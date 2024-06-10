Every Liverpool player competing at Copa America 2024

Liverpool's four representatives competing at Copa America 2024 are all key players for their respective countries, and one is even the best player at his position.

Copa America 2024 will be the most competitive edition of the tournament yet. With 10 CONMEBOL teams, including Lionel Messi's Argentina and Vinicius Jr.'s Brazil, and six CONCACAF teams battling for the historic trophy, fans across the United States will witness electric, hard-fought matches this summer.

Players from Europe's top leagues will participate in the tournament to help their countries chase international glory. Liverpool's 2023/24 Premier League campaign might have sparked countless headlines about injuries and Jürgen Klopp's departure, but several of their brightest stars will undoubtedly contribute highlight reel-worthy moments in Copa America 2024.

Here's a breakdown of every Liverpool player representing their country in the United States this summer.

Group A: Argentina

Midfielders:

Alexis Mac Allister

Alexis Mac Allister has become a near-permanent fixture in La Albiceleste's midfield. The 25-year-old started in six of Argentina's seven World Cup 2022 matches, and provided Ángel Di María the brilliant ball to help their country go up 2-0 against France in the final.

Mac Allister will command the midfield along with Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez and Atletico Madrid's Rodrigo De Paul, and aim to create scoring opportunities for Lionel Messi, Julián Álvarez, and Di María.

Group C: Uruguay

Forwards:

Although Liverpool's Darwin Núñez's might seem like the undisputed No. 9 for Uruguay, Inter Miami's Luis Suárez made the final squad for Copa America 2024, and his recent form will force Marcelo Bielsa to make a tough decision at striker.

Suárez is Uruguay's all-time leading goalscorer with 68 goals, and he has already found the back of the net 12 times this MLS season, but Núñez brings youth and creativity to the side. Plus, he scored 11 goals in Liverpool's 2023/24 Premier League campaign.

Group D: Brazil

Goalkeepers:

Alisson is the best goalkeeper in this year's Copa America. The Brazilian kept eight clean sheets in the Premier League despite an injury-ridden Liverpool squad, and will once again be between the posts for his country in the United States.

Ederson was the preferred keeper in Brazil's last Copa America campaign, but the Manchester City player was forced to sit out of the tournament due to an eye socket fracture he suffered back in May against Tottenham Hotspur.

Group D: Colombia

Forwards:

Luis Díaz

Colombia's attack is at its best when Luis Díaz is on the left wing. The Colombian was one of the most consistent players for the Reds in their recent season, avoiding injury and playing a role in 18 goals across all competitions. Now, he will get to show off his skill on the global stage.

Colombia might not have as many superstars as Argentina or Brazil, but Los Cafeteros are certainly a dark horse for Copa America 2024, especially after they extended their unbeaten run to 22 games by defeating the United States 5-1 in a pre-tournament friendly.