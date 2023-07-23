Every newcomer on Chiefs’ roster heading into training camp

Charles Goldman
·5 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs have quite a few new faces at Missouri Western State University for training camp this year.

With 90 players under contract, more than a third of the players on the roster have never participated in an Andy Reid training camp in St. Joseph. For our purposes, we’re going to specifically take a look at those players who are new to the team and have never spent any time on the roster or practice squad.

Here’s a look at all 33 newcomers on the Chiefs’ roster as training camp begins on Sunday:

 

QB Blaine Gabbert

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
How he got here: Free agency

Roster projection: Likely to make the 53-man roster

RB Deneric Prince (No. 34)

Kyle Rivas/Getty Images
How he got here: Undrafted free agent

Roster projection: Likely to make the 53-man roster

WR Kekoa Crawford (No. 89)

Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports
How he got here: Signed after mandatory minicamp and rookie minicamp tryouts

Roster projection: Practice squad potential

WR Ty Fryfogle (No. 13)

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
How he got here: Reserve/future signing

Roster projection: Practice squad potential

WR Rashee Rice (No. 4)

Kyle Rivas/Getty Images
How he got here: 2023 NFL draft (Round 2, Pick 55)

Roster projection: Likely to make the 53-man roster

WR Richie James (No. 17)

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
How he got here: Free agency

Roster projection: Likely to make the 53-man roster

WR Nikko Remigio (No. 27)

Kyle Rivas/Getty Images
How he got here: Undrafted free agent

Roster projection: Practice squad potential

WR John Ross (No. 85)

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
How he got here: Reserve/future signing

Roster projection: Practice squad potential

OT Jawaan Taylor (No. 74)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
How he got here: Free agency

Roster projection: Likely to make the 53-man roster

OT Donovan Smith (No. 79)

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
How he got here: Free agency

Roster projection: Likely to make the 53-man roster

OG Jerome Carvin (No. 67)

Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
How he got here: Undrafted free agent

Roster projection: Practice squad potential

OT Wanya Morris (No. 64)

BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK
How he got here: 2023 NFL draft (Round 3, Pick 92)

Roster projection: Likely to make the 53-man roster

OT Sebastian Gutierrez (No. 60)

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
How he got here: Rookie minicamp tryout

Roster projection: Practice squad potential

OT Jason "Chu" Godrick (No. 72)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
How he got here: NFL International Player Pathway

Roster projection: Practice squad potential

C Anderson Hardy (No. 68)

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
How he got here: Undrafted free agent

Roster projection: Practice squad potential

EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah (No. 97)

AP Photo/Nate Billings
How he got here: 2023 NFL draft (Round 1, Pick 31)

Roster projection: Likely to make the 53-man roster

EDGE BJ Thompson (No. 53)

Coley Cleary – USA TODAY SMG
How he got here: 2023 NFL draft (Round 5, Pick 166)

Roster projection: Likely to make the 53-man roster

EDGE Truman Jones (No. 57)

via Harvard Athletics
How he got here: Undrafted free agent

Roster projection: Practice squad potential

DL Charles Omenihu (No. 90)

AP Photo/Scot Tucker
How he got here: Free agency

Roster projection: Likely to make the 53-man roster

DT Keondre Coburn (No. 99)

Ted Gangi/CollegePressBox/Texas
How he got here: 2023 NFL draft (Round 6, Pick 194)

Roster projection: Likely to make the 53-man roster

DT Chris Williams (No. 70)

Kelly Wilkinson/IndyStar
How he got here: Free agency

Roster projection: Practice squad potential

LB Drue Tranquill (No. 23)

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
How he got here: Free agency

Roster projection: Likely to make the 53-man roster

LB Cam Jones (No. 44)

Rich Janzaruk/Herald Times
How he got here: Undrafted free agent

Roster projection: Practice squad potential

LB Isaiah Moore (No. 45)

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
How he got here: Undrafted free agent

Roster projection: Practice squad potential

CB Nic Jones (No. 31)

Jamar Coach/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
How he got here: 2023 NFL draft (Round 7, Pick 250)

Roster projection: Likely to make the 53-man roster

CB Lamar Jackson (No. 29)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
How he got here: Free agency

Roster projection: Practice squad potential

CB Ekow Boye-Doe (No. 40)

Evert Nelson/The Capitol Journal
How he got here: Undrafted free agent

Roster projection: Practice squad potential

CB Reese Taylor (No. 39)

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
How he got here: Undrafted free agent

Roster projection: Practice squad potential

CB Kahlef Hailassie (No. 12)

Michael Hickey/Getty Images
How he got here: Undrafted free agent

Roster projection: Practice squad potential

S Chamarri Conner (No. 27)

Ted Gangi/CollegePressBox/Virginia Tech
How he got here: 2023 NFL draft (Round 4, Pick 119)

Roster projection: Likely to make the 53-man roster

S Isaiah Norman (No. 46)

Greg Fiume/Getty Images
How he got here: Undrafted free agent

Roster projection: Practice squad potential

S Anthony Cook (No. 47)

AP Photo/Ron Jenkins
How he got here: Undrafted free agent

Roster projection: Practice squad potential

S Mike Edwards (No. 21)

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
How he got here: Free agency

Roster projection: Likely to make the 53-man roster

Players who did not qualify that you might not be familiar with:

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
The following players didn’t qualify for our list because they spent time on the practice squad or offseason roster last season.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire

