Every NFL team’s 2023 salary cap space after first wave of free agency

The first wave of NFL free agency is in the books, and Philadelphia made five moves to help offset the loss of nine critical contributors on the open market.

The Eagles were also able to sign cornerback Darius Slay to an extension after initial thoughts that he’d be released for salary cap purposes.

Still, the Eagles are sitting in a great position after the first week of free agency, where general manager Howie Roseman can still add to the roster with April’s NFL Draft a month away.

Philadelphia has the 13th most cap space, and they could add $25 million by exercising options on A.J. Brown and Hasson Reddick.

Here’s a look at every NFL team’s salary cap situation following the first wave of free agency, per Field Yates of ESPN.

As free agency slows down a bit, here's a look at how much each NFL team still has in cap space (including all moves that are official) 💰💰💰 8 teams with $20M+

💰💰 11 teams with $10M-$20M

💰 12 teams with under $10M The Bears still lead the way by a wide margin. pic.twitter.com/QYNzWOGSMc — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 23, 2023

Bears

Estimated 2023 cap space: $37.8 million

Panthers

Estimated 2023 cap space: $28 million

Falcons

Estimated 2023 cap space: $26 million

Lions



Nfl Ny Jets Vs Detroit Lions Lions At Jets

Estimated 2023 cap space: $24 million

Cardinals

Estimated 2023 cap space: $22 million

Packers

Estimated 2023 cap space: $22 million

Texans

Estimated 2023 cap space: $22 million

Colts

Estimated 2023 cap space: $20 million

Bengals



Cincinnati Bengals At Kansas City Chiefs Afc Championship Jan 29 0153

Estimated 2023 cap space: $18 million

Chargers

Estimated 2023 cap space: $15 million

Saints

Estimated 2023 cap space: $14 million

Eagles

Estimated 2023 cap space: $13 million

Cowboys

Estimated 2023 cap space: $12 million

Steelers

Estimated 2023 cap space: $11 million

Rams

Estimated 2023 cap space: $11 million

Patriots

Estimated 2023 cap space: $11 million

Jets

Estimated 2023 cap space: $10 million

Seahawks

Estimated 2023 cap space: $10 million

Jaguars

Estimated 2023 cap space: $10 million

Bills

Estimated 2023 cap space: $9 million

Browns

Estimated 2023 cap space: $9 million

Giants

Estimated 2023 cap space: $9 million

Raiders

Estimated 2023 cap space: $7 million

Broncos

Estimated 2023 cap space: $7 million

Titans

Estimated 2023 cap space: $7 million

Ravens

Estimated 2023 cap space: $6 million

Chiefs

Estimated 2023 cap space: $5 million

49ers

Estimated 2023 cap space: $3.9 million

Dolphins

Estimated 2023 cap space: $3.6 million

Commanders

Estimated 2023 cap space: $2.8 million

Vikings

Estimated 2023 cap space: $2 million

Buccaneers

Estimated 2023 cap space: $1 million

