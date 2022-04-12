Every move the Jets have made so far this offseason

The Jets went into the offseason with a lot of needs and made a lot of necessary moves in an attempt to fix those problems before the 2022 NFL draft.

Some issues remain, but Joe Douglas spent noticeably in free agency, pouncing on team-friendly deals with players that perfectly fit the system and culture he and Robert Saleh are trying to build in their second year together. The Jets also had a few coaching changes, among other moves.

Here, we recap every move the Jets made this offseason.

Coaching staff changes

• Hired former Broncos assistant Nathaniel Willingham for a defensive assistant position.

• Hired former University of Cincinnati defensive line coach Greg Scruggs for the assistant defensive line coach position.

• Hired former Chargers assistant Dan Shamash to be the team’s situational football/game management coordinator.

• Hired former Giants assistant Ben Wilkerson to be the team’s assistant offensive line coach.

Re-signed WR Braxton Berrios

New York came to terms with the All-Pro return specialist and receiver on a two-year, $12 million deal with $7 million in guaranteed money. Berrios will stick around as the team’s primary kick returner and a gadget player on offense.

Re-signed S Lamarcus Joyner

Joyner only played one game for New York in 2021 after suffering a season-ending elbow injury in Week 1, but the Jets re-signed him to a one-year, $2.6 million deal. The contract is guaranteed for $2.1 million. Joyner could slide in as one of the Jets’ starting safeties if the team doesn’t draft a better one.

Re-signed DT Nathan Shepherd

One of the few remaining Mike Maccagnan draft picks re-signed with the Jets following a solid end to the 2021 season. Shepherd signed a one-year deal that will pay him a minimum of $1.035 million in 2022.

Signed S Jordan Whitehead

The Jets added a big hitter in the deep secondary by signing Whitehead to a two-year, $14.5 million deal. He should immediately start alongside Joyner or whomever the Jets pick as their second safety.

Signed OT Laken Tomlinson

The Jets signed the former 49ers guard to a three-year deal worth up to $41.2 million, which includes $27 million guaranteed. The Jets plan to start Tomlinson at his left guard spot and slide second-year guard Alijah Vera-Tucker to the right side.

Signed CB D.J. Reed

Reed will bolster the Jets’ secondary after New York signed him to a three-year, $33 million deal. He will start as one of the Jets’ outside cornerbacks with Bryce Hall, Brandin Echols or a rookie.

Signed TE C.J. Uzomah

The Jets finally got some tight end help in Uzomah. The former Bengal inked a three-year, $24 million deal with $15 million guaranteed. He should play a huge role in the offense as a pass-catcher and blocker.

Re-signed RB Tevin Coleman

The Jets kept a veteran in the running back room after re-signing Coleman to a cheap one-year, $1.5 million deal. He should take a backseat to Michael Carter but remain a useful part of the Jets’ running back committee.

Signed TE Tyler Conklin

Conklin gives the Jets another offensive weapon at the tight end position alongside Uzomah. The former Viking signed a three-year, $20.25 million deal with $10 million guaranteed.

Signed EDGE Jacob Martin

New York beefed up its pass rush with Martin. The former Texans edge rusher saw a big jump in production in an expanded role in 2021 but should be a rotational defender in New York. He signed a three-year, $15.5 million deal.

Traded LB Blake Cashman to Texans

The Jets received a 2023 sixth-round pick from the Texans for Cashman even though he’s only played in 14 games during his three-year career.

Re-signed QB Joe Flacco

Flacco will stick around in New York for another year after re-signing with the Jets on a one-year deal. He should be the primary backup and a mentor for Zach Wilson.

Signed DL Solomon Thomas

Thomas, a former first-round pick who played under Robert Saleh with the 49ers, signed with the Jets on a one-year deal. He should be a rotational defensive lineman for the Jets who can play inside and outside the tackles.

Re-signed K Eddy Piñeiro

New York re-signed Piñeiro after he converted all of his field goals in 2021 with the Jets. He will have to fight for the starting kicker job, though.

Signed K Greg Zuerlein

The Jets added a veteran kicker in Zuerlein on a one-year deal. He and Piñeiro will battle this offseason for the team’s starting job.

Released K Matt Ammendola

Even though the Jets originally signed Ammendola to a reserve/future contract at the beginning of the offseason, New York released him after signing Zuerlein and Piñeiro.

Released OL Alex Lewis from reserve list

Lewis’ tumultuous tenure in New York officially ended after the Jets released him from the reserve list. The veteran offensive linemen didn’t play in 2021 after retiring before the season started.

Released TE Ryan Griffin

The Jets released Griffin after a down year in New York and after the team added two other tight ends during free agency. The move saved the Jets around $3 million in salary cap space.

Re-signed QB Mike White

White signed his RFA tender for $2.54 million after enjoying a bit of success in 2021. He will likely be the Jets’ third-string QB behind Wilson and Flacco.

Exercised exclusive rights

The Jets exercised the team’s exclusive rights options on four players: S Elijah Riley, WR Jeff Smith, DE Tim Ward and CB Javelin Guidry. All four will likely play backup roles for the Jets in 2022.

Re-signed backups

The Jets re-signed several members of their 2021 roster, including the following backups:

• OL Dan Feeney

• S Will Parks

• OL Greg Senat

• FB Nick Bawden

• OL Conor McDermott

Signed players to reserve/future contracts

The Jets signed 14 players to reserve/futures contracts, though they eventually cut Ammendola:

• DE Bradlee Anae

• WR Lawrence Cager

• WR Rodney Adams

• WR Tarik Black

• TE Brandon Dillon

• OL Grant Hermanns

• WR D.J. Montgomery

• OL Ross Pierschbacher

• DL Hamilcar Rashed

• OL Dru Samia

• DL Tanzel Smart

• OL Isaiah Williams

• S Javonte Moffatt

