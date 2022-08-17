Every NFL team’s most impressive player in training camp

The unofficial start to the NFL season kicked off with training camp last month, where all 32 teams returned to action in preparation for the 2022 season.

It’s been an eventful few weeks, filled with competitive position battles, brutal injuries and noteworthy performances.

Whether it’s rookies making an immediate impact or veterans dominating, training camp has brought out some standout performances around the league. While it’s important to temper expectations at this point of the year, it’s hard to ignore the impact some players have had this summer.

Our NFL Wire editors identified the most impressive player from each of the 32 NFL teams during training camp.

Arizona Cardinals: WR Greg Dortch

AP Photo/Matt York

Dortch flashed for the Cardinals last year in training camp and he spent last season on the practice squad. This year’s camp, he has been the most consistent playmaker at receiver. WIth DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green and Marquise Brown all getting plenty of rest, Dortch has been the receiver to make the most plays. He showed that in the preseason opener, too, catching four passes for 53 yards and also adding a 55-yard punt return. While he will be WR5 on the depth chart once the season comes around, he will push for some role on offense and will likely be the team’s primary punt returner. – Jess Root, Cards Wire

Atlanta Falcons: TE Kyle Pitts

Kyle Pitts

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Pitts has been nearly unguardable during the first weeks of training camp. Not only is the second-year TE a mismatch due to his freakish size, he can run right past opposing linebackers and defensive backs with ease. Following an outstanding rookie season, Pitts appears ready to take his game to another level in Year 2. The Falcons lack experience at the wide receiver position so expect QB Marcus Mariota to target Pitts frequently this season, especially in the red zone. – Matt Urben, Falcons Wire

Baltimore Ravens: WR Rashod Bateman

Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Lamar Jackson or tight end Mark Andrews certainly could have qualified for this spot, but Bateman has flashed throughout training camp, showing off the skill set that Baltimore was so intrigued by when they selected him at No. 27 overall in the 2021 NFL draft. The former Minnesota star has shown off a strong connection with Jackson, catching almost everything that’s been thrown his way. He’s expected to take a massive jump in Year 2 with the departure of Marquise Brown, and early on at training camp he’s showing why. – Kevin Oestreicher, Ravens Wire

Buffalo Bills: WR Isaiah McKenzie

AP Photo/Bill Kostroun

With the likes of WR Stefon Diggs and QB Josh Allen continually having their relationship at center stage, the contributions Cole Beasley made over the past few years were overlooked. However, the slot WR was consistently a safety valve for Allen in Buffalo and with his release this spring that job is up for grabs. McKenzie has taken an early stranglehold on that position battle over the likes of free-agent addition Jamison Crowder and rookie fifth-round pick Khalil Shakir. McKenzie flashed a time or two in the past, but few expected McKenzie to become the clear favorite to take over Beasley’s role before a preseason game was even played. – Nick Wojton, Bills Wire

Carolina Panthers: WR Robbie Anderson

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The 29-year-old wideout experienced his most disappointing NFL season in 2021—posting career-lows in receiving yards (519), yards per target (4.7) and catch rate (48.2 percent). But that was Robby Anderson. This is Robbie Anderson. After a name and number change, the veteran pass catcher has looked like a different man throughout training camp. He’s been sharp, he’s been focused and he’s been, of course, fast. Heck, he’s even putting together a highlight reel with new buddy Baker Mayfield—who Anderson previously wanted no parts of. And, ironically enough, Mayfield said it best about his receiver—if he’s even, he’s leavin’. Well, Anderson is certainly leavin’ a good impression down in Spartanburg this summer. – Anthony Rizzuti, Panthers Wire

Chicago Bears: CB Kyler Gordon & S Jaquan Brisker

This might be cheating, but it’s difficult to choose between both Gordon and Brisker given the impact they’ve had so far in training camp. Gordon and Brisker have been connected since they were both drafted in the second round by the Bears, and they’ll play key roles in the revamping of Chicago’s secondary. Gordon and Brisker, who will be Day 1 starters, have been making strong impressions as ballhawks in the secondary. Gordon has showcased his versatility rotating between outside and nickel cornerback, and he’s thrived in both roles. Brisker seems to be around the ball on every play, where he’s either forcing turnovers or getting his hand on the ball. They’ve garnered praise on a consistent basis this summer. Get used to hearing both Gordon and Brisker mentioned together, as they’re going to be a problem for opposing offenses. – Alyssa Barbieri, Bears Wire

Cincinnati Bengals: DE Trey Hendrickson

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

It would be easy to write Ja’Marr Chase and call it a day, especially considering he looks more refined this year alongside the big plays. But Hendrickson has been downright unblockable whenever he’s on the field. Maybe that shouldn’t be too shocking after his 14 sacks last year, plus 3.5 more in the postseason while battling a lower-back issue. The Bengals hope it’s an everybody-improves situation while he works against the likes of Jonah Williams, too. Either way, that defensive front with DJ Reader as the centerpiece and Hendrickson coming off the edge that lifted the team to a Super Bowl appears to be picking up right where it left off. – Chris Roling, Bengals Wire

Cleveland Browns: QB Deshaun Watson

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

While it may feeling like cheating, Watson has shown fans what a different level of quarterback play looks like despite not playing the position for over a year. His fluidity in footwork, ease of throwing and accuracy have been great. Rarely, compared to the last few decades, are players having to reach back for balls or having the throw take them off course. Watson also moves well within and outside of the pocket which opens up exciting opportunities especially with the Browns offensive line and running backs. Unfortunately, he may not see the field at all this year once Peter Harvey rules on the NFL’s appeal. – Jared K. Mueller, Browns Wire

Dallas Cowboys: LB Micah Parsons

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

While this might feel like an easy out, it shouldn’t be. The reigning defensive rookie of the year finished second overall in defensive player of the year voting, so it’s not as if his immense talent is a secret. However Parsons has ascended even more, which should be scary for opposing offensive coordinators. It’s a blessing to watch savants at work, and that’s the synopsis of how he’s performed thus far. The education he received from his initial campaign has been put to good use and Parsons appears to be ready to set the stage for a once-in-a-generation type of career. – K.D. Drummond, Cowboys Wire

Denver Broncos: CB Pat Surtain

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

After an impressive rookie season last year, Surtain has picked up right where he left off this summer. Surtain has looked like a franchise cornerback at training camp, frequently breaking up passes and rarely allowing big plays. “It’s a privilege to have a guy like that out at corner because as a safety, you really don’t have to worry about him much,” Broncos veteran Kareem Jackson said of Surtain earlier this month. “He’s been great.” After being snubbed by Pro Bowl and All-Pro voters in 2021, Surtain will be hard to ignore this season. – Jon Heath, Broncos Wire

Detroit Lions: WR DJ Chark

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

The speedy free agent acquisition has emerged as a dynamic force on the outside of the Lions offense. Chark is consistently getting open down the field and has developed a quick chemistry with QB Jared Goff. Chark’s ability to make catches away from his body and adjust to the ball in the air have proven special throughout camp. The Lions desperately needed upgrades at wide receiver and Chark has proven to be a shrewd investment so far. Even when first-round rookie Jameson Williams gets onto the field later this year, Chark has proven he deserves a big role in the more aggressive Lions offense. – Jeff Risdon, Lions Wire

Green Bay Packers: OLB Rashan Gary

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Rookie WR Romeo Doubs has been the biggest surprise at Packers training camp, but no one can challenge Gary as the most impressive player. The fourth-year edge rusher is wrecking practice during team periods each and every day. He’s an elite athlete at a premium position who just continues to get better and better. Coach Matt LaFleur loves to call him “relentless.” After producing 81 pressures and 9.5 sacks in 16 games last season, Gary looks primed for an even bigger year in 2022. He’s a sneaky Defensive Player of the Year candidate. – Zach Kruse, Packers Wire

Houston Texans: S Jalen Pitre

AP Photo/Matt Patterson

The Texans needed help in the secondary, which is why they used a first-rounder on CB Derek Stingley and a second-round selection on Pitre. The former Baylor product has lived up to the billing of being a versatile defensive back that takes care of coverage on the backend while also having a nose for the football. In addition to relying on his athletic skills, Pitre is also collaborating with veterans to use elements from their experience. Even though Pitre is still a rookie, he gives the Texans an advantage with an impactful player in the secondary of coach Lovie Smith’s Tampa 2 scheme. – Mark Lane, Texans Wire

Indianapolis Colts: CB Stephon Gilmore

Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

There have been few stars at training camp like Gilmore. The former Defensive Player of the Year is proving why he was worthy of that award. Whether it’s during one-on-one, seven-on-seven or full team drills, Gilmore has dominated each play from the start. Though he’s known best for his skills in man coverage, Gilmore has made the transition to zone-heavy scheme with ease. We should expect nothing less than another top-tier season from the 31-year-old. – Kevin Hickey, Colts Wire

Jacksonville Jaguars: EDGE De'Shaan Dixon

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union

The Jaguars already have Josh Allen, 2022 first overall pick Travon Walker, and former Raiders reclamation project Arden Key to rush the passer. But don’t overlook the efforts of Dixon, the rookie undrafted free agent out of Norfolk State. In two preseason games for Jacksonville, Dixon has amassed a sack and six quarterback hurries, along with a stop against the Browns last Friday. At 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds, Dixon has the speed and strength to crash through the pocket, and the athleticism to stop the run from sideline to sideline. As he gets his technique together at the NFL level, Dixon might just surprise with some splash plays in a regular season rotation. — Doug Farrar, Touchdown Wire

Kansas City Chiefs: WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

After an injury-riddled 2021 NFL season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, JuJu Smith-Schuster is starting anew with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. His consistency has made him the most impressive player at training camp, boasting an unprecedented level of chemistry with his new quarterback after working together for just a few short months. Smith-Schuster has also given a young secondary an extremely hard time, getting open practically on command whether it’s during one-on-one drills or team drills. On the plays when the coverage has been good, Smith-Schuster has used his size and physicality to muscle the ball away from defenders. – Charles Goldman, Chiefs Wire

Las Vegas Raiders: WR Mack Hollins

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Davante Adams has been a superstar in training camp, but it’s been Mack Hollins who has turned heads. Hollins was signed this offseason by the Raiders to compete for a spot on the 53-man roster. But after three weeks of camp, Hollins appears to have the inside track to start on the outside opposite of Adams (with Hunter Renfrow in the slot). Hollins has made plays down the field with his size and speed, but it’s his ability in the red zone that has allowed him to stand out. He is a mismatch nightmare for smaller defensive backs and has already developed a strong connection with Derek Carr. If Hollins can continue to trend in the right direction for the remainder of camp, don’t be surprised if he has a big role in the offense this season. – Marcus Mosher, Raiders Wire

Los Angeles Chargers: WR Josh Palmer

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers did not make any significant additions to their wide receiver room this offseason, and a big part of that was their belief in Palmer. The 2021 third-round pick did not start to see the field until the midway part of the season, but he flashed every time he was on. Palmer ended up catching 33 passes for 353 yards with four touchdowns. Now, he’s making a strong case to be the third wide receiver behind Keenan Allen and Mike Williams and make a big jump in Year 2. Palmer is shining in practices and building a solid rapport with Justin Herbert, creating separation with great routes and catching everything thrown in his direction. Palmer has has an all-rounded skill set to thrive as the Z receiver, with his impressive route running, reliability, and ball skills. – Gavino Borquez, Chargers Wire

Los Angeles Rams: WR Allen Robinson

Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Robinson has been living up to the hype so far, being the stud receiver the Rams expected him to be. While he hasn’t had to go up against Jalen Ramsey much due to the CB’s shoulder injury, Robinson has made a bunch of difficult contested catches against tight coverage – which is really his specialty. The Rams could use a receiver with his skill set, complementing the precise route running of Cooper Kupp with a big, physical frame on the outside. The Rams have loved his versatility, too, lining up at all three receiver spots and running just about every route Kupp can. He seems poised for a big season in 2022. – Cameron DaSilva, Rams Wire

Miami Dolphins: OLB Jaelan Phillips

USA Today Sports

In 2021, Jaelan Phillips set a team record for sack’s by a rookie, recording 8.5. Entering his second season, the former Miami Hurricane has caught the eye of nearly everyone who’s been in attendance to this point of training camp. Reports have come out consistently talking up his improved pass-rush ability, as he’s had would-be sacks in nearly every session. If Phillips is able to continue on his current trajectory, he can make the Dolphins look extremely intelligent for drafting him with their second of two first-round picks last year. – Mike Masala, Dolphins Wire

Minnesota Vikings: WR Justin Jefferson

Justin Jefferson

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

There have been a lot of surprises at training camp for the Vikings, but there’s nothing surprising about third-year wideout Justin Jefferson. An argument could be made that he’s the best receiver in the league right now. If not the best, Jefferson is clearly coming for the throne after racking up the second-most receiving yards last season with Mike Zimmer as his head coach. And now, he’s being paired with Kevin O’Connell, who is the same coach that oversaw Cooper Kupp’s magical 2021 season as the former offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams. Jefferson has picked right back up where he left off at camp in hopes of “Griddying” his way to a 2,000-yard season. – Jordy McElroy, Vikings Wire

New England Patriots: DT Christian Barmore

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

One of the reasons quarterback Mac Jones and the Patriots offense have struggled in training camp is because they’re facing a one-man wrecking crew in Christian Barmore. The second-year defensive tackle has been the most dominant player on the field, and in some instances, it hasn’t even been close. He’s handing out sack lunches like it’s the first day of grade school. The former University of Alabama standout is just one of those players that’s seemingly always in the offensive backfield making a play. That could prove essential for the Patriots this season if the offense continues to struggle. Barmore and the defense might have to carry the load. – Jordy McElroy Patriots Wire

New Orleans Saints: WR Michael Thomas

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

So much was made of Thomas opening training camp on the PUP list that it blindsided a lot of people when he got the green light to begin practicing as soon as players hit the field, and we’ve only seen him continue to ramp up and clear hurdles in his recovery from ankle surgery ever since. It feels like Thomas is taking another step or two forward every day. Now that he’s participating in full-squad 11-on-11 sessions, Thomas is on track to play without limitations once the season starts. That’s big news for an already-improved receiving corps, and spells good fortune for Jameis Winston. – John Sigler, Saints Wire

New York Giants: CB Darnay Holmes

USA Today Sports

The Giants selected Cor’Dale Flott in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft and many anticipated he would supplant Darnay Holmes as the starting nickel corner. Holmes had been somewhat inconsistent over his first two seasons and finished last year on injured reserve. However, following a heart-to-heart with former Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, coupled with the support of his family, Holmes took on a different mindset this offseason. Now “at ease,” as he put it, the 24-year-old returned to East Rutherford with the determination to out-work everyone. The clearer head and added motivation have certainly paid off as Holmes has not only demonstrated demonstrable improvement and kept Flott at bay, he’s arguably played at a higher level than any of his teammates – offensively or defensively. – Dan Benton, Giants Wire

New York Jets: TE Tyler Conklin

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

One pleasant surprise thus far in camp has TE Tyler Conklin. Coming off his best season of his career last season with the Minnesota Vikings, Conklin has quickly built a strong connection in camp with QB Zach Wilson. Wilson, of course, is injured, but the latest he should be back should be Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns. So Conklin will be catching passes from Joe Flacco for the time being. But the early look is that Conklin will be a favorite red-zone target for the Jets’ offense. He may quietly have yet another career year in his first season with the Jets. — Billy Riccette, Jets Wire

Philadelphia Eagles: LB T.J. Edwards

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The fourth-year undrafted free agent linebacker has been among the best players in training camp and an early anchor on defense. Edwards signed a contract extension at the end of the 2021 season, only to watch Philadelphia sign Kyzir White in free agency, before drafting former Georiga All-American linebacker Nakobe Dean in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft. The Eagles went 6-2 down the stretch after Edwards was inserted into the lineup last season, and year two in Jonathan Gannon’s scheme has created a confident familiarity for the middle linebacker. Edwards has been playing with elite instinct and he returned to training camp this year as a much better athlete, allowing for improved efficiency against the pass through two weeks of camp. – Glenn Erby, Eagles Wire

Pittsburgh Steelers: WR George Pickens

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

This is an easy one. Rookie wide receiver George Pickens has easily been the most talked about player at Steelers training camp. This is saying something when you think about the rest of the star power on this roster. Nevertheless, every practice Pickens makes a few plays to remind everyone he should have been the first wide receiver selected and that the Steelers are the best franchise in the league at drafting wideouts beyond the first round. Pickens is uber athletic and has elite hands and body control. He is fearless going up for the football and has a skill set diverse enough to be a mismatch for most defenders. – Curt Popejoy, Steelers Wire

San Francisco 49ers: WR Brandon Aiyuk

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, Pool

The correct answer here is probably defensive end Nick Bosa, but that’s to be expected since he’s in the running to be the Defensive Player of the Year. Aiyuk’s rise has been more impressive because the leap has been so substantial. He was poised to take a step in Year 3 after a strong finish to 2021, but he’s been pretty easily San Francisco’s best player in camp behind Bosa. The third-year WR is dominating in one-on-one drills and became the favorite target of quarterback Trey Lance in team drills. There’s a tenacity Aiyuk entered camp with that also stands out. He went toe-to-toe with linebacker Fred Warner during the first week pads were on after Warner leveled Aiyuk’s fellow WR Marcus Johnson and sent him to concussion protocol. Aiyuk has carried that aggression into his pass-catching by affecting the defense at every level. He’s consistnetly either getting wide open or making contested catches down the field and in the red zone. Expectations were high for Aiyuk when the 49ers took him in the first round of the 2020 draft, and this year’s camp indicates he’s ready to perhaps surpass those already lofty projections. – Kyle Madson, Niners Wire

Seattle Seahawks: The cornerbacks

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

It’s difficult picking any one standout player for Seahawks training camp so far. One position group has been flashing a great deal, though. Rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen is the man of the hour, having shown what his length and speed can do in Seattle’s mock game. Fellow first-year corner Coby Bryant has also consistently been getting his hands on balls for pass deflections. The Seahawks also got solid contributions from projected starting left cornerback Sidney Jones before a concussion put him on the sidelines. They also haven’t even gotten to see second-year cornerback Tre Brown, who’s on the PUP list to begin camp but showed a lot of potential as a rookie last season. All together, this group could be the most pleasant surprise of Seattle’s 2022 campaign. – Tim Weaver, Seahawks Wire

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: WR Julio Jones

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

This shouldn’t come as any surprise, but after dealing with nagging injuries in back-to-back seasons, it’s understandable for fans to have tempered expectations for the 33-year-old pass-catcher. But all Jones has done since signing his one-year deal with the Bucs has been look exactly like the dominant seven-time Pro Bowler we saw in Jones’ prime, one likely headed for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Jones has quickly developed impressive chemistry with Tom Brady, making big plays, creating consistent separation, and making highlight-reel catches throughout camp so far. The fact that Jones will be Brady’s third or fourth option in an already loaded receiver group should make Jones even more dangerous this season, as opposing defenses are forced to line up their third or fourth corner against one of the most dominant receivers in league history. – Luke Easterling, Bucs Wire

Tennessee Titans: WR Kyle Philips

USA Today Sports

Multiple Titans rookies have shared the spotlight in training camp thus far, but WR Kyle Philips has consistently shined the most throughout. Philips has proven a tough cover in practice, with one unnamed Titan telling ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler that the defense hasn’t figured out a way to cover the rookie yet. Philips has also gained the trust of QB Ryan Tannehill, who looks for the receiver often in team periods. Philips, who is also vying for the punt return job, was quiet in preseason Week 1, but his dominant showing in camp has him on a trajectory to secure at least a fairly significant role out of the gate in 2022. – Mike Moraitis, Titans Wire

Washington Commanders: CB Kendall Fuller

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Multiple Washington players have been impressive through two weeks of training camp, including rookies Jahan Dotson and Cole Turner. However, veteran cornerback Kendall Fuller has had a terrific camp. Fuller got off to a slow start last season, but once Washington moved him back outside, he excelled. Fuller is a versatile defender for the Commanders who can play anywhere in the secondary when called upon. In training camp, Fuller’s name shows up every day making plays against Washington’s talented wide receivers. The Commanders believe William Jackson III will be much better in 2022, which would give Washington one of the more underrated cornerback tandems in the NFL. – Bryan Manning, Commanders Wire

