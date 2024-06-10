Every Manchester City player competing at Copa America 2024

Only one Manchester City player will find themselves stateside to compete at Copa America 2024 this summer.

Despite a disappointing Champions League campaign and a loss in the FA Cup final, Manchester City still celebrated their fourth Premier League title in as many years at the conclusion of the 2023/24 season. Edging out Arsenal by just two points, the Citizens earned 91 points and suffered only three Premier League defeats.

The squad has little time to enjoy their domestic success, though, with Euro 2024 and Copa America 2024 starting just one month later. While 12 Manchester City players will represent their countries in Germany at the Euros, only one of Pep Guardiola's superstars will take the pitch at the Copa America.

Check out the sole Manchester City player competing at Copa America 2024.

Group A: Argentina

Forwards:

After just 29 caps for Argentina, Julián Álvarez has already won both a Copa America and a World Cup. The 24-year-old has his sights set on another international trophy for his cabinet of silverware this summer as Argentina look to win the tournament for a record 16th time.

Álvarez only played 34 minutes in La Albiceleste's last Copa America campaign, but just three years later, he will likely be Argentina's starting striker.

Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez is competing for the No. 9 position, but Álvarez's impressive season for Manchester City, scoring 19 goals across all competitions, proved his is too valuable to keep on the bench, especially with Lionel Messi on his right.

Manchester City's Ederson ruled out of Copa America 2024 due to injury

Ederson would have been the second Manchester City player to compete at Copa America 2024, but the goalkeeper was left out of Brazil's squad due to a fractured eye socket.

The Brazilian collided with Cristian Romero in Manchester City's 2-0 victory against Tottenham Hotspur back on May 14, and will not be fit in time for for international duty. Instead, Alisson's backups are Bento and Rafael.