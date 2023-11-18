The Nebraska Cornhuskers are one of the most decorated postseason teams in college football history. The Huskers have played in 53 bowl games, including an NCAA-record 35 straight games from 1969-2003.

They hold an overall record of 26-27 in those 53 postseason games. Since 2000, the Cornhuskers have played in 16 bowl games with a record of 8-8.

In the program’s entire postseason history, they appeared in the Orange Bowl more than any other game and by a wide margin with 17 appearances and an 8-9 record. Their most frequent opponent has been the Miami Hurricanes, with six meetings with a 2-4 record.

Nebraska’s most recent appearance occurred in December of 2016 when Nebraska faced Tennessee in the Music City Bowl. They would lose that game by a score of 38-24.

Find a list of every Nebraska bowl game since 2000 below.

Jan. 2, 2000 - Fiesta Bowl - No. 3 Nebraska 31 def. No. 6 Tennessee 21

2 Jan 2000: Eric Couch #7 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers runs with the ball during the Fiesta Bowl Game against the Tennessee Volunteers at the Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Florida. The Cornhuskers defeated the Volunteers 31-21. Mandatory Credit: Tom Hauck /Allsport

Dec. 30, 2000 - Alamo Bowl - No. 9 Nebraska 66 def. No. 18 Northwestern 17

BIG RED BLITZ: Nebraska crushes Northwestern in the 2000 Alamo Bowl, 66-17. #Huskers #1011SportsFlashback pic.twitter.com/N99V0TiKyX — Dan Corey (@DanCorey_) April 5, 2020

Jan. 3, 2002 - Rose Bowl - No. 1 Miami 37 def. No. 4 Nebraska 14

#Huskers legend Eric Crouch running over Ed Reed will never get old. #GBR pic.twitter.com/gjVpU8Fi2E — TheGreatCornholio (@NebCornholio) August 5, 2022

Dec. 27, 2002 - Independence Bowl - Ole Miss 27 def. Nebraska 23

SHREVEPORT, LA – DECEMBER 27: Quarterback Jammal Lord #10 of the University of Nebraska Huskers makes a toss pass to running back Dahrran Diedrick #30 during the MainStay Independence Bowl against of the University of Mississippi Ole Miss Rebels at Independence Stadium on December 27, 2002 in Shreveport, Louisiana. Mississippi defeated the Nebraska 27-23. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Dec. 29, 2003 - Alamo Bowl - No. 22 Nebraska 17 def. Michigan State 3

Nebraska’s Dan Vili Waldrop, left, and teammate Cody Volk (53) walk off the field with the championship trophy following their 17-3 win over Michigan State, Monday, Dec. 29, 2003, in the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Amy Conn-Gutierrez)

Dec. 28, 2005 - Alamo Bowl - Nebraska 32 def. No. 20 Michigan 28

#ThrowbackThursday The 2005 Alamo Bowl ends in complete chaos between Michigan & Nebraska. If only Tyler Ecker had lateraled the ball one more time… pic.twitter.com/JTKRbmWHFl — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) December 29, 2022

Jan. 1, 2007 - Cotton Bowl - No. 10 Auburn 17 def. No. 22 Nebraska 14

Jan 1, 2007; Dallas, TX, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Bill Callahan meets with Auburn Tigers head coach Tommy Tuberville after the Tigers beat the Cornhuskers 17-14 at the AT&T Cotton Bowl in Dallas, TX. Mandatory Credit: Photo By John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Jan. 1, 2009 - Gator Bowl - Nebraska 26 def. Clemson 21

Jan 1, 2009; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney and the Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Bo Pelini after the game at Jacksonville Municipal Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Plassmann-USA TODAY Sports

Dec. 30, 2009 - Holiday Bowl - No. 20 Nebraska 33 def. No. 22 Arizona 0

December 30, 2009; San Diego, CA, USA; Nebraska Cornuskers defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (93) celebrates with linebacker Will Compton (51) following a 33-0 win against the Arizona Wildcats during the Holiday Bowl at Qualcomm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Dec. 30, 2010 - Holiday Bowl - Washington 19 def. No. 17 Nebraska 7

Dec 30, 2010; San Diego, CA, USA; Washington Huskies running back Chris Polk (1), coach Steve Sarkisian and linebacker Mason Foster (40) hold the championship trophy after the Huskies’ 19-7 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the 2010 Holiday Bowl at Qualcomm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

Jan. 2, 2012 - Capital One Bowl - No. 10 South Carolina 30 def. No. 21 Nebraska 13

78 days until #Gamecock football! In 2012, South Carolina played Nebraska in the Capital One Bowl. The #Gamecocks won 30-13 thanks to great defense and another spectacular day for Alshon Jeffery which included this 78 yard bomb from Connor Shaw. ||@TheWorldof_AJ

||@cmshaw14 pic.twitter.com/qP5tzBqKAX — Vizor Sports (@VizorSportsSC) June 19, 2020

Jan. 1, 2013 - Capital One Bowl - No. 6 Georgia 45 def. No. 23 Nebraska 31

ORLANDO, FL – JANUARY 1: Aaron Murray #11 and Head Coach Mark Richt of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrate after the Capital One Bowl against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at the Citrus Bowl on January 1, 2013 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Jan. 1, 2014 - Gator Bowl - Nebraska 24 def. No. 23 Georgia 19

Jan 1, 2014; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Tommy Armstrong Jr. (4) throws the ball during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at EverBank Field . Mandatory Credit: Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports

Dec. 27, 2014 - Holiday Bowl - No. 24 USC 45 def. No. 25 Nebraska 42

Dec 27, 2014; San Diego, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans players hoist the championship trophy after the 2014 Poinsettia Bowl against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Qualcomm Stadium. USC defeated Nebraska 45-42. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Dec. 26. 2015 - Foster Farms Bowl - Nebraska 37 def. UCLA 29

Dec 26, 2015; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Tommy Armstrong Jr. (4) reacts before he is called up to the podium at Levi’s Stadium. The Huskers beat the Bruins 37 to 29. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Dec. 30, 2016 - Music City Bowl - Tennessee 38 def. No. 24 Nebraska 24

Dec 30, 2016; Nashville , TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers receiver Jauan Jennings (15) is interfered with by Nebraska Cornhuskers cornerback Chris Jones (8) to break up a pass in the end zone during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

