Every newcomer on Jaguars’ roster heading into training camp
The Jacksonville Jaguars are reporting for training camp Tuesday and will be on the field Wednesday to officially begin the campaign to defend their AFC South title.
While the majority of the roster will look similar to the one that earned a spot in the Divisional Round of the playoffs last season, the Jaguars made a few tweaks in the offseason.
Here are the new faces who will be wearing teal at the Miller Electric Center this week:
No. 0 - WR Calvin Ridley
Acquired via trade
Unlike the rest of the players on this list, Ridley was added in 2022. But the Jaguars didn’t get to see the former Falcons receiver in action as he was still serving a suspension that kept him out the entire year.
No. 4 - RB Tank Bigsby
Drafted
The former Auburn running back was the No. 88 overall pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft.
No. 10 - K Brandon McManus
Signed as a free agent
The former Denver Broncos kicker signed with the Jaguars on May 25.
No. 11 - WR Parker Washington
Drafted
The former Penn State wide receiver was the No. 185 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL draft.
No. 18 - QB Nathan Rourke
Signed as a free agent
The former Canadian Football League star signed with the Jaguars on Jan. 16.
No. 19 - TE Sammis Reyes
Signed as a free agent
The former Washington Commanders tight end signed with the Jaguars on May 16.
No. 21 - S Latavious Brini
Signed as a rookie free agent
The former Georgia and Arkansas safety signed with the Jaguars on May 15.
No. 25 - RB D'Ernest Johnson
Signed as a free agent
The former Cleveland Browns running back signed with the Jaguars on March 23.
No. 26 - S Antonio Johnson
Drafted
The former Texas A&M safety was the No. 160 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL draft.
No. 27 - CB Divaad Wilson
Signed as a rookie free agent
The former UCF cornerback signed with the Jaguars on May 1.
No. 36 - CB Christian Braswell
Drafted
The former Rutgers cornerback was the No. 202 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL draft.
No. 38 - RB Qadree Ollison
Signed as a free agent
The former Atlanta Falcons and Dallas Cowboys running back signed with the Jaguars on Feb 13.
No. 40 - DB Erick Hallett II
Drafted
The former Pittsburgh defensive back was the No. 208 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL draft.
No. 43 - CB Kaleb Hayes
Signed as a rookie free agent
The former BYU cornerback signed with the Jaguars on May 1.
No. 43 - FB Derek Parish
Drafted
The former Houston defensive end-turned-fullback was the No. 240 overall pick in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL draft.
No. 49 - TE Josh Pederson
Signed as a free agent
The former USFL tight end signed with the Jaguars on July 10.
No. 51 - LB Ventrell Miller
Drafted
The former Florida linebacker was the No. 121 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL draft.
No. 53 - OLB Willie Taylor III
Signed as a free agent
The former XFL linebacker signed with the Jaguars on May 17.
No. 54 - OLB DJ Coleman
Signed as a rookie free agent
The former Missouri linebacker signed with the Jaguars on May 1.
No. 55 - LB Dequan Jackson
Signed as a rookie free agent
The former Colorado State linebacker signed with the Jaguars on May 1.
No. 56 - OLB Yasir Abdullah
Drafted
The former Louisville pass rusher was the No. 136 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL draft.
No. 59 - DT Raymond Vohasek
Drafted
The former North Carolina defensive tackle was the No. 227 overall pick in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL draft.
No. 62 - OL Samuel Jackson
Signed as a rookie free agent
The former UCF offensive lineman signed with the Jaguars on May 1.
No. 67 - OL Chandler Brewer
Signed as a free agent
The former Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman signed with the Jaguars on April 5.
No. 75 - OL Cooper Hodges
Drafted
The former Appalachian State offensive lineman was the No. 226 pick in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL draft.
No. 76 - OT Anton Harrison
Drafted
The former Oklahoma offensive tackle was the No. 27 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.
No. 77 - OT Josh Wells
Signed as a free agent
The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle signed with the Jaguars on April 4.
No. 83 - WR Jacob Harris
Signed as a free agent
The former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver signed with the Jaguars on May 15.
No. 84 - WR Elijah Cooks
Signed as a rookie free agent
The former San Jose State wide receiver signed with the Jaguars on May 1.
No. 85 - TE Brenton Strange
Drafted
The former Penn State tight end was the No. 61 overall pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft.
No. 87 - WR Jaray Jenkins
Signed as a rookie free agent
The former LSU wide receiver signed with the Jaguars on May 1.
No. 88 - WR Oliver Martin
Signed as a rookie free agent
The former Nebraska wide receiver signed with the Jaguars on May 1.
No. 90 - DL Henry Mondeaux
Signed as a free agent
The former New York Giants defensive lineman signed with the Jaguars on March 27.
No. 93 - DL Tyler Lacy
Drafted
The former Oklahoma State defensive lineman was the No. 130 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL draft.
No. 98 - DL Michael Dogbe
Signed as a free agent
The former Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman signed with the Jaguars on March 22.