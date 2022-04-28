Every linebacker that Texas has offered in the 2023 recruiting class

Linebacker is one of the primary positions of need on Texas’ roster right now.

Steve Sarkisian and his staff attempted to pluck a few linebackers out of the transfer portal this offseason, but unfortunately failed to do so. Their latest miss was former UCLA linebacker Caleb Johnson who chose Miami over Texas.

While there is still time to target others in the transfer portal, such as Arizona State transfer Eric Gentry, Texas will also need to hit the recruiting trail hard. DeMarvion Overshown is expected to head to the NFL after this season, and the depth at the position right now is minimal.

The Longhorns have extended 11 offers to linebackers for the 2023 cycle, and two have already committed elsewhere while one has committed to Texas. The other eight are uncommitted, including the top linebacker in the class in five-star Anthony Hill.

Here is each linebacker that the Longhorns have extended an offer to in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports.

Anthony Hill (Denton, TX)

  • Five-star prospect

  • No. 1 linebacker in the 2023 class

  • Top six schools of Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Alabama, Oklahoma, and Miami

Malik Bryant (Orlando, FL)

  • Four-star prospect

  • No. 2 linebacker in the 2023 class

  • Set to announce commitment on July 23, 2022

Jaiden Ausberry (Baton Rouge, LA)

  • Four-star prospect

  • No. 4 linebacker in the 2023 class

  • Top 10 schools of Texas, Michigan, Georgia, Notre Dame, Florida, USC, Alabama, Texas A&M, LSU, and Ohio State

Drayk Bowen (Merrillville, IN)

  • Four-star prospect

  • No. 4 linebacker in the 2023 class

  • Committed to Notre Dame

Jayvant Brown (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

  • Four-star prospect

  • No. 13 linebacker in the 2023 class

  • Top schools list of Florida State, Penn State, Florida, Michigan, Ohio State, LSU, and Alabama

Jamal Anderson (Hoschton, GA)

  • Four-star prospect

  • No. 14 linebacker in the 2023 class

  • Offers include Clemson, Michigan State, USC, Texas, Penn State, and Miami among others

Leviticus Su'a (Santa Ana, CA)

  • Four-star prospect

  • No. 19 linebacker in the 2023 class

  • Received offers from Arizona, Miami, California, Texas, Michigan, and Penn State among others

Liona Lefau (Kahuku, HI)

  • Four-star prospect

  • No. 15 linebacker in the 2023 class

  • Top schools of Texas, USC, Michigan, BYU, Oklahoma, Utah, Oregon, and Washington

Grayson Howard (Jacksonville, FL)

  • Four-star prospect

  • No. 17 linebacker in the 2023 class

  • One crystal ball prediction in favor of South Carolina

S'Maje Burrell (Fort Worth, TX)

  • Three-star prospect

  • No. 36 linebacker in the 2023 class

  • Current Texas commit

Bobby Washington (Miami, FL)

  • Three-star prospect

  • No. 46 linebacker in the 2023 class

  • Current Miami commit

Jalen Smith (Loganville, GA)

  • Unranked prospect

  • Received offers from Texas, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Oregon, and Tennessee among others

