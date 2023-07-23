Every newcomer on Chiefs’ roster heading into training camp
The Kansas City Chiefs have quite a few new faces at Missouri Western State University for training camp this year.
With 90 players under contract, more than a third of the players on the roster have never participated in an Andy Reid training camp in St. Joseph. For our purposes, we’re going to specifically take a look at those players who are new to the team and have never spent any time on the roster or practice squad.
Here’s a look at all 33 newcomers on the Chiefs’ roster as training camp begins on Sunday:
QB Blaine Gabbert
How he got here: Free agency
Roster projection: Likely to make the 53-man roster
RB Deneric Prince (No. 34)
How he got here: Undrafted free agent
Roster projection: Likely to make the 53-man roster
WR Kekoa Crawford (No. 89)
How he got here: Signed after mandatory minicamp and rookie minicamp tryouts
Roster projection: Practice squad potential
WR Ty Fryfogle (No. 13)
How he got here: Reserve/future signing
Roster projection: Practice squad potential
WR Rashee Rice (No. 4)
How he got here: 2023 NFL draft (Round 2, Pick 55)
Roster projection: Likely to make the 53-man roster
WR Richie James (No. 17)
How he got here: Free agency
Roster projection: Likely to make the 53-man roster
WR Nikko Remigio (No. 27)
How he got here: Undrafted free agent
Roster projection: Practice squad potential
WR John Ross (No. 85)
How he got here: Reserve/future signing
Roster projection: Practice squad potential
OT Jawaan Taylor (No. 74)
How he got here: Free agency
Roster projection: Likely to make the 53-man roster
OT Donovan Smith (No. 79)
How he got here: Free agency
Roster projection: Likely to make the 53-man roster
OG Jerome Carvin (No. 67)
How he got here: Undrafted free agent
Roster projection: Practice squad potential
OT Wanya Morris (No. 64)
How he got here: 2023 NFL draft (Round 3, Pick 92)
Roster projection: Likely to make the 53-man roster
OT Sebastian Gutierrez (No. 60)
How he got here: Rookie minicamp tryout
Roster projection: Practice squad potential
OT Jason "Chu" Godrick (No. 72)
How he got here: NFL International Player Pathway
Roster projection: Practice squad potential
C Anderson Hardy (No. 68)
How he got here: Undrafted free agent
Roster projection: Practice squad potential
EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah (No. 97)
How he got here: 2023 NFL draft (Round 1, Pick 31)
Roster projection: Likely to make the 53-man roster
EDGE BJ Thompson (No. 53)
How he got here: 2023 NFL draft (Round 5, Pick 166)
Roster projection: Likely to make the 53-man roster
EDGE Truman Jones (No. 57)
How he got here: Undrafted free agent
Roster projection: Practice squad potential
DL Charles Omenihu (No. 90)
How he got here: Free agency
Roster projection: Likely to make the 53-man roster
DT Keondre Coburn (No. 99)
How he got here: 2023 NFL draft (Round 6, Pick 194)
Roster projection: Likely to make the 53-man roster
DT Chris Williams (No. 70)
How he got here: Free agency
Roster projection: Practice squad potential
LB Drue Tranquill (No. 23)
How he got here: Free agency
Roster projection: Likely to make the 53-man roster
LB Cam Jones (No. 44)
How he got here: Undrafted free agent
Roster projection: Practice squad potential
LB Isaiah Moore (No. 45)
How he got here: Undrafted free agent
Roster projection: Practice squad potential
CB Nic Jones (No. 31)
How he got here: 2023 NFL draft (Round 7, Pick 250)
Roster projection: Likely to make the 53-man roster
CB Lamar Jackson (No. 29)
How he got here: Free agency
Roster projection: Practice squad potential
CB Ekow Boye-Doe (No. 40)
How he got here: Undrafted free agent
Roster projection: Practice squad potential
CB Reese Taylor (No. 39)
How he got here: Undrafted free agent
Roster projection: Practice squad potential
CB Kahlef Hailassie (No. 12)
How he got here: Undrafted free agent
Roster projection: Practice squad potential
S Chamarri Conner (No. 27)
How he got here: 2023 NFL draft (Round 4, Pick 119)
Roster projection: Likely to make the 53-man roster
S Isaiah Norman (No. 46)
How he got here: Undrafted free agent
Roster projection: Practice squad potential
S Anthony Cook (No. 47)
How he got here: Undrafted free agent
Roster projection: Practice squad potential
S Mike Edwards (No. 21)
How he got here: Free agency
Roster projection: Likely to make the 53-man roster
Players who did not qualify that you might not be familiar with:
The following players didn’t qualify for our list because they spent time on the practice squad or offseason roster last season.
DL Daniel Wise (No. 96)
RB La’Mical Perine (No. 29)
DT Phil Hoskins (No. 92)
TE Kendall Blanton (No. 80
DT Matt Dickerson (No. 93)
TE Matt Bushman (No. 49)