Every Nebraska bowl game since 2000
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are one of the most decorated postseason teams in college football history. The Huskers have played in 53 bowl games, including an NCAA-record 35 straight games from 1969-2003.
They hold an overall record of 26-27 in those 53 postseason games. Since 2000, the Cornhuskers have played in 16 bowl games with a record of 8-8.
In the program’s entire postseason history, they appeared in the Orange Bowl more than any other game and by a wide margin with 17 appearances and an 8-9 record. Their most frequent opponent has been the Miami Hurricanes, with six meetings with a 2-4 record.
Nebraska’s most recent appearance occurred in December of 2016 when Nebraska faced Tennessee in the Music City Bowl. They would lose that game by a score of 38-24.
Find a list of every Nebraska bowl game since 2000 below.
Jan. 2, 2000 - Fiesta Bowl - No. 3 Nebraska 31 def. No. 6 Tennessee 21
Dec. 30, 2000 - Alamo Bowl - No. 9 Nebraska 66 def. No. 18 Northwestern 17
BIG RED BLITZ: Nebraska crushes Northwestern in the 2000 Alamo Bowl, 66-17. #Huskers #1011SportsFlashback pic.twitter.com/N99V0TiKyX
— Dan Corey (@DanCorey_) April 5, 2020
Jan. 3, 2002 - Rose Bowl - No. 1 Miami 37 def. No. 4 Nebraska 14
#Huskers legend Eric Crouch running over Ed Reed will never get old. #GBR pic.twitter.com/gjVpU8Fi2E
— TheGreatCornholio (@NebCornholio) August 5, 2022
Dec. 27, 2002 - Independence Bowl - Ole Miss 27 def. Nebraska 23
Dec. 29, 2003 - Alamo Bowl - No. 22 Nebraska 17 def. Michigan State 3
Dec. 28, 2005 - Alamo Bowl - Nebraska 32 def. No. 20 Michigan 28
#ThrowbackThursday The 2005 Alamo Bowl ends in complete chaos between Michigan & Nebraska.
If only Tyler Ecker had lateraled the ball one more time… pic.twitter.com/JTKRbmWHFl
— Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) December 29, 2022
Jan. 1, 2007 - Cotton Bowl - No. 10 Auburn 17 def. No. 22 Nebraska 14
Jan. 1, 2009 - Gator Bowl - Nebraska 26 def. Clemson 21
Dec. 30, 2009 - Holiday Bowl - No. 20 Nebraska 33 def. No. 22 Arizona 0
Dec. 30, 2010 - Holiday Bowl - Washington 19 def. No. 17 Nebraska 7
Jan. 2, 2012 - Capital One Bowl - No. 10 South Carolina 30 def. No. 21 Nebraska 13
78 days until #Gamecock football!
In 2012, South Carolina played Nebraska in the Capital One Bowl. The #Gamecocks won 30-13 thanks to great defense and another spectacular day for Alshon Jeffery which included this 78 yard bomb from Connor Shaw.
||@TheWorldof_AJ
||@cmshaw14 pic.twitter.com/qP5tzBqKAX
— Vizor Sports (@VizorSportsSC) June 19, 2020
Jan. 1, 2013 - Capital One Bowl - No. 6 Georgia 45 def. No. 23 Nebraska 31
Jan. 1, 2014 - Gator Bowl - Nebraska 24 def. No. 23 Georgia 19
Dec. 27, 2014 - Holiday Bowl - No. 24 USC 45 def. No. 25 Nebraska 42
Dec. 26. 2015 - Foster Farms Bowl - Nebraska 37 def. UCLA 29
Dec. 30, 2016 - Music City Bowl - Tennessee 38 def. No. 24 Nebraska 24
