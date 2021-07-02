Every NFL team’s home-field advantage in ‘Madden 22’
Home-field advantage makes all the difference in the NFL. There is a reason teams have consternation all week long before they play in venues such as Arrowhead Stadium, Lincoln Financial Field, and Lumen Field, regardless of what the team’s record may be.
EA Sports incorporated the concept of home-field advantage into their latest edition to the Madden NFL franchise. In Madden 22, there are home-field advantages for all 32 NFL teams.
Some create confusion. Some tucker out opponents quicker. Some pour on the momentum from a 55-gallon drum. Every venue presents its own challenge.
Here is a look at all of the home-field advantages in the upcoming Madden installment.
Arizona Cardinals — Rise Up Red Sea
The Cardinals gain momentum faster.
Atlanta Falcons — Rise Up
Atlanta gains a flat amount of bonus momentum each offensive play.
Baltimore Ravens — Truzz the System
The Ravens get bonus momentum on each running play they execute while they are leading in the game.
Buffalo Bills — Downwind
The away team's kicking arc is harder to control.
Carolina Panthers — Keep Pounding
The Panthers have more stamina during plays.
Chicago Bears — Bear Down
The opposing team's kick meter moves slightly faster.
Cincinnati Bengals — Who Dey
No huddle results in reduced clock runoff.
Cleveland Browns — Dawg Pound
Away teams in the red zone may have trouble with their hot routes, requiring them to be made again. For example, a hot route receiver may have a question mark over his head at the time of the hot route, indicating he may be unsure of what it is.
Dallas Cowboys — Deflected
Opposing team punt distance is shortened when kicking across the 50-yard line.
Denver Broncos — Mile High
Opposing players have less stamina during plays.
Detroit Lions — Motor City
The Lions accelerate slightly faster.
Green Bay Packers — Go Pack Go! The Frozen Tundra
The Packers will get more momentum and opposing teams will gain less. Furthermore, opponents will fatigue faster and have a harder time changing direction.
Houston Texans — The Bullpen
The away team won't get as much momentum when they score touchdowns.
Indianapolis Colts — Hat Count
The Colts defense is able to see a hat count on all plays with coach cam.
Jacksonville Jaguars — Duuuval
The Jaguars gain bonus momentum when they score touchdowns.
Kansas City Chiefs — Home of the Chiefs
Offensive audibles made by the opposing team have a chance to fail.
Las Vegas Raiders — Just Win, Baby!
The Raiders increase momentum faster and have increased fatigue recovery while they are in the lead.
Los Angeles Chargers — Bolt Up
Chargers gain bonus momentum for positive yardage.
Los Angeles Rams — Rams House
The Rams gain bonus momentum for defensive stops.
Miami Dolphins — Made in the Shade
The Dolphins fatigue slower.
Minnesota Vikings — Skol!
Minnesota gets a little bit of speed inside the red zone.
New England Patriots — Our House
The Patriots get bonus momentum when they stop a touchdown or a third down conversion.
New Orleans Saints — Who Dat
A random receiver on the away team will have the incorrect route when he lines up in preplay, but only on third or fourth down attempts.
New York Giants — Turf War
Opposing team players fatigue faster.
New York Jets — Turf War
Oh, hey, it's the same home-field advantage as the Giants.
Philadelphia Eagles — Linc'd In
When the Eagles are winning, they get more momentum while the away team gets less.
Pittsburgh Steelers — Terribly Distracting
On third and fourth downs, away team hot routes have a chance to fail. Receivers who are hot-routed will temporarily have a question mark over their heads, as they are unsure of their route.
San Francisco 49ers — Unstable Ground
The away team has an increasingly hard time changing directions.
Seattle Seahawks — The 12's
Variable parts of the opposing team's play art on offense will be squiggly and hard to decipher.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Fire the Cannons
Buccaneers players have their fatigue temporarily replenished while in the red zone.
Tennessee Titans — Titan Up
The Titans will avoid committing holding penalties.
Washington — Unstable Ground
Opposing teams have an increasingly hard time changing directions.
