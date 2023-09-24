Every McCord attempt from OSU's big win over Irish
Ohio State QB Kyle McCord stepped up in a big way against Notre Dame, finishing 21 of 37 for 240 yards, including leading a game-winning drive as time expired.
Chip Trayanum got into the end zone as the clock expired.
