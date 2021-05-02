Every Minnesota Vikings draft pick from the 2021 NFL draft
Minnesota needed to add some serious talent in this year’s draft.
This is not a Vikings team that has the benefit of adding just depth and luxury players. The team needs starters from the 2021 NFL draft, or else it could be looking at another position.
Minnesota did a good job of landing some interesting prospects throughout. Despite having the No. 14 overall pick, the Vikings moved back with the Jets. However, Minnesota still managed to find a starting-caliber talent with the No. 23 overall selection acquired from New York.
The Vikings could have contributed better draft capital to defensive end and wideout, but overall, they made some enticing picks. Here they are:
Round 1: Virginia Tech OL Christian Darrisaw
Christian Darrisaw pauses for a drink during Virginia Tech pro day, attended by NFL football scouts, in Blacksburg, Va., Friday, March 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Gentry)
The Vikings took Darrisaw with No. 23 pick in the 2021 NFL draft after the team traded back with the New York Jets. Read more...
Round 3: Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond
Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) throws the ball at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Texas A&M defeated Auburn 31-20.
Did the Vikings find their quarterback of the future? Read more...
North Carolina LB Chazz Surratt
Mar 4, 2021; Weston, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Chazz Surratt exercises during the House of Athlete Scouting Combine for athletes preparing to enter the 2021 NFL draft. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Surratt is a raw prospect, but he's a stellar athlete with high potential. Read more...
Round 3: Ohio State OL Wyatt Davis
Ohio State offensive lineman Wyatt Davis plays against Nebraska during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
A true guard, Davis could start for the Vikings as soon as 2021. Read more...
Round 3: Pittsburgh DE Patrick Jones II
Jan 30, 2021; Mobile, AL, USA; National defensive lineman Patrick Jones II of Pittsburgh (90) gets set at the line in the first half of the 2021 Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
Jones has a chance to start as well. However, he could just be depth for a pass rush that struggled in 2020. Read more...
Round 4: Iowa State RB Kene Nwangwu
Sep 26, 2020; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones running back Kene Nwangwu (3) avoids the tackle of TCU Horned Frogs safety Ar'Darius Washington (24) and scores a touchdown in the third quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Nwangwu could be a big help to the Vikings on special teams. He can also compete for reps at running back. Read more...
Round 4: California CB Camryn Bynum
November 27, 2020; Berkeley, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal wide receiver Michael Wilson (4) runs against California Golden Bears cornerback Camryn Bynum (24) during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Vikings GM Rick Spielman announced Bynum as a safety. He certainly has the versatility to play all over the secondary. He is fast with high upside. Read more...
Round 4: Florida State edge Janarius Robinson
FSU's Janarius Robinson during the game against ASU in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the Sun Bowl in El Paso. Syndication: ElPaso
Sun Bowl 2019 022
Robinson can be a depth player in 2021. He will presumably compete for reps with Wonnum, Weatherly and Jones. Read more...
Round 5: Iowa WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette
Dec 5, 2020; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) runs in for a touchdown against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
Smith-Marsette is an explosive athletic player. With better quarterback play, he could become a wideout with play-making prowess at the NFL level. Read more...
Round 5: Central Missouri TE Zach Davidson
Central Missouri's Zach Davidson runs with the ball as he participates in the school's pro day football workout for NFL scouts Monday, March 22, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Davidson adds depth to the tight unit. He also played punter in college, but it seems unlikely that he will play that position in the league. Read more...
Round 6: The Pittsburgh DL Jaylen Twyman
Dec 26, 2019; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Jaylen Twyman (97) prepares for the snap during the third quarter against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Twyman slipped in this draft and the Vikings got good value in the sixth round. Read more...
