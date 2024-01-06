Every Michigan State football player who has withdrawn from the transfer portal to return to MSU

With the year this Michigan State football team has had, losing one coach, enduring a tough season under an interim coach, and then seeing a new coach the players weren’t familiar with takeover the program, it’s not surprising that a large group of Spartans have entered the NCAA transfer portal since the season ended.

However, Jonathan Smith said that him and his staff intended to try and get some of those players to stay in East Lansing, and a group of those players have indeed decided to return to MSU to play under their new head coach.

You can see who those players are, who have withdrawn from the transfer portal to return to Michigan State football, below.

LB Darius Snow

Nick King/Lansing State Journal

Class: 2020

OT Ethan Boyd

Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

Class: 2021

OT Brandon Baldwin

Nick King/Lansing State Journal

Class: 2021

OG Kristian Phillips

Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

Class: 2022

WR Jaron Glover

Junfu Han/Detroit Free Press

Class: 2022

OG Geno VanDeMark

Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Class: 2021

DT Derrick Harmon

Nick King/Lansing State Journal

Class: 2021

CB Charles Brantley

Nick King/Lansing State Journal

Class: 2021

DE Khris Bogle

Junfu Han/Detroit Free Press

Class: 2022

