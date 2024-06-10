Every Manchester United player competing at Copa America 2024

As two Manchester United players gear up to compete for Argentina at Copa America 2024 this summer, two other Red Devils will have to watch their country's exciting team from home.

Manchester United ended their lackluster Premier League season on a high after defeating Manchester City 2-1 in the FA Cup final. Whether the performance was enough to keep Erik ten Hag's job remains to be seen, but ten players have bigger issues to worry about as they travel to Germany and the United States to chase more silverware.

Manchester United might have more representation at Euro 2024, but they still have two of their FA Cup starters competing at Copa America 2024, including Ángel Di María's successor.

Lisandro Martínez's 2023/24 campaign with the Red Devils was marred by various injuries, including a serious foot injury that kept him off the pitch for about three months at the start of the season.

The 26-year-old's fitness woes also impacted his standing in Argentina's squad as Lionel Scaloni favored Cristian Romero and Nicolas Otamendi on the backline following La Albiceleste's World Cup victory. Martínez is finally healthy ahead of Copa America 2024, though, giving Scaloni a decision to make at center-back.

Alejandro Garnacho, on the other hand, had a standout year. The winger played in 50 of Manchester United's 52 total matches, scoring 10 goals across all competitions, including the right-footed shot that put the Red Devils up 1-0 in the FA Cup final.

Despite his domestic success, Garnacho's starting spot for his country is anything but guaranteed. Ángel Di María has locked down the right wing for Argentina throughout his entire career, and Scaloni will likely favor his experience over the emerging star.

Casemiro and Antony left out of Brazil's Copa America squad

Both Casemiro and Antony will not represent Brazil at Copa America 2024. Four years ago, leaving Casemiro out of the squad would have been a shocking decision. However, his recent form—or lack thereof—for Manchester United prompted Dorival Junior to not select the defensive midfielder.

Meanwhile, Antony has not received a call-up since the national team dropped him following domestic abuse allegations back in 2023.