Every Manchester City player competing at Euro 2024

Fresh off winning the Premier League yet again, Manchester City's best players are heading to Germany to compete at Euro 2024.

Manchester City's Champions League campaign might have ended in disappointment, but the Citizens still locked up the Premier League for the fourth straight season, finishing just two points ahead of Arsenal. The club's unstoppable form is all thanks to their talented squad, full of Euro 2024 representatives for Portugal, Belgium, Spain, and of course, England.

Here's a breakdown of the Manchester City players set to take over Euro 2024, and the one player who will have to stay home.

Every Manchester City player competing at Euro 2024

Check out the 12 Manchester City players competing at Euro 2024.

Group A: Switzerland

Defenders:

Manuel Akanji is a seasoned veteran for Switzerland. The center back competed for the Swiss at Euro 2020, as well as the World Cup in both 2018 and 2022. Now, he will once again look to present a stout defense in Group A, consisting of Germany, Hungary, and Scotland.

Group B: Croatia

Defenders:

Midfielders:

Josko Gvardiol has played both left-back and center back for Croatia in the last few months, and he will surely return to the back line come tournament time. Gvardiol also is a threat on the attacking side of the pitch, notching four goals in the 2023/24 Premier League season, which was second among all defenders.

Mateo Kovacic will take his rightful place alongside former Real Madrid teammate, Luka Modric, in the midfield. The four-time Champions League winner has over 100 caps for Croatia, and is not slowing down anytime soon.

Group B: Spain

Midfielders:

Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne might get the headlines, but Rodri is just as vital to Manchester City's dominant run in the Premier League. The Spaniard is without question the starting defensive midfielder for Luis de la Fuente's side at Euro 2024, and has done an exceptional job at filling the large absence of Sergio Busquets.

Group C: England

Defenders:

Midfielders:

Now that Harry Maguire is officially not included in Gareth Southgate's final Euro 2024 squad, Kyle Walker and John Stones will be leaned on more than ever before. Both players started in the Euro 2020 final loss against Italy, and will finally get another chance to bring a Euro title back to England.

Phil Foden will lead England's attack with Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka. Noticeably absent from England's final squad is Jack Grealish.

Group D: Netherlands

Defenders:

The Oranje are spoilt for choice when it comes to defensemen. Nathan Aké is yet another elite option for Ronald Koeman's side, and will likely start alongside Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk. The Manchester City star is also versatile enough to play at full-back should the Netherlands need.

Group E: Belgium

Midfielders:

Kevin De Bruyne

Forwards:

Unsurprisingly, both Kevin De Bruyne and Jérémy Doku were included in Belgium's final 25-man squad. De Bruyne might have missed half of Manchester City's 2023/24 season, but the Belgian still contributed 18 assists and six goals across all competitions.

Everything for Belgium goes through their captain, and then players like Jérémy Doku will be up front waiting to capitalize on the midfielder's top-tier playmaking.

Group F: Portugal

Defenders:

Forwards:

Rúben Dias and Bernardo Silva will be main features in Portugal's starting XI throughout Euro 2024. Dias' defensive duties are just as important as Silva's efforts in the attack.

Portugal should have an easy enough time advancing beyond Group F, but after their shocking loss to Morocco in the 2022 World Cup quarter-finals, Silva, Dias, and of course, Cristiano Ronaldo, will look to redeem themselves on the global stage.