round rookie Chase Brown is very experienced in all facets and can fill the gap. And 2021 sixth-rounder Chris Evans has turned in the best camp of his career after minimal impact during regular seasons. Considering there is a chance they only roster three backs to squeeze in names elsewhere and just use the practice squad call-ups for depth, Williams could be on the outs. Plus, they project to be a team looking very closely at the waiver wire backs after final cuts around the league, too. Williams could always pass through and re-join the practice squad, but going from immediate projected rotational back to off the roster would be a shocker. – Chris Roling, Bengals Wire

This would not be a surprise cut if RB Demetric Felton were not currently penciled in as the third running back on the roster. However, none of the back have stepped up to take hold of that RB3 role, Felton included. To make matters worse, Felton is a master of none. A hybrid between a running back and a wide receiver, Felton plays with wide eyes and bouncing aiming points as opposed to taking lanes through the trenches, but does not possess the ability to consistently win as a receiver as well. The Browns do not have the roster spot for a scat back given the versatility in their wide receiver room and may opt for a third back who can also purely tote the rock through the trenches. We have reached the point where the Browns could look at the trade market or toward the waiver wire on cutdown day to find that third back on their depth chart behind both Nick Chubb and Jerome Ford. – Cory Kinnan, Browns Wire

A bit of a cheat here, as Armstrong isn’t a likely cut candidate but he could be missing when that initial 53-man roster comes out. Armstrong has long been on our list as a trade candidate, and his absence in the preseason is pretty peculiar. The Cowboys have an embarrassment of riches at defensive end and look to have stolen Isaiah Land as a UDFA as an upside project. Dallas could roll with Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, Sam Williams and Dante Fowler, along with Land who they will have to forget and trade Armstrong, who faded down the stretch after a strong 2022 start, for an OL piece. – K.D. Drummond, Cowboys Wire

Denver Broncos: K Brett Maher

Due in part to injuries, the Broncos’ roster cuts will likely be pretty straightforward this summer, so it’s hard to pinpoint one that would be a big surprise. It might surprise some fans, though, if Brett Maher is cut given that he is currently the only kicker on the 90-man offseason roster. Denver coach Sean Payton has made it clear that Maher is competing against other kickers across the NFL who might hit the waiver wire during roster cuts. If the Broncos decide to bring in a new kicker off the waiver wire, Maher would be cut to make room. – Jon Heath, Broncos Wire

Detroit Lions: DL Levi Onwuzurike

A second-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft, Onwuzurike showed some promise and considerable athletic potential as a rookie. However, he missed the 2022 season after undergoing back surgery. Onwuzurike is healthy again but has been outplayed by lesser-known players like Benito Jones and Christian Covington in training camp. There is still potential with Onwuzurike, but he might have to explore that with another team. – Jeff Risdon, Lions Wire

Newman was a fourth-round pick in 2021 who has started 22 games over the last two seasons, but the Packers are so deep along the offensive line that Newman, who has been too inconsistent over the last two years, can’t feel safe. It’s possible the Packers will search around for a trade partner because many teams are hurting for offensive line help. The roster battle could come down to Newman vs. 2022 third-round pick Sean Rhyan, who has improved significantly in Year 2 after a disappointing and suspension-shortened rookie season. If there’s a surprise cut in Green Bay, expect it along the offensive line or at safety, where the Packers have multiple veterans (Tarvarus Moore, Jonathan Owens, Dallin Leavitt) competing for roster spots. – Zach Kruse, Packers Wire

The overall goal for every coaching staff is to put together a roster that balances talent with versatility. While Desmond King is atop the Texans’ depth chart at nickelback, there is another slot where he can be useful, and that is as a boundary corner. When the Texans faced injuries to starters Derek Stingley and Steven Nelson last season, King was part of the solution on the outside. Given the Texans must cut their roster in half, King can play two positions, and Griffin is good at only one, the odd man out would be Griffin. – Mark Lane, Texans Wire

Indianapolis Colts: WR Mike Strachan

On the fringe of the roster, Strachan is a bit of a wild card in the wide receiver room. The season-ending injury to Ashton Dulin opened up an extra spot, but there’s no guarantee that will go to Strachan. He’s had a solid preseason thus far, but if the Colts wind up only keeping five wide receivers, he may be on the outside looking in. Strachan brings a rare body type with athleticism to match, but he has just one career reception through two seasons. – Kevin Hickey, Colts Wire

Jacksonville Jaguars: OLB K’Lavon Chaisson

The Jaguars have afforded a long leash to their 2020 first-round pick, but Chaisson’s inability to bring down opposing quarterbacks has to be wearing on their patience. Chaisson has three sacks in as many seasons and Jacksonville unsurprisingly decided not to pick up the fifth-year option on his contract earlier this year. While he was the third pass rusher on the depth chart behind Josh Allen and Travon Walker at the beginning of camp, there are a pair of young linebackers hot on Chaisson’s heels in Jordan Smith and Yasir Abdullah. It’d make sense for the Jaguars to hunt for a trade partner or simply cut ties if there are no interested parties. – Adam Stites, Jaguars Wire

Kansas City Chiefs: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

While this cut wouldn’t be much of a surprise to Chiefs fans, Edwards-Helaire seems poised to be an odd-man out in Kansas City’s surprisingly deep backfield. Andy Reid leaned on Isiah Pacheco during the Chiefs’ run to Super Bowl LVII last season when Edwards-Helaire went down with injury, and it doesn’t seem that the former first-round pick is in a position to win his starting job back. Kansas City featured Edwards-Helaire in the opening drives of their first two preseason games, and didn’t get much from the fourth-year back. Perhaps they were giving him a chance to prove that he can still add some juice to the Chiefs’ backfield, but it seems more likely that the team was trying to give other franchises a look at the former starter. At this point, it might be best for Kansas City and Edwards-Helaire to part ways. – John Dillon, Chiefs Wire

Las Vegas Raiders: CB Amik Robertson

Robertson is the only remaining player left from the 2020 draft that featured Henry Ruggs and Damon Arnette as first-round picks. Robertson has managed to stay on the roster for the last three years, but his time could be up in 2023 as he’s struggled in camp and the preseason. Robertson doesn’t have the size to play on the outside, but he’s not their top slot cornerback option either. He dropped an easy interception in Week 2 of the preseason and the Rams continued to attack him through the air. Robertson is one of the most productive cornerbacks in college football history, but his lack of size has been a major problem in the NFL. – Marcus Mosher, Raiders Wire

Los Angeles Chargers: TE Tre’ McKitty

Drafted in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft, McKitty was brought in with the expectation of being a reliable blocking tight end. Through two seasons, that has not come to fruition and he has also struggled to make an impact in the passing game. While the Chargers’ tight end room, headlined by Gerald Everett, is not all that inspiring, McKitty could still be in a position to be let go of in favor of a free-agent signing if he does not show any sort of promise in the preseason finale against the 49ers. – Gavino Borquez, Chargers Wire

Los Angeles Rams: OL Logan Bruss

Let’s start by saying it’s unlikely the Rams will cut Bruss, who was their top pick in the 2022 NFL draft. He’s a former third-rounder who missed his entire rookie season with a torn ACL and has struggled throughout this offseason. It’s gotten to the point that the Rams moved him to right tackle from guard because he was having trouble on the interior. Unfortunately for him, Rob Havenstein is entrenched as the starter, so he’s not going to get any playing time this year, barring an injury to a starter. Cutting Bruss would be a massive surprise but after struggling in the first two preseason games and now dealing with an ankle injury, perhaps the Rams will want to keep a different lineman and try to sneak Bruss onto the practice squad. – Cameron DaSilva, Rams Wire

Miami Dolphins: LB Malik Reed

The Dolphins have one of the most complete rosters in the league with talent at nearly every position, so it’s going to be pretty hard for general manager Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel to make their cuts before the team takes on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1. With the amount of the depth that the Dolphins possess at edge rusher, there’s a chance that a veteran gets cut loose before the season starts, and right now, it feels like it would be Malik Reed.

Reed joined the Dolphins this offseason on a one-year deal to reunite with his old head coach Vic Fangio after spending 2022 with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He’s played over 45% of Miami’s defensive snaps in the first two preseason games, and despite playing against a lot of backups, he hasn’t made an incredible impact. Miami is already loaded on the edge with Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb, Emmanuel Ogbah and Andrew Van Ginkel, so if they need to make a cut to keep someone at a position that’s more shallow, Reed might be the odd man out. – Mike Masala, Dolphins Wire

Minnesota Vikings: WR Jalen Nailor

The Vikings selected Jalen Nailor in the sixth-round of the 2022 NFL draft after wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell pounded the table for him. He didn’t have a lot of reps in his rookie season due to the depth at wide receiver the Vikings had, but when he did get in the game, he made an impact, catching nine passes for 179 yards and a touchdown. The issue with Nailor isn’t about talent, but opportunity cost. He injured himself on the first day of training camp and finally returned to practice a month later on August 24th. With the position having had a great training camp overall, that could leave Nailor without a roster spot. Jalen Reagor, Brandon Powell and Trishton Jackson have all had training camps that are worthy of a roster spot and Nailor, while unlikely, could find himself practice squad bound. – Tyler Forness, Vikings Wire

New England Patriots: RB/WR Ty Montgomery

Initially, Ty Montgomery appeared to be a roster lock, but for the second straight year, he suffered a training camp injury that might have knocked him out of the running. Even at age 30, he’s still a talented player capable of serving as both a running back and receiver. But in his absence, the landscape has changed on the Patriots’ roster. The team went out and signed Ezekiel Elliott, who can run and catch passes out of the backfield. New England is also deep at receiver with rookie wideouts Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte working their way into the roster conversation. That all could leave Montgomery as the odd man out. – Jordy McElroy, Patriots Wire

New Orleans Saints: K Wil Lutz

It’s more likely that Lutz could be traded than cut, but you never know. Undrafted rookie kicker Blake Grupe has matched him kick-for-kick throughout the summer and he’s had some nice moments in the preseason games. The Saints only brought Lutz back because he agreed to take a pay cut, having had his worst season in 2022 after missing the previous year with an injury. If they believe Grupe can perform at a high level at a lower cost, they could part ways with the former Pro Bowler – but an enticing trade offer from another team sure would make that decision easier for New Orleans. – John Sigler, Saints Wire

New York Giants: S Bobby McCain

When the Giants lost former team captain Julian Love to the Seattle Seahawks in free agency, they immediately set out to replace him. Veteran Bobby McCain was the guy they zeroed in on, signing him to a $1.4 million contract. However, the team’s youth movement at safety has altered plans a bit and McCain is no longer the roster lock many assumed he was just a month ago. Jason Pinnock, Dane Belton and Nick McCloud have all played well this summer and although he’s strong against the run, McCain could be the odd-man out. Some may have expected wide receiver Sterling Shepard to be named here, but he’s more of a 53-man roster lock than a potential surprise cut. – Dan Benton, Giants Wire

New York Jets: RB Zonovan Knight

The Jets have a crowded running back room after drafting Israel Abanikanda in April, signing Dalvin Cook early this month and getting Breece Hall back from the PUP list. Michael Carter is also still around. At this point, either Carter or Knight look to be the odd man out. Knight initially looked like he had the edge on Carter, but Carter was among the Jets that did not play last week against the Buccaneers, a sign that the Jets could keep him – or maybe save him for a trade. Knight, on the other hand, did play and lost a fumble Saturday which did not help his case. Knight could be one and done with the Jets as simply a victim of the numbers game. But also, don’t count out the team trading Carter. – Billy Riccette, Jets Wire

Philadelphia Eagles: LB Nicholas Morrow

Morrow played every snap for the Bears in 2022, leading Chicago in tackles. Morrow signed a $1.15 million deal with Philadelphia in free agency, with none of the money guaranteed. Morrow entered training camp as a potential starter at one linebacker spot, but he’s now looking like the odd man out in a battle with the newly signed LB Zach Cunningham and LB Christian Elliss. Undrafted rookie linebacker Ben VanSumeren has flashed positive traits, and Nolan Smith has taken snaps at the weakside linebacker spot, making Morrow even more expendable. – Glenn Erby, Eagles Wire

Pittsburgh Steelers: DT Montravius Adams

The Steelers are going to have some tough decisions to be made when cuts come and it comes down to the defensive line. Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin has said as much even though it is a good problem to have. This is the deepest defensive line unit Pittsburgh has had in many seasons and while Montravius Adams is a solid football player, the new additions to the team could push him out. Rookie Keeanu Benton along with veterans Breiden Fehoko and Armon Watts are all playing great football and there isn’t room on the roster for all of them. – Curt Popejoy, Steelers Wire

San Francisco 49ers: DL Javon Kinlaw

Kinlaw has managed to stay healthy throughout camp which is a good sign for him. However, he was absent from the team’s second preseason game and his performance in the opener was mostly up and down. Staying on the field has been an issue for Kinlaw in his NFL career. He’s missed 24 games the last two years and 26 total across his three pro seasons. If he misses the preseason finale or doesn’t play well, he could be a roster casualty while the team finds ways to keep more quality, reliable depth at other positions. – Kyle Madson, Niners Wire

Seattle Seahawks: WR Dee Eskridge

This may not be a surprise cut so much as a long-awaited one. Eskridge was a second-round draft pick by Seattle in 2021. However, injuries have severely cut into his development. Head coach Pete Carroll and some teammates had been praising his work at training camp, but then Eskridge was hit with a six-game suspension to begin the 2023 season over a domestic violence incident and also suffered a sprained knee on the opening kickoff of the first preseason game. Eskridge’s fall combined with what might be the deepest wide receiver corps in the NFL this year could finally push him off the roster. – Tim Weaver, Seahawks Wire

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: CB Zyon McCollum

Before the season started, Zyon McCollum was tabbed as a potential starter at the nickel position with his size and speed. Now, he’s played in two preseason games that have seen him struggling to both tackle and cover. It’s unlikely that McCollum is cut due to his immense physical talent — hence why this would be surprising — but his poor play so far in preseason and the emergence of young talent at CB could mean that it’s a possibility if McCollum can’t improve just about every aspect of his game against the Ravens on Saturday. – River Wells, Bucs Wire

Tennessee Titans: RB Hassan Haskins

Haskins has missed significant time during training due to injury and was unable to suit up in preseason Week 2 after a lackluster showing in preseason Week 1. In the meantime, fellow back Julius Chestnut has been among the Titans’ biggest standouts in exhibition play and rookie running back Tyjae Spears is already locked-in, as well, behind Derrick Henry. Haskins, who also has a legal matter hanging over his head that won’t be resolved until after final cuts, finds himself needing the Titans to carry a fourth running back to make the cut, and even then his spot isn’t guaranteed. – Mike Moraitis, Titans Wire

Washington Commanders: OT Braeden Daniels

There are some competitive battles at multiple positions for the Commanders as they look to round out the initial 53-man roster. Several players are battling for what is likely two spots at wide receiver, while there is also a battle for the final cornerback spot. However, one of the more intriguing players to watch is a 2023 fourth-round draft pick. Washington selected Utah OT Braeden Daniels in the fourth round, believing he could play tackle in the NFL, despite others believing his future home would be at guard. Things haven’t gone smoothly for Daniels. And for a team with real offensive line concerns, especially at tackle, can the Commanders afford to wait for Daniels to develop him? Or move him to guard? And if they move him to guard, there are others ahead of him there. It’s doubtful head coach Ron Rivera would cut a fourth-round pick, but several others have been better, including undrafted guard Mason Brooks. This situation will be interesting to watch. – Bryan Manning, Commanders Wire

