Every newcomer on Bears’ roster heading into training camp

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for the start of training camp next week, which will feature plenty of storylines and roster battles to kick off the unofficial start of the NFL season.

Ahead of training camp, Chicago’s 90-man roster is set. That includes 40 new players to the roster this offseason, including their 10-man draft class.

We’re taking a look at the new faces on the Bears roster and how they joined the team this offseason.

WR DJ Moore | #2

Acquired via trade

The Bears landed a No. 1 receiver for Justin Fields in Moore, who has three 1,000-yard seasons to his name in five years with the Panthers.

WR Tyler Scott | #13

Acquired via NFL draft

Chicago drafted the speedy Scott in the fourth round of the NFL draft, and he’s expected to be a playmaker on offense.

Acquired via free agency

The Bears upgraded at backup quarterback with the addition of PJ Walker, who’s an ideal backup for Fields. They parted ways with Trevor Siemian as a result.

QB Tyson Bagent | #17

Acquired via undrafted free agency

Chicago signed Bagent as an undrafted free agent, where he’s expected to compete for the third QB spot with Nathan Peterman.

P Ryan Anderson | #17

Acquired via free agency

The Bears added Anderson in free agency to serve as a training camp body, and having a left-footed punter should help this summer on special teams.

TE Robert Tonyan | #18

Acquired via free agency

Chicago upgraded at TE2 behind Cole Kmet with Tonyan, who’s proved to be a threat in the red zone. He’s also familiar with Luke Getsy’s offense.

RB Travis Homer | #20

Acquired via free agency

The Bears added some depth at running back and on special teams with Homer, who will sit behind Khalil Herbert, D’Onta Foreman and Roschon Johnson on the depth chart.

RB D'Onta Foreman | #21

Acquired via free agency

Chicago added another running back in free agency in Foreman, who’s an explosive runner. Foreman is coming off a breakout campaign where he had nearly 1,000 yards, and he’ll be competing for the lead back role.

S Macon Clark | #25

Acquired via undrafted free agency

The Bears signed Clark as an undrafted free agent out of Tulane, where he’ll likely be competing for a spot on the practice squad.

CB Tyrique Stevenson | #29

Acquired via NFL draft

Chicago traded up in the second round to land Stevenson, who is expected to start immediately as a rookie. With Kyler Gordon working exclusively in the slot, Stevenson will start opposite Jaylon Johnson on the outside.

RB Roschon Johnson | #30

Acquired via NFL draft

The Bears continued to shore up their running back group with Johnson, who could wind up being a huge steal in the fourth round. He’ll contribute as a rookie, but he’ll compete with Herbert and Foreman for the lead role.

CB Terell Smith | #32

Acquired via NFL draft

Chicago got another potential steal in the fifth round with Smith, who’s already garnered praise this offseason.

S Kendall Williamson | #36

Acquired via NFL draft

The Bears drafted Williamson with their final pick of the NFL draft, where his special teams contributions will play a big role in landing a spot on the roster.

K Andre Szmyt | #37

Acquired via undrafted free agency

Szmyt, Chicago’s top undrafted rookie, has a cannon for a leg, and he has a high ceiling that could translate into a long-term career with the Bears. He was brought in to push Cairo Santos this summer.

WR Thyrick Pitts | #38

Acquired via undrafted free agency

The Bears signed Pitts as an undrafted free agent out of Delaware, where he’ll likely be competing for a spot on the practice squad.

LB Noah Sewell | #44

Acquired via NFL draft

Sewell was drafted by the Bears in the fifth round of the NFL draft, where he’ll be competing with Jack Sanborn for the starting SAM role.

FB Robert Burns | #45

Acquired via undrafted free agency

The Bears signed Burns as an undrafted free agent out of Connecticut, where he’ll likely be competing for a spot on the practice squad.

S Bralen Trahan | #45

Acquired via undrafted free agency

The Bears signed Trahan as an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana, where he’ll likely be competing for a spot on the practice squad.

LB Micah Baskerville | #47

Acquired via undrafted free agency

The Bears signed Baskerville as an undrafted free agent out of LSU, where he’ll likely be competing for a spot on the practice squad.

LB Tremaine Edmunds | #49

Acquired via free agency

The Bears signed Edmunds, only 25, to a massive contract this offseason. He’s coming off a career year with the Bills. Edmunds will serve as the MIKE linebacker.

Acquired via free agency

Chicago got a massive bargain with the signing of Edwards this offseason, and he’s coming off an impressive season. He’ll serve as the WILL linebacker on defense.

LB Dylan Cole | #55

Acquired via free agency

The Bears added more depth at linebacker with Cole, whose biggest contributions should come on special teams.

OL Darnell Wright | #58

Acquired via NFL draft

Wright was Chicago’s top pick in the NFL draft, where he was considered among the best in pass protection. He’s expected to start immediately at right tackle as a rookie.

DE Jalen Harris | #59

Acquired via undrafted free agency

The Bears signed Harris as an undrafted free agent out of Arizona, where he’ll likely be competing for a spot on the practice squad.

DE D'Anthony Jones | #63

Acquired via undrafted free agency

The Bears signed Jones as an undrafted free agent out of Houston, where he’ll likely be competing for a spot on the practice squad.

OL Josh Lugg | #63

Acquired via undrafted free agency

The Bears signed Lugg as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame, where he’ll likely be competing for a spot on the practice squad.

OL Nate Davis | #64

Acquired via free agency

Chicago shored up their struggling pass protection with the addition of Davis, who will start at right guard.

OL Roy Mbaeteka | #67

Acquired via NFL’s International Player Pathway

Mbaeteka was added to the Bears roster through the NFL’s International Player Pathway (IPP) Program. He’ll likely be competing for a spot on the practice squad.

OL Robert Haskins | #71

Acquired via undrafted free agency

The Bears signed Haskins as an undrafted free agent out of USC, where he’ll likely be competing for a spot on the practice squad.

DT Travis Bell | #73

Acquired via NFL draft

The Bears drafted Bell in the seventh round of the NFL draft, where he’ll be looking to earn a spot on the 53-man roster.

OL Lorenz Metz | #74

Acquired via undrafted free agency

The Bears signed Metz as an undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati, where he’ll likely be competing for a spot on the practice squad.

OL Gabriel Houy | #79

Acquired via undrafted free agency

The Bears signed Houy as an undrafted free agent out of Pittsburgh, where he’ll likely be competing for a spot on the practice squad.

WR Joe Reed | #80

Acquired via reserve/future contract

Chicago signed Reed to a reserve/future contract this offseason. In a crowded wide receivers room, his best bet is competing for a spot on the practice squad.

WR Aron Cruickshank | #84

Acquired via undrafted free agency

The Bears signed Cruickshank as an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers, where he’ll likely be competing for a spot on the practice squad.

TE Stephen Carlson | #88

Acquired via free agency

Chicago signed Carlson to a one-year deal this offseason, where he’ll be looking to earn that third tight end spot behind Cole Kmet and Robert Tonyan.

DE Rasheem Green | #94

Acquired via free agency

The Bears added depth to the defensive line with the versatile Green, who should serve as a key rotational player off the edge.

DE DeMarcus Walker | #95

Acquired via free agency

Walker was Chicago’s top edge rusher addition this free agency, and he’s coming off a career year with the Titans. Barring the addition of a big-name veteran, Walker should be the top guy off the edge.

DT Zacch Pickens | #96

Acquired via NFL draft

The Bears added more depth along the defensive interior with the selection of Pickens in the third round of the NFL draft. He’ll serve as a rotational piece on defense.

DT Andrew Billings | #97

Acquired via free agency

Chicago signed Billings to shore up one of the NFL’s worst run defenses from a season ago. He’s expected to start, although he’ll face competition from rookie Gervon Dexter.

DT Gervon Dexter Sr. | #98

Acquired via NFL draft

Dexter was the team’s top defensive rookie selected in the NFL draft, and he’s expected to be an impact contributor. He might not start immediately, but he’ll serve as a rotational piece and should challenge for starting reps.

