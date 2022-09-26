Every Marquise Brown catch from 140-yard game vs. Rams Week 3
Watch every reception from Marquise 'Hollywood" Brown's 14-catch, 140-yard game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
Watch every reception from Marquise 'Hollywood" Brown's 14-catch, 140-yard game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
Derion Kendrick and Jalen Ramsey both earned "stud" honors for the way they played against the Cardinals on Sunday
Everything you need to know about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 3 loss to the Green Bay Packers
The Trojans passed their big test at Oregon State. They have justified the high national ranking they now have in the polls. #USC
In the first two weeks of the season, the Buccaneers’ defense was outstanding. And then Aaron Rodgers came to town. Rodgers has been sensational so far today against the Buccaneers, throwing two touchdown passes on the first two drives of the game as the Packers took a 14-3 lead in the second quarter. Tom Brady [more]
Here's who helped and hurt the Chargers in their Week 3 loss to the Jaguars.
Breaking down the Packers' Week 3 win over the Bucs: What went right, what went wrong and what it means.
Here's why Chris Jones was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct on the Colts' final drive.
For much of Sunday, the Detroit Lions looked to be on their way to their first road victory of the Dan Campbell era.
"Sometimes the jumbotron shows things they probably shouldn't show, even at home."
Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey went ballistic in the coaches' box at the end of the Dolphins game. Isaiah McKenzie was the reason why.
Patrick Mahomes expressed frustration at the end of the first half.
This is gonna sting.
Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell expressed some remorse after delivering the hit that caused Mac Jones' ankle injury Sunday.
Meet the first-place and 3-0 Miami Dolphins.
A wild Week 4 of college football leads to some big-time changes to the USA TODAY Coaches Poll!
Former Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez, known for his "Butt Fumble" vs. the Patriots, had a funny response to the Dolphins' "Butt Punt" on Sunday.
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones threw three interceptions in Sunday’s loss to the Ravens and what transpired after the last of them could lead to him missing time in the future. Jones could be seen hopping to the sideline to avoid putting any weight on his left leg after it twisted awkwardly when he was hit [more]
New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams was clearly upset with assistant coach Aaron Whitecotton during Sundays game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Lawrence was excellent in Sunday's road rout of the Chargers, and it's clear replacing Urban Meyer with Doug Pederson has paid dividends for both the quarterback and his team.
Tom Brady has had a slow start to this season.