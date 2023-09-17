Every Mike Evans catch in 171-yard game vs. Bears Week 2
Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans' best plays from Week 2 against the Chicago Bears as he caught six passes for 171 yards with a touchdown.
Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans' best plays from Week 2 against the Chicago Bears as he caught six passes for 171 yards with a touchdown.
The Vikings' star is on pace for 2,627 receiving yards this season.
“He will be missed. He fought hard his whole life. Prayers to his family," his agent said.
Mike Williams spent five seasons in the league, and last played with the Buffalo Bills in 2014.
Baker Mayfield was a low-cost gamble for the Buccaneers.
Tampa Bay knew what was coming when Tom Brady moved on.
The NFL preseason continues this week. Here's how to watch Saturday's Bucs vs. Jets game.
Follow all the late game action right here with Yahoo Sports.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals 10 tips to beat your fantasy opponents this week.
Davante Adams caught his first touchdown of the 2023 season earlier in the contest.
Kyle Shanahan didn't want to settle for a field goal before the first half expired.
At one point during the Bears' loss to Green Bay, Chase Claypool was lightly pushed by a Packers player and fell to the ground like a cartoon.
Will the Chiefs hold off the Jaguars in this AFC playoff rematch? Follow along with Yahoo Sports.
Beckham didn't return to the Ravens' lineup after halftime.
Anthony Richardson scored two rushing touchdowns before leaving the contest.
The Chiefs didn't have their best stuff on offense Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. It didn't matter.
Not often you see both father and son imitated after a touchdown.
For the second time in two seasons, Cam Akers has fallen out of favor in Los Angeles.
The Longhorns pulled away from Wyoming in the fourth quarter, while Florida State beat Boston College by two on the road.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don shares his lineup advice for every NFL game on the Week 2 slate.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jets vs. Cowboys game.