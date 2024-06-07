Every Liverpool player competing at Euro 2024

Liverpool might have lost the Premier League and Jurgen Klopp in the 2023/24 season, but nine Reds can still make a statement for their respective countries at Euro 2024.

Liverpool's most recent Premier League campaign was marred by injuries and the departure of their beloved manager. Still, the Reds managed to defeat Chelsea to win the EFL Cup and finish third in the league behind Manchester City and Arsenal.

There is no time to dwell on their past hardships, though, as Liverpool's best players, including their captain, Virgil van Dijk, take the pitch in Germany to compete at Euro 2024.

Every Liverpool player competing at Euro 2024

Check out the nine Liverpool players battling at Euro 2024.

Group A: Hungary

Midfielders:

Dominik Szoboszlai

Dominik Szoboszlai started the season as a steady feature in Liverpool's starting XI, but saw his minutes die down as the months progressed, especially after he returned from a hamstring injury. The former RB Leipzig player still played 43 total matches for the Reds, though, and will be the commanding force in the midfield for Hungary at Euro 2024.

The captain will want to help produce a better result for his country after a disappointing Group Stage exit at Euro 2020.

Group A: Scotland

Defenders:

Andy Robertson is looking to lead Scotland to their first knockout stage in any major international tournament. The left-back missed about three months of action for Liverpool with a shoulder injury, but he is now fully fit and suiting up as Scotland's captain at Euro 2024.

Ben Doak recently suffered a new injury unrelated to his prior knee surgery that forced the 18-year-old to withdraw from Scotland's squad.

Group C: England

Defenders:

Midfielders:

Joe Gomez is coming off a Premier League campaign in which he played center back, left-back, right-back, and defensive mid. The defender proved his versatility on the pitch as Liverpool were inundated with injuries, and gives Gareth Southgate a reliable player off the bench.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is known as one of the best right-backs in the world, but Gareth Southgate has grown found of slotting him into the midfield. The Liverpool superstar gets to combine his defensive prowess with his offensive creativity for England, especially alongside Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice.

Group D: France

Defenders:

Ibrahima Konaté

Ibrahima Konaté was another injury-ridden player in Liverpool's 2023/24 campaign. The defender only played three total Premier League matches for the Reds in April and May, but he is fully fit for Euro 2024.

Although Didier Deschamps has multiple options for France's back line, Konaté will more than likely win one of the starting center back positions.

Group D: Netherlands

Defenders:

Virgil van Dijk

Midfielders:

Forwards:

Of course, Virgil van Dijk is back as the Netherlands' captain for Euro 2024. Not only is the center back the leader of the Oranje's defense, but he is always just one header away from finding himself on the score sheet as well. Just look at the EFL Cup final.

Ryan Gravenberch is a depth player for Ronald Koeman in the midfield, while Cody Gakpo will be heavily relied on in the Netherlands' attack. The Liverpool striker already has nine goals for his country in just 23 caps, including three in the Euro 2024 Qualifiers.

Group F: Portugal

Forwards:

Diogo Jota

Diogo Jota was another Reds player who missed months of the 2023/24 season due to various injuries, but he is healthy just in time for Euro 2024. He possesses the goal scoring ability to be an impact sub should Portugal's attack fail to find the back of the net.

Jota scored 10 goals in just 23 Premier League matches for Liverpool last season, and two for the Selecao in their Euro 2024 Qualifiers.