Every NFL team’s most surprising roster cut (or trade)

With the preseason in the books, every NFL team has now trimmed their roster to the league-mandated 53 players. While these rosters will certainly undergo changes over the next couple of days, each team has their initial 53-man roster set.

But when going from 90 to 53 players, there are some tough calls NFL general managers have to make in the process. And there were certainly some shocking moves across the league during the final roster cuts, which should make for some interesting moves on the waiver wire.

We’ve rounded up our NFL Wires editors to highlight the most surprising roster cut from every NFL team.

Surprise! McCoy was slated to be the Cardinals’ starting quarterback while Kyler Murray completed his recovery from his torn ACL. He ran the first-team offense the entire offseason, all of training camp and during the preseason. He had $2.25 million in fully guaranteed salary. However, despite going 3-3 as a starter for the Cardinals over the last two seasons, head coach Jonathan Gannon decided to move on. With Murray starting the season on PUP, the Cardinals will have newly acquired Josh Dobbs or rookie fifth-round selection Clayton Tune starting in Week 1 against the Washington Commanders. – Jess Root, Cards Wire

Atlanta Falcons: TE Parker Hesse

Even though Parker Hesse wasn’t a major part of the Falcons offense last season, he appeared to have the edge over John FitzPatrick and MyCole Pruitt due to his combination of experience and versatility. Hesse appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons in 2022. FitzPatrick, a 2022 sixth-round pick out of Georgia, played well in the preseason and essentially took Hesse’s job. However, don’t be surprised if Hesse returns to Atlanta at some point. Head coach Arthur Smith loves a good backup tight end. – Matt Urben, Falcons Wire

Baltimore Ravens: CB Kevon Seymour

Baltimore went with seven cornerbacks on the 53-man roster and the biggest loser was CB Kevon Seymour, who may have had the most consistent summer of all the defensive backs. With Marlon Humprhy having foot surgery, GM Eric DeCosta declined to put his star cornerback on IR or the PUP list to start the season. Seymour lost out on a roster spot, as Baltimore decided to roll with Rock Ya-Sin, Brandon Stephens, Damarion Williams, Kyu Kelly, Ronald Darby, and Jaylen Armour-Davis. Damarion ‘Pepe’ Williams will miss games to start the season, while Jaylen Armour-Davis and Rock Ya-Sin have all been banged up at some point this season. – Glenn Erby, Ravens Wire

Buffalo Bills: DE Boogie Basham (Trade)

Not a surprise cut, technically. But trading Basham is essentially the same… but actually getting something for him. Albeit… not very much. The Bills and New York Giants exchanged late-round picks at the 2025 NFL draft for Basham. He reunites with former Buffalo coach and assistant general manager, Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen, respectively, in New York. Basham, a 2020 second-round selection, is still surprising because he’s so young. He’s left plenty to be desired, but while still on his rookie deal, it felt more likely that Shaq Lawson would be cut so Basham could be given another year to develop. Now that possibility is up to the Giants. – Nick Wojton, Bills Wire

Carolina Panthers: DL Raequan Williams

There were some cuts—such as the ones of wide receiver Shi Smith, offensive lineman Cameron Erving and cornerback Keith Taylor Jr.—that were at least a tad surprising with Carolina’s lack of depth in premium positions. But Williams, who felt like the team’s biggest riser of the summer, seemed much closer to grabbing a prime opportunity than a pink slip. Following last week’s departure of nose tackle Marquan McCall (another relatively shocking decision), the 6-foot-4, 305-pounder felt like a shoo-in—and perhaps even a starter—given his strong training camp and disruptive preseason outings. – Anthony Rizzuti, Panthers Wire

Chicago Bears: QB P.J. Walker

I was debating going with defensive end Trevis Gipson, but the writing was on the wall with him given the offseason moves at defensive end. Meanwhile, it’s safe to say no one expected undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent to edge out veteran P.J. Walker for the backup quarterback spot. Walker signed a two-year deal this offseason to serve as Justin Fields’ backup, and he was a foregone conclusion to be QB2. But Walker struggled all summer, in training camp and preseason, while Bagent impressed with his execution of the offense. The release of Walker showed that general manager Ryan Poles wasn’t afraid to admit his mistake – even if it costs Chicago $1.5 million in dead money. Now, the Bears get a chance to develop Bagent, who proved this summer he was the best option behind Fields. – Alyssa Barbieri, Bears Wire

Cincinnati Bengals: DE Raymond Johnson III

Johnson was a breakout this summer, managing to turn heads more often than first-rounder Myles Murphy. Unfortunately for the 2022 practice squad member, he plays at one of the team’s deepest spots. Right now, even Murphy isn’t guaranteed to be active on game day thanks to Cam Sample. There was a glimmer of hope for Johnson’s roster chances when Joseph Ossai suffered an ankle injury in the preseason finale, but the team seems content on exposing him to waivers and attempting to stash him again. – Chris Roling, Bengals Wire

The Cleveland Browns have revamped their defensive tackle room this offseason, and a standout has been Maurice Hurst II. Providing constant pressure all preseason, Hurst II looked to be a lock and a true rotational threat in 2023. Instead, he was released for Jordan Elliott, a player who has failed to flash in three seasons. All is okay, however, as Hurst’s release is expected to be nothing more than a clerical operation as the Browns are expected to re-sign him after placing some young players on Injured Reserve. – Cory Kinnan, Browns Wire

Dallas Cowboys: C Matt Farniok

The names aren’t the surprise, but rather the fact they all are in the same group. Dallas decided to walk away from Matt Farniok, Brock Hoffman and Alex Linstrom on Tuesday. None of those are earth-shattering on their own, but it leaves the Cowboys with no backups who have taken any snaps at the center position. Tyler Biadasz is the sole soul left on the roster who has any experience at the pivot. Now, Dallas will potentially land any of them they choose on the practice squad and elevate them in Week 1, so they should be okay there. But still stunning. Oh, they traded 2021 second-round pick Kelvin Joseph away, too. – K.D. Drummond, Cowboys Wire

Denver Broncos: K Brett Maher

Both of the Broncos’ surprises can be explained by trades. Initially, reports indicated Tuesday that the team was cutting tight end Albert Okwuegbunam. That was a somewhat surprising decision given “Albert O’s” talent as a receiving tight end, but his struggles as a blocker have held him back in Denver. Just before the cut deadline, Denver traded Okwuegbunam to the Eagles for a late-round pick. Had that trade not materialize, Albert O would have been the Broncos’ most surprising cut. Instead, kicker Brett Maher gets that designation, but another trade explains why Maher was cut. Denver sent a seventh-round pick to the Saints on Tuesday in exchange for kicker Wil Lutz, making Maher expendable. – Jon Heath, Broncos Wire

Detroit Lions: RB Craig Reynolds

There were a few mild to moderate surprises in Detroit’s final cuts but nothing that rocked the boat too much. Releasing Reynolds, who had clearly won the No. 3 RB job, constitutes the biggest surprise as much because it only leaves the Lions with David Montgomery and rookie Jahmyr Gibbs at the position, plus veteran fullback Jason Cabinda. Reynolds is not subject to waivers and could very well return. On defense, Steven Gilmore winning the battle of undrafted rookie CBs over Starling Thomas raised some eyebrows, as did keeping oft-injured DB Ifeatu Melifonwu over Thomas, who thrived on special teams and made some plays throughout camp. – Jeff Risdon, Lions Wire

Green Bay Packers: P Pat O’Donnell

Not many surprise cuts in Green Bay. Safety Tarvarius Moore may count, but he was dealing with a knee injury and is now headed for an injury settlement. We’ll go with O’Donnell, the veteran who was released in favor of first-year punter Daniel Whelan. The Packers are saving a little money and getting younger at punter to start the Jordan Love era. O’Donnell was steady but mostly unspectacular during his first season in Green Bay, and Whelan – an All-XFL pick – impressed all summer with an ability to boom punts. This was an opportunity to get better long-term, so the Packers took it. GM Brian Gutekunst also cut seventh-round pick Grant DuBose and running back Patrick Taylor, two moderate surprises. The Packers also kept only four cornerbacks on the initial roster. – Zach Kruse, Packers Wire

Houston Texans: C/G Michael Deiter

One would figure with the Texans needing depth anywhere across the offensive line, that Deiter would be safe, even after the trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for Kendrick Green. Dieter was one of the Texans’ free agents signings from March, and had spent offseason and training camp with the club. Nevertheless Houston determined a better answer was on Pittsburgh’s roster. Expect Houston to shuffle their practice squad to Cobble together much-needed depth. – Mark Lane, Texans Wire

Despite being a fifth-round pick and showing true promise throughout training camp and the preseason, Rush got the pink slip. It was by far the most shocking move the Colts made at the deadline in terms of roster cuts. The South Carolina product wasn’t perfect by any means, and he would have been fighting for a depth role in the back end of the cornerback room. Rush’s struggles to consistently mirror wide receivers certainly raised some concerns. But considering the fact that Kenny Moore II is the only cornerback on the roster with more than four starts in a career, it was a bit shocking to see the Colts give up on a fifth-round pick so quickly. In the end, the Colts valued the special teams impact from Tony Brown over Rush’s upside as a long-limbed defender. Only time will tell if that was the right move. – Kevin Hickey, Colts Wire

Jacksonville Jaguars: TE Gerrit Prince

After spending all of last season on the Jaguars’ practice squad, the second-year tight end was a standout throughout much of camp. While that didn’t translate to big numbers in preseason, Prince played well on special teams and looked like he’d be a lock for the 53-man roster. After all, the Jaguars kept four tight ends through the regular season a year ago, so why not do it again in 2023? Instead, the team surprised many Tuesday when it cut Prince and opted to keep seven wide receivers. – Adam Stites, Jaguars Wire

Kansas City Chiefs: QB Shane Buechele

Buechele seemed to have taken a step forward in the 2023 preseason and was kept on the Kansas City Chiefs’ 53-man roster each of the past two years. Veteran quarterback Blaine Gabbert beat Buechele out for Kansas City’s coveted second-string spot on the depth chart, despite his pedestrian showings in the Chiefs’ exhibition games. While Buechele may not be a household name for most NFL fans, he garnered a sort of cult following in Kansas City for his preseason prowess and should be expected to land back on the Chiefs’ practice squad, where he started his career in 2021. – John Dillon, Chiefs Wire

Las Vegas Raiders: OG Alex Bars

Bars started 14 games for the Raiders during the 2022 season and performed at an adequate level. However, the Raiders believe in Greg Van Roten and he has won the starting right guard job in Las Vegas. It’s also worth noting that the Raiders released Netane Muti, who played well at guard in the preseason. The Raiders were one of the few teams to bring back all five offensive line starters for 2023, but they will have a new starting unit with Bars now off the roster. – Marcus Mosher, Raiders Wire

Los Angeles Chargers: OL Zack Bailey

There wasn’t another Chargers offensive lineman throughout the summer as consistent and dominant as Bailey. Despite his efforts, he was waived. Bailey was cut in favor of Brenden Jaimes as the ninth offensive lineman. Jaimes played more center than guard this summer, and Los Angeles already has Will Clapp as the backup center to Corey Linsley, whereas Bailey showed a lot more at tackle and guard. At the end of the day, Jaimes has been around for a few years and still provides interior versatility. Bailey should be on the practice squad if he clears waivers. – Gavino Borquez, Chargers Wire

Los Angeles Rams: OL Logan Bruss

The Rams just drafted Bruss in the third round last year and now he’s on the waiver wire. This move comes as a huge surprise because while Bruss has struggled this offseason coming off a torn ACL in 2022, he still carries the pedigree of being a former third-round pick a year ago. He had trouble at right guard and even after the Rams moved him to right tackle, his more natural position, he gave up constant pressure to pass rushers in the preseason. He was cut by the Rams before even taking a single regular-season snap with the team. There’s no denying Los Angeles missed with this pick in the 2022 draft – the team’s top selection that year, too. – Cameron DaSilva, Rams Wire

Miami Dolphins: TE Elijah Higgins

Miami selected Higgins in the sixth round of this year’s draft with plans to convert him from a wide receiver at the college level to a tight end in the NFL. The progression was clearly slow throughout camp and the preseason, but the fact that the Dolphins decided to keep two tight ends (just Durham Smythe and undrafted rookie Julian Hill) is more shocking. The former Stanford Cardinal will likely return to the Dolphins practice squad and be a developmental player going forward, but most teams would hope to have their draft picks be one of their best 53 when their rookie year begins. – Mike Masala, Dolphins Wire

Minnesota Vikings: CB Joejuan Williams

Arguably, the Vikings biggest weakness is at cornerback. They are incredibly young at the position with their most experienced cornerbacks being Williams and Byron Murphy Jr. Akayleb Evans and Andrew Booth Jr. were selected in the 2022 NFL draft with Mekhi Blackmon coming in the third-round in the 2023 NFL draft. Williams being cut was a major surprise, as he was seeing some first-team snaps in nickel formations. He has experience in Brian Flores’ defense and played relatively well during the preseason. There is a chance he lands on the practice squad, but for a team that needs cornerbacks, this was a real surprise. – Tyler Forness, Vikings Wire

New England Patriots: QB Bailey Zappe

Patriots coach Bill Belichick is well-known for his roster cut surprises, but his decision to release Bailey Zappe was easily one of his most shocking moves in years. Zappe was a former fourth-round draft pick only playing in his second year in the NFL. He also went 2-0 when starting for an injured Mac Jones last season. Perhaps the team is hoping he clears waivers, and they can stash him on the practice squad. Regardless, they would have never released him in the first place if they thought that highly of him. Zappe-Mania has officially ended in New England. – Jordy McElroy, Patriots Wire

New Orleans Saints: CB Bradley Roby

There was no indication this was coming. Roby only played a couple of drives in preseason, just like the rest of the starting defense, and there were no reports of the Saints seeking to lower his salary or negotiate a modification prior to his release. He was penciled in as the starting slot corner – someone who easily played 900 or more snaps in Dennis Allen’s defense – the entire summer. Then he was gone and second-year pro Alontae Taylor was taking over, despite having fewer than 100 career snaps in the slot between two preseasons and his entire college career. The Saints probably could have handled this differently. Moving on from a player they acquired for multiple draft picks less than two years ago, who hasn’t played at a poor level, is confusing. – John Sigler, Saints Wire

New York Giants: WR Jamison Crowder

The Giants cut released six receivers to get to final cuts, including former Bills stat Cole Beasley, but Crowder might be the most surprising. The 2015 fourth-round pick of the Washington then-Redskins was last productive for the Jets in 2020, but he was showing some things this preseason in Brian Daboll’s offense, catching six passes on eight targets for 67 yards, and a near-touchdown against the Jets in the preseason finale when he was stopped at the one-yard line on an 11-yard quick out. That near-score has summarized Crowder’s career, but he could be of interest to teams looking for a slot weapon. That might include the Giants, who roll into the regular season with a decent, if not overwhelmingly impressive, receiver group. – Doug Farrar, Touchdown Wire

New York Jets: S Trey Dean

The easy answer would be Thomas Morstead because the Jets now don’t have a punter, but this is simple roster gymnastics and Morstead should be back. Dean was an undrafted free agent out of Florida that made a strong push to make the 53-man roster. He was second on the team in tackles in the preseason and, while that doesn’t fully amount to much, Dean flashed ability both in the defensive backfield and on special teams. The top four – Jordan Whitehead, Tony Adams, Adrian Amos, Ashtyn Davis – were set so this was a bit of a numbers game. But the Jets did surprise some by keeping seven wide receivers, including two undrafted free agents in Xavier Gipson and Jason Brownlee. So it wasn’t just at his position, but the entire roster caused Dean to become just pushed out of the mix. The Jets hope to get Dean back on the practice squad, but he has to clear waivers first. – Billy Riccette, Jets Wire

Philadelphia Eagles: S K’Von Wallace

Philadelphia lost both of their starting safeties from last season and retooled with an open competition at the position. Reed Blankenship was outstanding and took every first team rep, while K’Von Wallace logged reps with the first team and looked like a likely contributor at the halfway point of the preseason. Justin Evans surged, Terrell Edmunds stayed consistent, while rookie third-round pick Sydney Brown is a heat-seeking missile that improves daily. With the newcomers improving drastically down the stretch, new DC Sean Desai went with Evans and Edmunds over Wallace, who was entering the final year of his rookie contract. – Glenn Erby, Eagles Wire

Pittsburgh Steelers: TE Zach Gentry

With the Steelers designating FB Connor Heyward as a fullback, we really thought Gentry’s spot on the 53-man roster was safe. The Steelers drafted TE Darnell Washington and his skill set is tough to compete with. Nevertheless, Gentry’s release does come as a shock. Gentry has proven to be an excellent blocker but never offered much as a receiver. Gentry is an ideal candidate to return to the Steelers on the practice squad so that he can be called upon if needed. – Curt Popejoy, Steelers Wire

San Francisco 49ers: QB Trey Lance (Trade)

The 49ers threw a sizable wrench into their 53-man roster when they dealt Lance to the Cowboys just hours before their preseason finale. It looked throughout camp like Lance had a real shot to beat out Sam Darnold for the backup QB job. That he didn’t is a small surprise considering Lance was San Francisco’s Week 1 starter last season. That they pulled the plug on the backup QB competition before the preseason finale was a bigger surprise given how close it apparently was according to head coach Kyle Shanahan. The biggest surprise though is that the 49ers not only received a suitable offer for the former No. 3 overall pick, but that they got a fourth-round pick from the Cowboys when it appeared initially like no real offer would materialize. The Lance era ended with a spectacular splat though, and given the hopes the team had for him, that was also unexpected. – Kyle Madson, Niners Wire

Seattle Seahawks: OLB Levi Bell

The Seahawks really didn’t make any shocking cuts as they have in recent years. The closest to a true surprise cut may have been that of undrafted rookie outside linebacker Levi Bell, who was arguably the team’s top edge defender in the preseason. Bell posted the team’s second-best pass rush grade at Pro Football Focus and the second-highest grade overall on defense. Head coach Pete Carroll will no doubt want him back on the practice squad, but too many other teams will likely want a piece of Bell for him to stay there long. – Tim Weaver, Seahawks Wire

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: WR David Moore

When wide receiver Russell Gage went down with a season-ending knee injury a few weeks ago, it seemed like David Moore would make the cut. He’s an experienced NFL veteran who played for the Seattle Seahawks when new offensive coordinator Dave Canales was there, and should the Bucs have kept six receivers, he would have been the only real veteran behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Instead, he was cut, and the Bucs only kept five wideouts — the team is sticking with youth, keeping rookies Trey Palmer and Rakim Jarrett and second-year WR Deven Thompkins. – River Wells, Bucs Wire

Tennessee Titans: CB Eric Garror

The 5-foot-8, 174-pound cornerback played much bigger than his size would indicate and appeared to be the biggest standout among the Titans’ rookie defensive backs during the preseason. However, that apparently wasn’t the case in the eyes of the Titans, who ended up keeping fellow undrafted free agent cornerback Anthony Kendall instead. The underdog Louisiana-Lafayette product will now look to latch on to Tennessee’s practice squad once he clears waivers. – Mike Moraitis, Titans Wire

Washington Commanders: WR Kazmeir Allen

Washington didn’t really have a surprising cut, unless you count veteran backup center Tyler Larsen. The Commanders love Larsen as a dependable reserve, but he’ll be back. As for Allen, head coach Ron Rivera praised the undrafted rookie multiple times throughout the spring. However, after four years of playing running back at UCLA, he moved to wide receiver in 2022. That inexperience showed at times throughout training camp and the preseason. Allen struggled with drops, particularly in the final preseason game. Washington really wanted Allen to win the punt returner job, but that muffed punt in the preseason finale was cause for concern. Allen returned kicks in college, but was also new to returning punts. The Commanders would love to add him to the practice squad and continue to develop him as they love his playmaking potential. – Bryan Manning, Commanders Wire

