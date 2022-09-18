Every Nelson Agholor catch from 110-yard game vs. Steelers Week 2

The Associated Press

Will Reichard points to the sky every time he makes a kick for Alabama, and he's made many. The second-ranked Crimson Tide's kicker - easily the most successful of the Nick Saban era - is honoring God with the gesture and also his late father, Gary. Reichard and the Tide beat Louisiana-Monroe 63-7 on Saturday, a week after the biggest kick of his career gave him yet another chance to thank his father.