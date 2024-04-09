Every move the Ravens have made so far this offseason

The Ravens will look drastically different on both sides of the football field after undergoing massive changes in player personnel and the coaching staff.
Baltimore signed Justin Madubuike, one of the league’s best defensive linemen, to an extension. After inking Madubuike to a deal, Baltimore landed Derrick Henry for two years and $16 million.
However, the Ravens suffered significant free-agent losses.
Patrick Queen (Steelers), Geno Stone (Bengals), and Gus Edwards (Chargers) were among eight free agents to sign elsewhere. Baltimore also traded Morgan Moses to the Jets and released Tyus Bowser in a cost-cutting move.
With the NFL draft fast approaching, we’re reviewing every move Baltimore made this off-season.
Signed WR Nelson Agholor to a one-year contract extension
Agholor never tested free agency, choosing to re-sign with Baltimore.
Designated DT Justin Madubuike as the franchise tag player
Baltimore placed the franchise tag on their All-Pro defensive tackle, but it wasn’t in place for long.
Signed DT Justin Madubuike to a four-year contract extension
Madubuike spent three days on the tag before signing a massive four-year, $98 million deal.
Signed RB Derrick Henry
After a trade deadline deal fell apart last season, Baltimore finally got their man, signing Henry to a two-year, $16 million deal.
Re-signed LB Malik Harrison
Re-signed DE Brent Urban
Terminated the contract of vested veteran OLB Tyus Bowser
In a move that was expected, Baltimore released Bowser after he missed the entire 2024 NFL season.
Released Odell Beckham Jr.
After being unable to agree to an extension, Baltimore released Beckham after one season with the Ravens.
Re-signed QB Josh Johnson
Re-signed Ar'Darius Washington
Traded Morgan Moses and a 2024 fourth-round pick to the Jets for 2024 fourth- and sixth-round picks
Moses was traded to the Jets, clearing the way for a complete retool on the offensive line.
Re-signed CB Arthur Maulet
Signed ILB Chris Board
The special teams standout returns to Baltimore on a one-year deal.
OL Josh Jones
Signed CB Ka'dar Hollman
Re-signed OLB Kyle Van Noy
In a really solid move, Baltimore re-signed Kyle Van Noy to two-year deal after posted 9 sacks in 2023.
Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire