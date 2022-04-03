Every move the Bears have made so far this offseason

It’s been an offseason of change for the Chicago Bears, who have ushered in a new regime with general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus.

Poles hasn’t wasted any time rebuilding the roster as he sees fit, which has included getting some big contracts off the books via trade or release. While he didn’t make a big splash in the first weeks of free agency, Poles has addressed some needs on the roster while not shelling out big bucks.

The Bears are set to begin their offseason program on Monday, where Eberflus will meet with his team for the first time.

As the Bears prepare for the start of their offseason program, here’s a look at every move Chicago has made so far this offseason:

Fired Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy

The Bears wasted no time cleaning house firing both head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace the day after the conclusion of the 2021 season. Nagy finished his Bears career with a 34-33 record, including both of Chicago’s playoff losses. During Pace’s seven-year tenure, the Bears went 48-67 and failed to win a playoff game in two appearances.

Hired Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus

After an extensive search, the Bears found their new general manager in Ryan Poles and head coach in Matt Eberflus. Poles has been hard at work rebuilding the roster, which has included getting some big contracts off the books and making the roster younger. It’s certainly a work in progress. Eberflus said that he won’t be serving as the defensive play caller because he believes it’s important for him to oversee the entire team.

Coaching hires

Offensive coordinator : Luke Getsy

Defensive coordinator : Alan Williams

Special teams coordinator : Richard Hightower

Quarterbacks coach : Andrew Janocko

Running backs coach : David Walker

Wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator : Tyke Tolbert

Tight ends coach : Jim Dray

Offensive line coach : Chris Morgan

Defensive line coach : Travis Smith

Linebackers coach : Dave Borgonzi

Defensive backs coach : James Rowe

Safeties coach : Andre Curtis

Assistant tight ends coach : Tim Zetts

Assistant offensive line coach : Austin King

Assistant defensive line coach : Justin Hinds

Assistant defensive backs coach : David Overstreet II

Assistant special teams : Carlos Polk

Offensive quality control : Omar Young

Defensive quality control : Ronell Williams

Head strength and conditioning : Jim Arthur

Assistant strength and conditioning : Noble Landry

Assistant strength and conditioning: Jimmy Mangiero

Traded EDGE Khalil Mack

The Bears traded star pass rusher Khalil Mack to the Chargers for a 2022 second-round pick and 2023 sixth-round selection. While the compensation doesn’t seem like much, the fact that the Chargers took on the final three years of Mack’s contract is a big reason why they didn’t get a big return. Sure, the Bears have to eat $24 million in dead money in 2022. But they’ll save $28.5 million in cap space in 2023. After looking at some teams releasing star players, it’s a win that the Bears were able to get something in return.

Released NT Eddie Goldman

The Bears released nose tackle Eddie Goldman ahead of the start o the new league year after failing to find a trade partner for him. The interior defensive line is going to look different this year, and the switch to a 4-3 scheme likely contributed to Goldman’s release. Unfortunately, the Bears do have to eat $5.2 million in dead money this year. But considering Goldman was going to cost $11.8 million against the salary cap, Chicago made the right move in releasing him after failing to find a trade partner.

Released RB Tarik Cohen

The Bears released running back Tarik Cohen with an injury designation as he failed to pass a physical since tearing his ACL in Week 3 of the 2020 season. Cohen signed a three-year extension just before his injury, but his lack of availability made this an easy decision for Poles. With Chicago designating Cohen a post-June 1 cut, it frees up $4 million in cap space with just a $1.75 million dead cap hit.

Released LB Danny Trevathan

The Bears released linebacker Danny Trevathan, a move that many expected well before it became official. Trevathan has battled injury struggles that limited him to just two full seasons in six years, and his performance has declined over the last couple of years. Given Trevathan’s injury struggles, performance and age, it was an easy decision for Poles to make. With Chicago designating Trevathan a post-June 1 cut, it frees up $3.3 million in cap space with $2.4 million in dead money.

Signed OL Lucas Patrick

The Bears’ first move at offensive line was to sign a versatile lineman in Lucas Patrick, who has experience in Luke Getsy’s scheme in Green Bay. Patrick, who signed a two-year deal worth $8 million, has played three different positions during his time with the Packers — left guard, center and right guard. It’s a solid first step for Poles when it comes to addressing the offensive line. The deal is an affordable one at $4 million per year, where Patrick will serve as the starting center.

Signed LB Nicholas Morrow

The Bears made their first move in addressing linebacker concerns with the signing of Nicholas Morrow, who signed a one-year prove-it deal worth $3 million. Morrow is coming off a career year with the Raiders, where he set career highs in total tackles (78), tackles for loss (eight), sacks (three) and QB hits (six) in 2020. He suffered a foot injury in the preseason that sidelined him for the entire 2021 season. If Morrow establishes himself as a dependable starter, this will wind up being a great signing for Chicago.

Signed WR Byron Pringle

The Bears signed wide receiver Byron Pringle to a one-year deal worth $4 million and up to $6 million with incentives. While Pringle wasn’t the big-name splash many were hoping for in free agency, he’s someone who’s been buried on Kansas City’s depth chart. Pringle is coming off a breakout year with the Chiefs, and he has a chance to break out with the Bears. Right now, he’s the WR2 behind Darnell Mooney.

Signed WR Equanimeous St. Brown

The Bears also signed wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to a one-year deal worth $965,000. St. Brown spent his entire four-year career with the Packers before rejoining new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy in Chicago. He’ll have a good understanding of the offense Getsy is running. St. Brown served mostly as a depth option at wide receiver, which is what he figures to be with the Bears.

Signed DT Justin Jones

After the Larry Ogunjobi deal fell through, the Bears wasted no time in finding his replacement in Justin Jones, who signed a two-year deal worth $12 million that was more affordable than Ogunjobi’s. Jones will serve as the three-technique in Matt Eberflus’ defense. Jones is coming off a career year with the Chargers, where he was especially impressive against the run.

Signed DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

The Bears added another edge rusher in Al-Quadin Muhammad, who signed a two-year deal worth $10 million. He reunites with former Colts defensive coordinator and Bears head coach Matt Eberflus. Muhammad joins a pass rush led by Robert Quinn and Trevis Gipson. While he’s certainly no Khalil Mack, who was traded to the Chargers, Muhammad is a solid option coming off the edge for Chicago.

Signed FB Khari Blasingame

The Bears are signing fullback Khari Blasingame, which gives Chicago its first true fullback since 2018. Blasingame, who spent the last three years with the Titans, has been their primary fullback back since his arrival. Unfortunately, injuries limited him to 11 games last year, where undrafted rookie Tory Carter took his spot. Blasingame signed a one-year deal worth $965,000.

Re-signed LS Patrick Scales

The Bears re-signed long snapper Patrick Scales to a one-year veteran salary benefit contract worth $1.27 million. Scales has been with Chicago since the end of the 2015 season, where he’s been a reliable long snapper during his tenure. Scales will reunite with kicker Cairo Santos on what was a solid special teams unit in 2021. Only, they’ll be without punter Pat O’Donnell, who signed with the Packers. Scales’ re-signing was an affordable deal for one of the team’s most consistent players.

Re-signed S DeAndre Houston-Carson

The Bears re-signed safety and special teams ace DeAndre Houston-Carson to a one-year contract worth $1.77 million, which is a steal considering Houston-Carson’s impressive 2021 season. Houston-Carson joins Eddie Jackson as the only safeties currently under contract in 2022. While Houston-Carson isn’t likely to be a starter, he’s a key reserve capable of stepping in and performing. Not to mention, he’s one of Chicago’s best special teamers.

Signed OL Dakota Dozier

The Bears signed offensive lineman Dakota Dozier to a one-year deal worth $1.12 million. Dozier arrives to Chicago after having spent most of last season on the Vikings’ practice squad. But he was a full-time starter in Minnesota in 2020, and his Pro Football Focus grades haven’t been favorable. At this point, Dozier appears to be a depth piece on the offensive line. There’s still plenty of roster spots to be filled, and there are still options on the free agent market and in the NFL draft.

Signed S Dane Cruikshank

The Bears signed safety Dane Cruikshank to a one-year deal worth $1.19 million. While he wasn’t a full-time starter during his time with the Titans, he stepped up when called upon. Cruikshank earned the nickname of “Tight End Eraser” for his ability to contend with the likes of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce, among others. While it’s unlikely he’ll serve as a starter opposite Eddie Jackson, Cruikshank is a valuable depth option who will be a core special teamer for Chicago.

Signed QB Trevor Siemian

The Bears have a new backup quarterback in town after the signing of Trevor Siemian to a two-year deal worth $4 million. Siemian becomes the fourth quarterback on the current roster joining Justin Fields, Nick Foles and Ryan Willis. While Foles remains on the roster, Poles made it clear that Siemian is QB2 behind Fields. The Bears are currently looking to shop Foles, who’s entering the final year of his deal.

Signed RB Darrynton Evans off waivers

The Bears claimed former Titans running back Darrynton Evans off waivers ahead of the start of free agency. Evans, a former third-round pick in 2020, only played six games in two seasons with the Titans after struggling with injuries. He also has experience in the return game, where he could assume the vacant punt returner role. Evans started the 2021 season on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury in the preseason before returning in Week 7, where he was unfortunately placed on IR again.

Signed ERFAs TE Jesper Horsted, OL Sam Mustipher, OL Lachavious Simmons

Ahead of free agency, the Bears tendered all three of their exclusive rights free agents — tight end Jesper Horsted, center Sam Mustipher and offensive lineman Lachavious Simmons — to one-year deals.

Additional signings

The Bears also signed the following players:

P Ryan Winslow

WR Nsimba Webster

DE Charles Snowden

CB Lamar Jackson

CB BoPete Keyes

CB Michael Joseph

OL Dieter Eiselen

WR Isaiah Coulter

DE LaCale London

DL Auzoyah Alufohai

OL Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

DE Ledarius Mack

QB Ryan Willis

OL Willie Wright

LS Beau Brinkley (cut)

LB Noah Dawkins

LB Joe Thomas

