Every newcomer on Jaguars’ roster heading into training camp

The Jacksonville Jaguars are reporting for training camp Tuesday and will be on the field Wednesday to officially begin the campaign to defend their AFC South title.

While the majority of the roster will look similar to the one that earned a spot in the Divisional Round of the playoffs last season, the Jaguars made a few tweaks in the offseason.

Here are the new faces who will be wearing teal at the Miller Electric Center this week:

No. 0 - WR Calvin Ridley

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Acquired via trade

Unlike the rest of the players on this list, Ridley was added in 2022. But the Jaguars didn’t get to see the former Falcons receiver in action as he was still serving a suspension that kept him out the entire year.

No. 4 - RB Tank Bigsby

Juston Lewis/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Drafted

The former Auburn running back was the No. 88 overall pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft.

No. 10 - K Brandon McManus

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Signed as a free agent

The former Denver Broncos kicker signed with the Jaguars on May 25.

No. 11 - WR Parker Washington

Juston Lewis/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Drafted

The former Penn State wide receiver was the No. 185 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL draft.

No. 18 - QB Nathan Rourke

Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Signed as a free agent

The former Canadian Football League star signed with the Jaguars on Jan. 16.

No. 19 - TE Sammis Reyes

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Signed as a free agent

The former Washington Commanders tight end signed with the Jaguars on May 16.

No. 21 - S Latavious Brini

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Signed as a rookie free agent

The former Georgia and Arkansas safety signed with the Jaguars on May 15.

No. 25 - RB D'Ernest Johnson

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Signed as a free agent

The former Cleveland Browns running back signed with the Jaguars on March 23.

No. 26 - S Antonio Johnson

Juston Lewis/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Drafted

The former Texas A&M safety was the No. 160 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL draft.

No. 27 - CB Divaad Wilson

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Signed as a rookie free agent

The former UCF cornerback signed with the Jaguars on May 1.

No. 36 - CB Christian Braswell

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Drafted

The former Rutgers cornerback was the No. 202 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL draft.

No. 38 - RB Qadree Ollison

Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Signed as a free agent

The former Atlanta Falcons and Dallas Cowboys running back signed with the Jaguars on Feb 13.

No. 40 - DB Erick Hallett II

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Drafted

The former Pittsburgh defensive back was the No. 208 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL draft.

No. 43 - CB Kaleb Hayes

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Signed as a rookie free agent

The former BYU cornerback signed with the Jaguars on May 1.

No. 43 - FB Derek Parish

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Drafted

The former Houston defensive end-turned-fullback was the No. 240 overall pick in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL draft.

No. 49 - TE Josh Pederson

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Signed as a free agent

The former USFL tight end signed with the Jaguars on July 10.

No. 51 - LB Ventrell Miller

Juston Lewis/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Drafted

The former Florida linebacker was the No. 121 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL draft.

No. 53 - OLB Willie Taylor III

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Signed as a free agent

The former XFL linebacker signed with the Jaguars on May 17.

No. 54 - OLB DJ Coleman

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Signed as a rookie free agent

The former Missouri linebacker signed with the Jaguars on May 1.

No. 55 - LB Dequan Jackson

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Signed as a rookie free agent

The former Colorado State linebacker signed with the Jaguars on May 1.

No. 56 - OLB Yasir Abdullah

Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Drafted

The former Louisville pass rusher was the No. 136 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL draft.

No. 59 - DT Raymond Vohasek

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Drafted

The former North Carolina defensive tackle was the No. 227 overall pick in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL draft.

No. 62 - OL Samuel Jackson

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Signed as a rookie free agent

The former UCF offensive lineman signed with the Jaguars on May 1.

No. 67 - OL Chandler Brewer

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Signed as a free agent

The former Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman signed with the Jaguars on April 5.

No. 75 - OL Cooper Hodges

Juston Lewis/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Drafted

The former Appalachian State offensive lineman was the No. 226 pick in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL draft.

No. 76 - OT Anton Harrison

Bob Self/Florida Times-Union

Drafted

The former Oklahoma offensive tackle was the No. 27 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.

No. 77 - OT Josh Wells

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Signed as a free agent

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle signed with the Jaguars on April 4.

No. 83 - WR Jacob Harris

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Signed as a free agent

The former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver signed with the Jaguars on May 15.

No. 84 - WR Elijah Cooks

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Signed as a rookie free agent

The former San Jose State wide receiver signed with the Jaguars on May 1.

No. 85 - TE Brenton Strange

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Drafted

The former Penn State tight end was the No. 61 overall pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft.

No. 87 - WR Jaray Jenkins

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Signed as a rookie free agent

The former LSU wide receiver signed with the Jaguars on May 1.

No. 88 - WR Oliver Martin

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Signed as a rookie free agent

The former Nebraska wide receiver signed with the Jaguars on May 1.

No. 90 - DL Henry Mondeaux

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Signed as a free agent

The former New York Giants defensive lineman signed with the Jaguars on March 27.

No. 93 - DL Tyler Lacy

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Drafted

The former Oklahoma State defensive lineman was the No. 130 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL draft.

No. 98 - DL Michael Dogbe

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Signed as a free agent

The former Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman signed with the Jaguars on March 22.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire