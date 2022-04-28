Every linebacker that Texas has offered in the 2023 recruiting class

Linebacker is one of the primary positions of need on Texas’ roster right now.

Steve Sarkisian and his staff attempted to pluck a few linebackers out of the transfer portal this offseason, but unfortunately failed to do so. Their latest miss was former UCLA linebacker Caleb Johnson who chose Miami over Texas.

While there is still time to target others in the transfer portal, such as Arizona State transfer Eric Gentry, Texas will also need to hit the recruiting trail hard. DeMarvion Overshown is expected to head to the NFL after this season, and the depth at the position right now is minimal.

The Longhorns have extended 11 offers to linebackers for the 2023 cycle, and two have already committed elsewhere while one has committed to Texas. The other eight are uncommitted, including the top linebacker in the class in five-star Anthony Hill.

Here is each linebacker that the Longhorns have extended an offer to in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports.

Anthony Hill (Denton, TX)

Five-star prospect

No. 1 linebacker in the 2023 class

Top six schools of Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Alabama, Oklahoma, and Miami

Malik Bryant (Orlando, FL)

Georgia is expected to be in the running for five-star linebacker prospect Malik Bryant, who received a recent visit from Kirby Smart via helicopter. https://t.co/bcLmMwl98n — UGA Football Live (@UGAfootballLive) March 11, 2022

Four-star prospect

No. 2 linebacker in the 2023 class

Set to announce commitment on July 23, 2022

Jaiden Ausberry (Baton Rouge, LA)

Four-star prospect

No. 4 linebacker in the 2023 class

Top 10 schools of Texas, Michigan, Georgia, Notre Dame, Florida, USC, Alabama, Texas A&M, LSU, and Ohio State

Drayk Bowen (Merrillville, IN)

Four-star prospect

No. 4 linebacker in the 2023 class

Committed to Notre Dame

Jayvant Brown (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

Four-star prospect

No. 13 linebacker in the 2023 class

Top schools list of Florida State, Penn State, Florida, Michigan, Ohio State, LSU, and Alabama

Jamal Anderson (Hoschton, GA)

Four-star prospect

No. 14 linebacker in the 2023 class

Offers include Clemson, Michigan State, USC, Texas, Penn State, and Miami among others

Leviticus Su'a (Santa Ana, CA)

Mater Dei c/o 2023 linebacker Leviticus Su’a was named linebacker MVP at the UA Next Camp Series. Flew in from visiting Stanford at 2am this morning. @PrepRedzoneCA @ocvarsity @ocvarsityguy @_leviticussua_ @MDFootball pic.twitter.com/by57zmqWAt — Michael Huntley (@mikehuntley63) March 6, 2022

Four-star prospect

No. 19 linebacker in the 2023 class

Received offers from Arizona, Miami, California, Texas, Michigan, and Penn State among others

Liona Lefau (Kahuku, HI)

Four-star prospect

No. 15 linebacker in the 2023 class

Top schools of Texas, USC, Michigan, BYU, Oklahoma, Utah, Oregon, and Washington

Grayson Howard (Jacksonville, FL)

I got a fresh look at Top247 LB Grayson Howard on Wednesday. He’s up to 225 pounds. Benched 405 last month and cleaned 300. Both Florida and Georgia saw him Monday. https://t.co/KgzGhfb0hU pic.twitter.com/yZ75qF4JZj — Andrew Ivins (@Andrew_Ivins) April 27, 2022

Four-star prospect

No. 17 linebacker in the 2023 class

One crystal ball prediction in favor of South Carolina

S'Maje Burrell (Fort Worth, TX)

Three-star prospect

No. 36 linebacker in the 2023 class

Current Texas commit

Bobby Washington (Miami, FL)

2023 Miami Killian linebacker Bobby Washington with a huge hit to stall a Stranahan drive. He recently spent time on Miami’s campus. https://t.co/hfXDqaymu4 pic.twitter.com/Bcl7aRD90J — Gaby Urrutia (@GabyUrrutia247) November 19, 2021

Three-star prospect

No. 46 linebacker in the 2023 class

Current Miami commit

Jalen Smith (Loganville, GA)

Unranked prospect

Received offers from Texas, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Oregon, and Tennessee among others

