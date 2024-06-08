Every Man Utd player competing at Euro 2024

After a troubled domestic season, a select group of Manchester United's players will now turn their attention to international football in a bid to help their respective countries succeed at Euro 2024.

United's 2023/24 Premier League campaign was nothing short of a disaster as the Red Devils ended the season in eighth with just 60 points - their worst finish since 1990 - but they did finish the campaign on a high by beating rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

There will be no immediate rest for some of Erik ten Hag's biggest stars, with football's relentless schedule meaning it's time to immediately dip into international duty.

Marcus Rashford is one-high profile omission from England's squad after a challenging season personally, and he was unexpectedly joined on the sidelines by a player who almost certainly have started for Gareth Southgate's side were it not for injury.

Scott McTominay is one of Scotland's most important players and he'll be a big goal threat from central midfield. The 27-year-old scored seven goals in eight Euro 2024 qualifiers, and will get his first big test against Germany on June 14.

Denmark

Despite his lacklustre season for Manchester United, Christian Eriksen is back competing for Denmark at the Euros just three years after going into cardiac arrest on the pitch while representing his country.

Rasmus Højlund, on the other hand, finished his 2023/24 season strongly with 16 goals across all competitions, including five in the Champions League. Denmark will need him to hit the ground running if they want to compete with the likes of England in Group C.

England

Luke Shaw is the only United defender called up for Euro 2024 after Harry Maguire was unable to recover from a calf injury in time to compete, and he has plenty to prove himself in terms of fitness.

Still recovering from a nagging hamstring injury, Shaw would probably be England's starter at left-back if Southgate had his way - that may still happen later in the tournament as he continues to build up his fitness.

Kobbie Mainoo has had a whirlwind season for United, breaking into England's selection thoughts during the March international break. The 19-year-old has done enough to convince Southgate of his quality, though it remains to be seen how much game time he's afforded.

Portugal

Bruno Fernandes will likely start in every one of Portugal matches at Euro 2024, having played in all 10 of their qualifying matches.

Portugal have tremendous strength in depth, particularly in defence, so there's no guarantee that Diogo Dalot will be an automatic starter at full-back. However, his ability to play on both sides is a valuable trait for manager Roberto Martinez to have.

Turkey

Altay Bayindir made Turkey's 35-player preliminary squad for Euro 2024 despite featuring just once for United during the 2023/24 season.

Fenerbahce's former number one goalkeeper does have nine international caps under his belt though, which should stand him good stead for when Vincenzo Montella trims down his party to the final 26 players.