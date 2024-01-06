Every Michigan State football player who has withdrawn from the transfer portal to return to MSU
With the year this Michigan State football team has had, losing one coach, enduring a tough season under an interim coach, and then seeing a new coach the players weren’t familiar with takeover the program, it’s not surprising that a large group of Spartans have entered the NCAA transfer portal since the season ended.
However, Jonathan Smith said that him and his staff intended to try and get some of those players to stay in East Lansing, and a group of those players have indeed decided to return to MSU to play under their new head coach.
You can see who those players are, who have withdrawn from the transfer portal to return to Michigan State football, below.
LB Darius Snow
Class: 2020
OT Ethan Boyd
Class: 2021
OT Brandon Baldwin
Class: 2021
OG Kristian Phillips
Class: 2022
WR Jaron Glover
Class: 2022
OG Geno VanDeMark
Class: 2021
DT Derrick Harmon
Class: 2021
CB Charles Brantley
Class: 2021
DE Khris Bogle
Class: 2022