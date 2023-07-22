Every newcomer on the Lions roster to start training camp

The Detroit Lions have an impressive young core of talent as a base coming off the 9-8 finish in 2022. GM Brad Holmes and his staff have added many more pieces to the Lions puzzle.

Here are all the new names and players in Detroit Lions training camp who were not with the team at any point in the 2022 season.

RB Jahmyr Gibbs

RB David Montgomery

LB Jack Campbell

CB Cam Sutton

TE Sam LaPorta

CB Emmanuel Moseley

Free agent (49ers)

OL Graham Glasgow

Free agent (Broncos)

DB Brian Branch

Second-round pick

QB Hendon Hooker

DT Brodric Martin

OL Germain Ifedi

Free agent (Falcons)

OL Colby Sorsdal

DL Christian Covington

WR Denzel Mims

Trade with Jets

WR Antoine Green

Seventh-round pick

RB Mohamed Ibrahim

LB Trevor Nowaske

UDFA

LS Jake McQuaide

WR Dylan Drummond

WR Chase Cota

S Brandon Joseph

UDFA

QB Adrian Martinez

OL Brad Cecil

UDFA

OL Ryan Swoboda

UDFA

OL Max Pircher

International player program

DL Zach Morton

DL Chris Smith

UDFA

DT Cory Durden

UDFA

CB Starling Thomas

CB Steven Gilmore

UDFA

K John Parker Romo

WR Marvin Jones

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire