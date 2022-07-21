Every NFL team’s most overrated player heading into 2022

The NFL has no shortage of talent, including a budding group of superstars and undervalued players who don’t get the recognition they deserve. But there are also plenty of players who are overvalued.

After looking at every team’s most underrated player, it’s time to look at the other side of the coin with the overrated players in the NFL.

Overrated doesn’t necessarily mean bad. It just means that these players aren’t living up to the hype, however fair or unfair it may be. For some, they’re underperforming in regards to their contract. For others, they’re not necessarily meeting the high expectations thrust upon them.

Our NFL Wire editors identified the most overrated player for each team heading into the 2022 season, explaining why they’re not exactly living up to hype.

Arizona Cardinals: CB Byron Murphy

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Murphy enters a critical season in 2022 in the final year of his rookie contract. The team speaks of him as a defensive star, but his play has been uneven at best for three seasons. He does his best work in the slot but struggled in the second half of the season. His coverage numbers weren’t bad in 2021. He allowed 64 receptions for 731 yards and five touchdowns in 98 targets and he had four interceptions, but of all the talk of him being their best cornerback, it was Robert Alford last season that held the cornerback room together. – Jess Root, Cards Wire

Atlanta Falcons: LB Deion Jones

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Jones is the team’s highest-paid player but his play didn’t reflect that in 2021. The former Pro Bowl inside linebacker is best suited to play in a 4-3 defense like the one Atlanta ran under former head coach Dan Quinn. Since Dean Pees came on as the defensive coordinator, Jones hasn’t looked nearly as comfortable. Despite recording 137 combined tackles last season, Jones was often out of place and struggled when dropping into coverage. The former LSU star was targeted 92 times, allowing 78 catches for 884 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Atlanta appears to be looking to move on from Jones after signing free agents Rashaan Evans and Nick Kwiatkoski, while drafting Troy Andersen in the second round. – Matt Urben, Falcons Wire

Baltimore Ravens: CB Kyle Fuller

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Fuller was brought in by the Ravens on a one-year deal to be cornerback depth, but it’s unclear just how impactful he’ll be. He had a rough go during his final year with the Broncos, and hasn’t looked like the player he was just a few seasons ago when he was at his best in Chicago with the Bears. Fuller is the No. 3 cornerback in Baltimore’s defense and will be relied upon to potentially play both inside and outside. Hopefully he’ll be able to do so at a high level and bounce back from his 2021 season. – Kevin Oestreicher, Ravens Wire

Buffalo Bills: OL Spencer Brown

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

We can admit it, Brown’s beer chugging touchdown celebration was cool last season. But in Year 2, he has room to improve. Brown ended up starting 10 games as a rookie and played admirably in 2021. He recorded a solid 62.1 overall grade for his efforts last year from Pro Football Focus. However, it’s clear to see where improvement is needed. As a pass protector, PFF only graded Brown a brutal 49.1 overall and he took eight penalties in his first year. There’s plenty of reason to be optimistic that such a young player can improve, but Brown isn’t the stud some believe him to be already. – Nick Wojton, Bills Wire

Carolina Panthers: LB Shaq Thompson

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Thompson, by no means, is a bad player. In fact, he’s probably coming off the most impactful campaign of his career. It’s just pretty difficult to pinpoint an overrated player on a team that, well, no one really bothers to rate much these days. Although he’s a highly respected leader amongst his peers, Thompson has yet to consistently live up to the first-round pick he was drafted with as well as the $54 million contract he inked in 2019. And maybe that’s not his fault, seeing as though investing that much into that particular position isn’t exactly the soundest of business decisions. But for a guy who was drafted to be a game-altering, ball-mongering presence on defense—he’s registered just three interceptions, four forced fumbles, zero fumble recoveries and 11.5 sacks over seven seasons. – Anthony Rizzuti, Panthers Wire

Chicago Bears: S Eddie Jackson

USA Today Sports

There was a time when Jackson was one of the best safeties in the NFL. His first two seasons were promising, where he totaled eight interceptions, three forced fumbles and scored five defensive touchdowns from 2017-18. He was also a two-time Pro Bowler in 2018 and 2019. But he’s been unable to replicate his production from his first two seasons, made even more maddening since signing a four-year, $58.4 million extension in 2019. Jackson, who carries the second-highest cap hit, hasn’t recorded an interception in two seasons, and he’s received plenty of criticism for missing tackles and his effort. Perhaps the addition of second-round rookie Jaquan Brisker, who is expected to start at strong safety, will help Jackson, who will have the opportunity to get back to his ballhawking ways. – Alyssa Barbieri, Bears Wire

Cincinnati Bengals: WR Tyler Boyd

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

This one probably won’t go over too well with fans, but Boyd has been swept up in the hype of Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins a bit. No doubt the Bengals have a wicked three-man set at wideout and Boyd is a superb slot guy. And yes, he had to function as the No. 1 receiver for two years during a slog of a rebuild while A.J. Green floundered. But he might be off the field if the offense wants Chase in the slot or to only run two wideouts. He’s great, but he’s not in the same bracket as the likes of Cooper Kupp and Hunter Renfrow. – Chris Roling, Bengals Wire

Cleveland Browns: DE Jadeveon Clowney

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

At the same time that Clowney is overrated he was also a key player the team needed to return this year. The former top overall pick and physical marvel is really good at setting the edge with his length and strength but he’s never been a pure pass rusher. Playing opposite Myles Garrett helped Clowney compile nine sacks in just 14 games last year but he is rarely the disruptive force many think of with the former South Carolina star. Good, just not great. – Jared K. Mueller, Browns Wire

Dallas Cowboys: WR Michael Gallup

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

This is a one-year conversation only, but the expectations around what Gallup can contribute in 2022 seem ill-conceived and far-fetched. Gallup had a rough 2021, losing several weeks early with a calf injury and then suffering an ACL tear in December. The club initially spewed their spin control Gallup could be ready to start the season. A big-play threat, it’s hard to fathom Gallup getting back to premier fashion in 2022 without an offseason and training camp, at least in time to have WR2 production numbers. – K.D. Drummond, Cowboys Wire

Denver Broncos: OLB Bradley Chubb

Robert Reiners/Getty Images

It’s possible to be overrated while still being a very good player. Chubb has the talent – he totaled 12 sacks as a rookie in 2018 – but various injuries have prevented him from living up to his high draft status since then. The former fifth overall pick has missed 24 of the team’s last 49 games, and he’s only totaled 8.5 sacks over the last three years (zero in seven games last season). He’s a name player – Chubb was voted to the Pro Bowl after totaling 7.5 sacks in 2020 – but injuries have prevented him from producing the kind of numbers fans would expect from the fifth-best player in a draft class. If he can stay healthy this year, perhaps Chubb will return to his rookie form in 2022. – Jon Heath, Broncos Wire

Detroit Lions: RB D'Andre Swift

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Swift is a quality running back who can definitely make special things happen with the ball in his hands. He’s proven to be one of the best receiving threats in the league at his position. But Swift’s reputation as a runner greatly exceeds what he’s actually done, especially between the tackles. While he’s a tremendous threat in space, Swift goes down on first contact too easily and lacks the decisive vision and powerful style to thrive as an every-down back. He was the least-effective runner on the team in 2021. – Jeff Risdon, Lions Wire

Green Bay Packers: S Darnell Savage

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

This was a tough one. We actually picked Savage as the team’s breakout player in 2022, so also having him as the “most overrated” is a little tough to square. But it’s truly tough to know where Savage’s career is heading after a disappointing third season. He’s fast as the wind, and the Packers think he can be a versatile playmaker, but there’s been too many missed opportunities, too many missed tackles and too many big plays allowed, especially last season. If everything comes together, Savage could be a Pro Bowler. But there’s also a chance he’s just a really fast defensive back with some warts that won’t go away. The Packers have and can win with Savage, but will he reach his potential as one of the game’s best safeties? Who knows. – Zach Kruse, Packers Wire

Houston Texans: LT Laremy Tunsil

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

The exercise borders on the satirical to name an overrated Texans player considering they have no face of the franchise. Nevertheless it would have to be Tunsil due to his status as a two-time Pro Bowler, and his absence through the final 12 games in 2021. Houston also reworked Tunsil’s contract to keep him with the franchise through 2023 with salary cap hits of $17.7 million and $35.2 million. Anything short of Pro Bowl seasons out of Tunsil at that cost would have to be considered underachievement. – Mark Lane, Texans Wire

Indianapolis Colts: C Ryan Kelly

USA Today Sports

Just because a player is overrated doesn’t mean they are bad. Kelly is certainly not a bad player by any means. However, Kelly was selected to his third consecutive Pro Bowl in 2021 and if we’re being objective, it may not have been warranted. Kelly had an inconsistent season, allowing 29 total pressures, good for the second-most among centers. Those 29 pressures and three sacks, according to Pro Football Focus, were the most of his career. With Matt Ryan now under center, Kelly is due for a bounce-back season. But his 2021 campaign wasn’t as strong as his Pro Bowl nod may suggest. – Kevin Hickey, Colts Wire

Jacksonville Jaguars: TE Chris Manhertz

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Jags signed Chris Manhertz last season in free agency, and while he was known more for his blocking ability, they were probably hoping he showed promise as a receiver, too. There was an opportunity to become the guy for the team when James O’Shaughnessy went down with an ankle injury Week 2, but that never really happened. In fact, it may be telling that the Jags acquired Dan Arnold, who established a good connection with Lawrence, through a trade early in the season. The team also added another tight end this offseason in Evan Engram, which showed their dissatisfaction at the position and may further bump Manhertz down the depth chart. – James Johnson, Jaguars Wire

Kansas City Chiefs: DE Frank Clark

AP Photo/Gregory Bull

Regarding salary, production and name recognition, I’m not sure there is a more overrated player on the Chiefs’ roster than Frank Clark. When he came to Kansas City in trade from Seattle, Clark was a pressure-producing pass-rusher with a knack for holding up in the run game. The Chiefs made Clark the highest-paid defensive player on the team back in 2019 and he put together a good inaugural campaign with 13 sacks and 64 pressures (incl. playoffs). He’s since failed to play with any sort of consistency at one of the positions that the team is most desperate for production. – Charles Goldman, Chiefs Wire

Las Vegas Raiders: DE Chandler Jones

AP Photo/John Locher

Allow me to be clear: Jones is still a very good player. However, he might not be quite as good as people remember. During the 2021 season, he totaled 10.5 sacks. However, five of those came in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans. In the final 16 games of the season, he managed just 5.5 sacks and eight tackles for a loss. Playing alongside Maxx Crosby should help as he will finally be playing acrossed another bonafide star on the defensive line. But the days of Jones being a consistent pass rusher game in and game out are probably over. He’s better off in a “No. 2” role than being the alpha rusher on a good team. – Marcus Mosher, Raiders Wire

Los Angeles Chargers: WR Keenan Allen

Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Allen being in this category may be a bold statement to some and this is not to say he is a bad player, but him still being labeled as a top-10 wideout is rich. While he has been atop the most receptions in the NFL over the past five seasons, Allen failed to lead the team in receiving yards, yards per reception and touchdowns last year, coming in second behind Mike Williams. Further, Allen was the league-leader in drops in 2021 (9). – Gavino Borquez, Chargers Wire

Los Angeles Rams: S Taylor Rapp

AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo

The Rams don’t really have a player who’s truly overrated. However, despite being a starter last year, Rapp may not be the Rams’ best option next to Jordan Fuller. He’s not great in coverage and can struggle with tackling at times, too, particularly when it comes to taking angles on ball carriers. Nick Scott seems to be the better player at this point, showing range and ball skills in the playoffs last season. Rapp is a decent backup, but when it comes to starting-caliber players, Rapp needs to play a little bit better. – Cameron DaSilva, Rams Wire

Miami Dolphins: CB Byron Jones

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

It’s a bit tougher to choose an overrated Dolphin, considering how much talent the roster has now. However, it would probably be Jones. Miami made him the highest-paid cornerback in the league back in 2020, giving him a five-year contract worth $82 million. This offseason, Jones agreed to a restructure, but he’s still set to have cap hits of $18.85 million and $18.78 million in 2023 and 2024, respectively. Over the last two seasons, Jones hasn’t had the eye-popping stats that would be expected from a player with that contract. He’s played 30 games in aqua and orange, recording 95 tackles, 10 passes defended and just two interceptions. With Xavien Howard having the most interceptions since entering the league in 2016, it’s easy to forget about Jones on the other side. – Mike Masala, Dolphins Wire

Minnesota Vikings: CB Andrew Booth Jr.

USA Today Sports

Rookie second-round draft pick Andrew Booth Jr. might be the future in Minnesota, but that doesn’t mean he’ll be the present. Cam Dantzler isn’t the sexy pick to start opposite of Patrick Peterson at cornerback, but he might be the most reliable at this point. Booth is coming off a sports hernia surgery, which has kept him from fully participating in the spring practices. So he’ll be playing catch-up with the defense as a rookie, while also competing with the more experienced player in Dantzler. Booth could end up being the most “overrated player” on the Vikings due to him not getting on the field. – Jordy McElroy, Vikings Wire

New England Patriots: DT Lawrence Guy

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

He seems to be fading on a run defense that struggled in a big way in 2021. Defensive tackle Christian Barmore is trending toward being a star, though he is playing sparingly in running situations. But if Guy (and Davon Godchaux) continue to play below their potential, the Patriots could accelerate Barmore’s ascent out of necessity. Guy was one of the Patriots’ most underrated contributors as recent as 2020. But his quality of play is slipping. – Henry McKenna, Patriots Wire

New Orleans Saints: LG Andrus Peat

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Andrus Peat is a three-time Pro Bowler who has also been at the scene of the crime for some of the worst moments in recent memory; he’s who Aaron Donald got past to break Drew Brees’ throwing hand back in 2019, and he’s who got pushed back into Jameis Winston to cause an opening-drive interception at Washington last year. Injuries have limited him and kept him from ever playing a full schedule, and he appeared in a career-low six games last season. But he’s enjoyed the benefits of playing on an always-talented unit as a former first-round pick, and that name recognition has been enough to lift him to multiple Pro Bowls. Pro Football Focus has charged him with 20 or more pressures every year he’s played but 2021, when they found he allowed 14 pressures across just six games. – John Sigler, Saints Wire

New York Giants: WR Kenny Golladay

AP Photo/Steve Luciano

Golladay is the easy answer here for obvious reasons. Some may argue he can’t be considered overrated after losing the faith of many following a career-worst performance in 2021 but based on his contract and projected role, he’s being placed here anyway. Golladay was supposed to come in and fix the team’s issues at wide receivers but instead, he only added to them. He struggled with drops in his first season with the Giants and his catch percentage of 48.7 was a career-low. Under Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka, it remains to be seen what Golladay’s role is. The offensive is likely to be more spread out and fast, which doesn’t exactly match his receiving style. – Dan Benton, Giants Wire

New York Jets: LB C.J. Mosley

USA Today Sports

Mosley is at the intersection of being overrated and overpaid. His contract is what makes him overrated because as the third-most expensive linebacker in the NFL, he’s not living up to expectations. Yes, he had 168 tackles and two sacks last season, but he was terrible in coverage and PFF gave him an overall grade of just 42.0. There’s still time for him to play the way the Jets are paying him to, but so far, his tenure in New York has been disappointing. The Jets need more from their top linebacker in 2022. – Cameron DaSilva, Jets Wire

Philadelphia Eagles: RB Miles Sanders

AP Photo/John Munson

Sanders is explosive and has been a productive running back when healthy, missing nine total games over the past two seasons. Sanders averages almost five yards a carry and is a home run hitter when utilized, but the Eagles offense also doesn’t miss a beat when he’s out of the lineup, and the North-South running style displayed by Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell is more conducive to Philadelphia’s offensive approach. – Glenn Erby, Eagles Wire

Pittsburgh Steelers: WR Chase Claypool

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

That’s not to say Chase Claypool is a bad player because he isn’t. But there’s no denying he has underperformed in his career so far. Claypool isn’t lacking in confidence this offseason and says he is a top-three receiver in the league. But at this point, he’s been all potential and far less production. – Curt Popejoy, Steelers Wire

San Francisco 49ers: LB Dre Greenlaw

© Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

It’s hard to find an ‘overrated’ player on the 49ers’ roster, but Greenlaw jumps out as the player with the highest ceiling and lowest floor. While he brings a ton of athleticism and fits the modern linebacker prototype, he’s had bouts with missed tackles and inconsistency in coverage during his career. Last season’s small sample size showed some improvements in those areas from Greenlaw, especially in his return from a groin injury that limited him to just three regular season games. However, there’s no guarantee that step forward carries over into 2022, and a player dubbed part of the best linebacker duo in the NFL could actually lose his spot as a three-down LB for San Francisco. – Kyle Madson, Niners Wire

Seattle Seahawks: HC Pete Carroll

Pete Carroll

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

It’s hard to pinpoint any overrated players on this roster right now, so I’ll pick Carroll. While he has a well-earned reputation as a defensive genius, Carroll has been too slow to embrace change on both sides of the ball and it’s cost his team dearly. Defensively Carroll is finally shifting away from cover 3 but that change should have started four years ago after Kris Richard was fired. Offensively his refusal to embrace a modern pass-first attack led by former QB Russell Wilson may have limited the Seahawks’ near-dynasty to one ring more than any other factor. – Tim Weaver, Seahawks Wire

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: K Ryan Succop

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Succop appeared to be the long-awaited solution for the Bucs’ kicking woes with a strong 2020 campaign as Tampa Bay marched all the way to the Super Bowl, but there was noticeable regression last season. Succop’s field goal conversion rate dropped from 90 to 83 percent, and he missed four of his 11 attempts from outside of 40 yards. Succop will turn 36 in September, and it’s entirely possible that the younger and cheaper Jose Borregales beats him out in training camp. – Luke Easterling, Bucs Wire

Tennessee Titans: LB Zach Cunningham

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

After falling into the Titans’ lap via waivers, Cunningham quickly secured a starting role and made a significant impact in the final five games of the season (including playoffs). However, as good as Cunningham is as a tackler and against the run, he is the exact opposite when it comes to coverage. Over four regular season games with Tennessee, Cunningham posted a 78.6 percent completion rate against and allowed a passer rating of 112.2. Continued struggles in that area could lead to Cunningham seeing less snaps in obvious passing situations. – Mike Moraitis, Titans Wire

Washington Commanders: DE Chase Young

Chase Young

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

This isn’t fair to Young, because he didn’t place the massive expectations on himself. Like Roullier, he also suffered a season-ending leg injury last season. However, he falls on this list because in the nine games he did play in last season, he recorded just 1.5 sacks. Yes, sacks aren’t the only metric used to determine how effective a pass-rusher is, but a player as talented as Young should register more sacks. The good news is Young’s rehab is going well and he should return sometime early in the season, if not before. Don’t be surprised if Young is a prime contender for NFL comeback player of the year. – Bryan Manning, Commanders Wire

