Every NFL team’s 2023 schedule, week by week

With the release of the 2023 schedule at 8:00 p.m. EST on Thursday, May 11, we now know the slate for every week of the season, and how it’ll line up for every NFL team.

To see the full schedule for your favorite team, as well as the schedules for your favorite team’s divisional opponents, not to mention your least favorite teams, just scroll on down for the official release graphics and videos from the teams themselves!

A few notes from the league:

Without further ado, here’s the full schedule for all 32 NFL teams.

Arizona Cardinals

(Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports)

Atlanta Falcons

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Baltimore Ravens

(Brent Skeen-USA TODAY Sports)

Our 2023 schedule. 😈 Full schedule release now on NFL Network and NFL+ | @SeatGeek 🎟️: https://t.co/4Fx1BXUgTn pic.twitter.com/1lHFSbKm1O — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 12, 2023

Buffalo Bills

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Carolina Panthers

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

https://twitter.com/Panthers/status/1656812648644726786

Chicago Bears

(Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports)

Hot off the grill 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NRt0rxhPqR — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 12, 2023

Cincinnati Bengals

(Syndication: The Enquirer)

Cleveland Browns

(Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)

Dallas Cowboys

(Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)

Denver Broncos

(Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

Detroit Lions

(Syndication: Detroit Free Press)

Green Bay Packers

(Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)

Houston Texans

(Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports)

Locked in for the 2023 season 🔒 pic.twitter.com/6DIkQGPM4Y — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) May 12, 2023

Indianapolis Colts

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

🗣️ THE 2023 SCHEDULE HAS ARRIVED pic.twitter.com/BMSQZzl1eb — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) May 12, 2023

Jacksonville Jaguars

(Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports)

Kansas City Chiefs

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Pictured: your 2023 plans 📆 pic.twitter.com/Ne2ADJCtGA — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 12, 2023

Las Vegas Raiders

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

We got the dates! 📃 pic.twitter.com/74ub63oLJm — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) May 12, 2023

Los Angeles Chargers

(Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

Los Angeles Rams

(Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports)

The Rams' official 2023 schedule is here:https://t.co/2xlIrGXfbl — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) May 12, 2023

Miami Dolphins

(Syndication: Palm Beach Post)

2023 is gonna be a movie. 🎥 pic.twitter.com/5CfdgbKfuD — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 12, 2023

Minnesota Vikings

(Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports)

New England Patriots

(Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports)

The 2023 slate. Full New England Patriots schedule: https://t.co/wCwOzgDNrI pic.twitter.com/oVncWLs4Il — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 12, 2023

New Orleans Saints

(Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)

New York Giants

(Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports)

OUR 2023 SCHEDULE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SAXGDpppmq — New York Giants (@Giants) May 12, 2023

New York Jets

(Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports)

The OFFICIAL 2023 New York Jets schedule. CAN'T WAIT ➜ https://t.co/rxJ1DzRCSQ pic.twitter.com/2hdLFRIHqq — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 12, 2023

Philadelphia Eagles

(Patrick Breen/The Republic via USA TODAY Sports)

Pittsburgh Steelers

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

San Francisco 49ers

(Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports)

Seattle Seahawks

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

Tennessee Titans

(Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports)

2023 Tennessee Titans Schedule ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/PPeb1rqOIu — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) May 12, 2023

Washington Commanders

(Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire