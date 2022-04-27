Every NFL draft pick coached by James Franklin

In this article:

James Franklin got his first head coaching opportunity with Vanderbilt after the 2010 season despite previously being the head coach-in-waiting at Maryland. The Commodores are not necessarily known for producing a tremendous amount of NFL talent, but Vanderbilt managed to send a few players off to the next level by way of the NFL draft under the guidance of Franklin, who has experience as an assistant coach in the NFL.

In the years Franklin was the head coach at Vanderbilt, from 2011 through 2013, Vanderbilt had seven players drafted. And a few more who would go on to be drafted later on out of Vanderbilt were brought into the program initially by Franklin and his staff. The seven players drafted from Vanderbilt from Franklin’s three seasons with the program is the most draft picks from Vanderbilt in a three-year span in school history since 1957-1969 saw 11 players selected by NFL teams, in the days of a draft lasting at least 20 rounds.

Since arriving at Penn State in 2014, Franklin has seen a growing number of his players go on to be drafted by NFL franchises, including an offensive rookie of the year in running back Saquon Barkley in 2018 and a defensive rookie of the year in linebacker Micah Parsons in 2021.

Here is a look at every player drafted by an NFL team that had James Franklin as a head coach in their last game before being drafted, beginning with Franklin’s time at Vanderbilt.

2012: Casey Hayward

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Position: DB

NFL team: Green Bay Packers

Pick: Round 2, No. 30 (No. 62 overall)

2012: Tim Fugger

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Position: DE

NFL team: Indianapolis Colts

Pick: Round 7, No. 7 (No. 214 overall)

2013: Zac Stacy

Syndication: The Tennessean

Position: RB

NFL team: St. Louis Colts

Pick: Round 5, No. 27 (No. 160 overall)

2013: Ryan Seymour

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Position: OG

NFL team: Seattle Seahawks

Pick: Round 7, No. 14 (No. 220 overall)

2014: Jordan Matthews

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Position: WR

NFL team: Philadelphia Eagles

Pick: Round 2, No. 10 (No. 42 overall)

2014: Wesley Johnson

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Position: OT

NFL team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Pick: Round 5, No. 33 (No. 173 overall)

2014: Andre Hal

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Position: DB

NFL team: Houston Texans

Pick: Round 7, No. 1 (No. 216 overall)

2015: Donovan Smith

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Position: OT

NFL team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Pick: Round 2, No. 2 (No. 34 overall)

2015: Adrian Amos

Syndication: PackersNews

Position: DB

NFL team: Chicago Bears

Pick: Round 5, No. 6 (No. 142 overall)

2015: Jesse James

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Position: TE

NFL team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Pick: Round 5, No. 24 (No. 160 overall)

2016: Austin Johnson

AP Photo/Daily Record/Sunday News, Jason Plotkin

Position: DT

NFL team: Tennessee Titans

Pick: Round 2, No. 12 (No. 43 overall)

2016: Christian Hackenberg

Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

Position: QB

NFL team: New York Jets

Pick: Round 2, No. 20 (No. 51 overall)

2016: Carl Nassib

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Position: DE

NFL team: Cleveland Browns

Pick: Round 3, No. 2 (No. 65 overall)

2016: Anthony Zettel

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Position: DT

NFL team: Detroit Lions

Pick: Round 6, No. 27 (No. 202 overall)

2016: Jordan Lucas

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Position: DB

NFL team: Miami Dolphins

Pick: Round 6, No. 29 (No. 204 overall)

2017: Chris Godwin

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Position: WR

NFL team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Pick: Round 3, No. 20 (No. 84 overall)

2018: Saquon Barkley

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Position: RB

NFL team: New York Giants

Pick: Round 1, No. 2 (No. 2 overall)

2018: Mike Gesicki

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Position: TE

NFL team: Miami Dolphins

Pick: Round 2, No. 10 (No. 42 overall)

2018: Troy Apke

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Position: DB

NFL team: Washington Redskins

Pick: Round 4, No. 9 (No. 109 overall)

2018: DaeSean Hamilton

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Position: WR

NFL team: Denver Broncos

Pick: Round 4, No. 13 (No. 113 overall)

2018: Marcus Allen

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Position: DB

NFL team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Pick: Round 5, No. 11 (No. 148 overall)

2018: Chris Campbell

Billy Hardiman/The Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK

Position: DB

NFL team: Arizona Cardinals

Pick: Round 6, No. 8 (No. 182 overall)

2019: Miles Sanders

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Position: RB

NFL team: Philadelphia Eagles

Pick: Round 2, No. 21 (No. 53 overall)

2019: Connor McGovern

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Position: OG

NFL team: Dallas Cowboys

Pick: Round 3, No. 26 (No. 90 overall)

2019: Shareef Miller

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Position: DE

NFL team: Philadelphia Eagles

Pick: Round 4, No. 36 (No. 138 overall)

2019: Amani Oruwariye

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Position: DB

NFL team: Detroit Lions

Pick: Round 5, No. 8 (No. 146 overall)

2019: Trace McSorley

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Position: QB

NFL team: Baltimore Ravens

Pick: Round 6, No. 24 (No. 197 overall)

2019: Nick Scott

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Position: DB

NFL team: Los Angeles Rams

Pick: Round 7, No. 29 (No. 243 overall)

2020: Yetur Gross-Matos

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Position: DE

NFL team: Carolina Panthers

Pick: Round 2, No. 6 (No. 38 overall)

2020: KJ Hamler

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Position: WR

NFL team: Denver Broncos

Pick: Round 2, No. 14 (No. 46 overall)

2020: John Reid

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Position: DB

NFL team: Houston Texans

Pick: Round 4, No. 35 (No. 141 overall)

2020: Cam Brown

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Position: LB

NFL team: New York Giants

Pick: Round 6, No. 4 (No. 141 overall)

2020: Robert Windsor

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Position: DT

NFL team: Indianapolis Colts

Pick: Round 6, No. 14 (No. 193 overall)

2021: Micah Parsons

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Position: LB

NFL team: Dallas Cowboys

Pick: Round 1, No. 12 (No. 12 overall)

2021: Odafe Oweh

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Position: LB

NFL team: Baltimore Ravens

Pick: Round 1, No. 31 (No. 31 overall)

2021: Pat Freiermuth

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Position: TE

NFL team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Pick: Round 2, No. 23 (No. 55 overall)

2021: Shaka Toney

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Position: DE

NFL team: Washington Football Team

Pick: Round 7, No. 19 (No. 246 overall)

2021: Michael Menet

Position: C

NFL team: Arizona Cardinals

Pick: Round 7, No. 20 (No. 247 overall)

2021: Will Fries

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Position: OT

NFL team: Indianapolis Colts

Pick: Round 7, No. 21 (No. 248 overall)

