Every NFL team’s 2023 salary cap space after first wave of free agency
The first wave of NFL free agency is in the books, and Philadelphia made five moves to help offset the loss of nine critical contributors on the open market.
The Eagles were also able to sign cornerback Darius Slay to an extension after initial thoughts that he’d be released for salary cap purposes.
Still, the Eagles are sitting in a great position after the first week of free agency, where general manager Howie Roseman can still add to the roster with April’s NFL Draft a month away.
Philadelphia has the 13th most cap space, and they could add $25 million by exercising options on A.J. Brown and Hasson Reddick.
Here’s a look at every NFL team’s salary cap situation following the first wave of free agency, per Field Yates of ESPN.
As free agency slows down a bit, here's a look at how much each NFL team still has in cap space (including all moves that are official)
💰💰💰 8 teams with $20M+
💰💰 11 teams with $10M-$20M
💰 12 teams with under $10M
The Bears still lead the way by a wide margin. pic.twitter.com/QYNzWOGSMc
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 23, 2023
Bears
Estimated 2023 cap space: $37.8 million
Panthers
Estimated 2023 cap space: $28 million
Falcons
Estimated 2023 cap space: $26 million
Lions
Estimated 2023 cap space: $24 million
Cardinals
Estimated 2023 cap space: $22 million
Packers
Estimated 2023 cap space: $22 million
Texans
Estimated 2023 cap space: $22 million
Colts
Estimated 2023 cap space: $20 million
Bengals
Estimated 2023 cap space: $18 million
Chargers
Estimated 2023 cap space: $15 million
Saints
Estimated 2023 cap space: $14 million
Eagles
Estimated 2023 cap space: $13 million
Cowboys
Estimated 2023 cap space: $12 million
Steelers
Estimated 2023 cap space: $11 million
Rams
Estimated 2023 cap space: $11 million
Patriots
Estimated 2023 cap space: $11 million
Jets
Estimated 2023 cap space: $10 million
Seahawks
Estimated 2023 cap space: $10 million
Jaguars
Estimated 2023 cap space: $10 million
Bills
Estimated 2023 cap space: $9 million
Browns
Estimated 2023 cap space: $9 million
Giants
Estimated 2023 cap space: $9 million
Raiders
Estimated 2023 cap space: $7 million
Broncos
Estimated 2023 cap space: $7 million
Titans
Estimated 2023 cap space: $7 million
Ravens
Estimated 2023 cap space: $6 million
Chiefs
Estimated 2023 cap space: $5 million
49ers
Estimated 2023 cap space: $3.9 million
Dolphins
Estimated 2023 cap space: $3.6 million
Commanders
Estimated 2023 cap space: $2.8 million
Vikings
Estimated 2023 cap space: $2 million
Buccaneers
Estimated 2023 cap space: $1 million