Every Matt Gay FG vs. Ravens Week 3
Watch every Indianapolis Colts kicker Matt Gay FG vs. Ravens during Week 3 of the 2023 season.
Watch every Indianapolis Colts kicker Matt Gay FG vs. Ravens during Week 3 of the 2023 season.
Dan Orlovsky, of course, was hyped.
Anthony Richardson has been in concussion protocol all week after he left Sunday’s game against the Texans in the first half.
Anthony Richardson scored two rushing touchdowns before leaving the contest.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jaguars vs. Colts game.
Check out our initial batch of fantasy football kicker rankings for 2023 draft season!
Jonathan Taylor is now expected to miss at least the first four games of the season.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don reveals his lineup advice for every game on the Week 3 slate, along with some key DFS tips.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Bears vs. Chiefs game.
The Sun needed a complete team effort and solid game plan to take away all of the Liberty’s threats, particularly on the boards and beyond the arc.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Love's Lambeau field starting debut was a rousing success.
Carr left the game after a sack drove him hard to the turf on his right side.
On Sunday, it was hard to differentiate between the present and the past the Jets insisted all week they were leaving behind them.
Trout has played in just 82 games in 2023, and only one since July 4.
Colorado’s blowout loss at Oregon cost it a spot in the Associated Press Top 25.
Alan Williams abruptly resigned as the Bears’ defensive coordinator on Wednesday, just weeks into his second season with the franchise.
Follow all the late-game action from NFL Week 3 right here with Yahoo Sports.
This is not what the Browns had in mind when they signed Watson to a fully guaranteed $230 million deal.
Amari Cooper's sideline catch could have resulted in a Browns touchdown if not for a wrong call by officials.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.