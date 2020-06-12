Every Mets pick from the 2020 MLB Draft, including five Day 2 selections

The Mets made six picks in the five rounds of the 2020 MLB Draft, after which Brodie Van Wagenen said the team was prioritizing finding high-end, impact talent.

Here are their six picks...

Round 5, No. 150 overall

The Mets selected RHP Eric Orze from the University of New Orleans.

"I think Orze is a pretty special person and player. He's already beaten cancer twice, which is just amazing," draft analyst Carlos Collazo said on MLB Network after the pick. "But he has a pretty impressive fastball -- 92-95. He's got a splitter that's solid-average or above and he also has a solid slider."

Round 4, No. 120 overall

The Mets selected C Matthew Dyer from the University of Arizona.

Dyer, 21, hit .393 last season, and could potentially fill a super-utility role, according to Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com.

Like Anthony Walters (chosen by the Mets in the third round), Dyer was not among the top 500 prospects, per Baseball America.

With the Mets drafting three of the top 50 or so prospects with their first three picks (Pete Crow-Armstrong, J.T. Ginn, and Isaiah Green), they will need to allocate a significant amount of their allocated bonus pool to sign those players.

By taking Walters and Dyer with their fourth and fifth picks, respectively, the Mets should conceivably be able to sign them to below-slot deals while saving money to dedicate toward Crow-Armstrong, Ginn, and/or Green.

Round 3, No. 91 overall

The Mets selected shortstop Anthony Walters from San Diego State.

Walters is not in Baseball America's Top 500 prospects. The Corona, Calif. native is listed at 6-foot-1, 185 pounds. His college career began at Cal before playing a year at Mt. San Antonio College, where he earned first-team all-state honors from the California Community College Baseball Coaches Association.

In 16 games during the 2020 season with SDSU, Walters slashed .271/.333/.356.

Round 2, No. 69 overall

The Mets selected outfielder Isaiah Greene from Corona High school in Corona, Calif.

Greene, 18, was the No. 62-ranked prospect per MLB.com and has a commitment to Missouri.

A lefty-swinging center fielder who plays plus defense and should be able to stick in center, Greene had a huge senior season and "has a chance to be a really exciting, toolsy player," draft analyst Jonathan Mayo said on the MLB Network broadcast after Greene was drafted.

MLB.com scouting report snippet:

Even without much polish, Greene really stood out against top competition over the summer and fall. Though he didn't hit as well out of the gate this spring, he may be the most improved player in the area over the last year and there's still plenty of room for growth, giving teams reason to consider the Missouri recruit in the early rounds.

Round 2, No. 52 overall

The Mets selected right-handed pitcher J.T. Ginn of Mississippi State, who underwent Tommy John surgery in March.

Ginn, 21, was ranked No. 44 on MLB.com's top 150 prospects list, and was viewed as a first-round pick before getting injured.

"It's great stuff, 91-97 (mph fastball), wipeout slider," draft analyst Jim Callis said on MLB Network after the pick. "I think he's lessened some of that starter versus reliever concerns since he's been at Mississippi State. And I think we've got our answer as to whether he's gonna be signable, because I don't think you get picked in a five-round draft if a team isn't very confident they're gonna sign you.

"And for the Mets, we heard a lot of college right-handers with them in the first round, they wound up going Pete Crow-Armstrong. And they're getting a really power-armed college right-hander here in J.T. Ginn."

Ginn was drafted by the Dodgers in the first round in 2018, but didn't sign.

MLB.com scouting report snippet:

Despite the movement on his pitches, Ginn controls and commands them well, giving up just 19 walks and one homer in 86 1/3 innings as a freshman. He has toned down his delivery since high school, lessening concerns that he'll wind up in the bullpen in the long run.

Round 1, No. 19 overall

The Mets selected center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, viewed as a plus player on both sides of the ball who was one of the best defensive outfielders available.

Crow-Armstrong shined for USA Baseball in 2019, slashing .364/.405/.606 with four stolen bases in nine games.

He will immediately become one of the top prospects in a Mets farm system that includes Francisco Alvarez, Ronny Mauricio, Brett Baty, and Matthew Allan among the top names.

"I think people just enjoy to watch people have fun," Crow-Armstrong said during his MLB Network profile. "That's what I love so much about the game is that it gives any person of any age the opportunity to let loose. I get to be myself on the field and I think it's pretty cool."

MLB.com scouting report snippet :

A dynamic athlete who goes hard at all times, he reminds some of a Grady Sizemore type in terms of his frame. He's committed to Vanderbilt and was moving back up closer to the top of the first round with a return to who he'd been, along with some added strength, at the beginning of his senior year.

