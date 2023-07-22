Every newcomer on the Lions roster to start training camp
The Detroit Lions have an impressive young core of talent as a base coming off the 9-8 finish in 2022. GM Brad Holmes and his staff have added many more pieces to the Lions puzzle.
Here are all the new names and players in Detroit Lions training camp who were not with the team at any point in the 2022 season.
RB Jahmyr Gibbs
RB David Montgomery
LB Jack Campbell
CB Cam Sutton
DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson
TE Sam LaPorta
CB Emmanuel Moseley
Free agent (49ers)
OL Graham Glasgow
Free agent (Broncos)
DB Brian Branch
Second-round pick
QB Hendon Hooker
DT Brodric Martin
OL Germain Ifedi
Free agent (Falcons)
OL Colby Sorsdal
DL Christian Covington
WR Denzel Mims
Trade with Jets
WR Antoine Green
Seventh-round pick
RB Mohamed Ibrahim
LB Trevor Nowaske
UDFA
LS Jake McQuaide
WR Dylan Drummond
WR Chase Cota
S Brandon Joseph
UDFA
QB Adrian Martinez
OL Brad Cecil
UDFA
OL Ryan Swoboda
UDFA
OL Max Pircher
International player program
DL Zach Morton
DL Chris Smith
UDFA
DT Cory Durden
UDFA
CB Starling Thomas
CB Steven Gilmore
UDFA