Every Mike Williams catch in 116-yard game Week 14
Watch every catch from Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams from his 116-yard game against the Miami Dolphins on 'Sunday Night Football' during Week 14 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
Watch every catch from Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams from his 116-yard game against the Miami Dolphins on 'Sunday Night Football' during Week 14 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
With just one victory so far during the 2022 NFL season, the Houston Texans currently are in position to have the No. 1 pick in April's draft.
In his second game back since suspension, Deshaun Watson continued to struggle.
Highlighting everything important from the Chargers' 23-17 victory over the Dolphins.
Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the game on Sunday, December 11
Jerry Rice is not pleased with how Deebo Samuel was used on the play that injured the wide receivers ankle.
Brock Purdy had the entire stadium chanting his name before halftime.
Brock Purdy's day started with a botched audible that led to a crushing hit and ended with an emotional hug with his family and congratulations from Tom Brady. In between came a stretch of nearly flawless play that made Purdy's first career start a very successful one. Purdy threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, and San Francisco's vaunted defense spoiled Brady's Bay Area homecoming with a 35-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
49ers delivered a beatdown of the Bucs, Tom Brady's first loss to a QB making his first NFL start (Brock Purdy). Tampa's division lead is at one game.
Christian McCaffrey noted that Brock Purdy has brought added "flavor" to the 49ers' offense since taking over as the starting quarterback.
Anyone inclined to defend the trade that sent Matthew Stafford to the Rams can point to the fact that L.A. won a Super Bowl in their first year with the long-time Lions quarterback. That doesn’t mean the overall deal for Stafford can’t be scrutinized. Yes, the Rams went all in. Repeatedly. Splashing the pot and [more]
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were no match for the top-ranked San Francisco 49ers defense in a 35-7 Week 14 blowout loss on Sunday.
During "49ers Postgame Live," Donte Whitner explained why he disagrees with Jerry Rice's sharp criticism of the 49ers and Kyle Shanahan following Deebo Samuel's injury.
49ers general manager John Lynch spoke about what the team's scouts liked about Brock Purdy at Iowa State.
The 49ers continue to creep up towards the top of the Power Rankings after their sixth straight win.
The 49ers earned straight A's for their thorough beatdown of Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Sunday.
Brock Purdy didn't hesitate to use the deep ball in the 49ers' win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Wilson's head bounced off the turf during a scary scene in Denver.
Former Iowa State star quarterback drew the ultimate praise from Tom Brady, who many feel is the greatest NFL quarterback ever.
Nobody could believe the penalty called on the Dolphins on Sunday night.
Cowboys’ coach Mike McCarthy assessment of his team’s performance against the Texans revealing in a scary way.