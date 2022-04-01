Every move the Broncos have made so far this offseason

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton has been busy this offseason, making 20 transactions so far.

Paton might not be done just yet, either. Denver has an estimated $14.4 million in remaining salary cap space and a few of the Broncos’ notable free agents are still available, including safety Kareem Jackson and running back Melvin Gordon (both are potential candidates to re-sign).

Denver might make another move or two, but the bulk of free agency has wrapped up and attention is now starting to turn toward the NFL draft.

Here’s a quick look back at the 20 moves the Broncos made last month during the early weeks of NFL free agency.

1. Acquired QB Russell Wilson via trade (2-year contract)

2. Waived WR DaeSean Hamilton (joined Texans)

3. Brought back QB Brett Rypien (1-year tender)

4. Brought back DB P.J. Locke (1-year tender)

5. Brought back LB Jonas Griffith (1-year tender)

6. Brought back OLB Malik Reed (1-year tender)

7. Re-signed FB/TE Andrew Beck (1-year deal)

8. Re-signed OT Calvin Anderson (1-year deal)

9. Signed OL Ben Braden (1-year deal)

10. Signed DL DJ Jones (3-year deal)

11. Signed OLB Randy Gregory (5-year deal)

12. Re-signed ILB Josey Jewell (2-year deal)

13. Signed TE Eric Tomlinson (1-year deal)

14. Signed OT/G Tom Compton (1-year deal)

15. Re-signed DL DeShawn Williams (1-year deal)

16. Signed QB Josh Johnson (1-year deal)

17. Signed LB Alex Singleton (1-year deal)

18. Signed DB J.R. Reed (1-year deal)

19. Signed CB K’Waun Williams (2-year deal)

20. Signed OT Billy Turner (1-year deal)

Up next: 2022 NFL draft (April 28-30)

The Broncos have eight picks to use in the 2022 NFL draft, including a second-round selection and a pair of third-round picks.

Denver traded its first- and second-round picks to the Seahawks as part of the Russell Wilson trade (and got a fourth-round pick back).

This year’s draft will be held in Las Vegas.

1