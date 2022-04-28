Every linebacker that Texas has offered in the 2023 recruiting class
Linebacker is one of the primary positions of need on Texas’ roster right now.
Steve Sarkisian and his staff attempted to pluck a few linebackers out of the transfer portal this offseason, but unfortunately failed to do so. Their latest miss was former UCLA linebacker Caleb Johnson who chose Miami over Texas.
While there is still time to target others in the transfer portal, such as Arizona State transfer Eric Gentry, Texas will also need to hit the recruiting trail hard. DeMarvion Overshown is expected to head to the NFL after this season, and the depth at the position right now is minimal.
The Longhorns have extended 11 offers to linebackers for the 2023 cycle, and two have already committed elsewhere while one has committed to Texas. The other eight are uncommitted, including the top linebacker in the class in five-star Anthony Hill.
Here is each linebacker that the Longhorns have extended an offer to in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports.
Anthony Hill (Denton, TX)
👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/hmMXJ8aJHX
— Anthony Hill Jr (@thegoatanthony1) February 14, 2022
Five-star prospect
No. 1 linebacker in the 2023 class
Top six schools of Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Alabama, Oklahoma, and Miami
Malik Bryant (Orlando, FL)
Georgia is expected to be in the running for five-star linebacker prospect Malik Bryant, who received a recent visit from Kirby Smart via helicopter. https://t.co/bcLmMwl98n
— UGA Football Live (@UGAfootballLive) March 11, 2022
Four-star prospect
No. 2 linebacker in the 2023 class
Set to announce commitment on July 23, 2022
Jaiden Ausberry (Baton Rouge, LA)
🚨Elite linebacker Jaiden Ausberry announces his top 10 schools. Culture and coaching stands out for the 10 schools left on his radar. #Georgia #Texas #GigEm #NotreDame #Florida #Michigan #LSU #OhioState #FightOn #RollTide pic.twitter.com/qdEGjiB6fe
— Jeremy Johnson (@JeremyO_Johnson) July 17, 2021
Four-star prospect
No. 4 linebacker in the 2023 class
Top 10 schools of Texas, Michigan, Georgia, Notre Dame, Florida, USC, Alabama, Texas A&M, LSU, and Ohio State
Drayk Bowen (Merrillville, IN)
#BREAKING: 5⭐️ linebacker Drayk Bowen has committed to Brian Kelly and @NDFootball ☘️@DraykBowen makes it official! @TomLoy247 pic.twitter.com/x4iTzRbJ23
— 247Sports (@247Sports) November 4, 2021
Four-star prospect
No. 4 linebacker in the 2023 class
Committed to Notre Dame
Jayvant Brown (Fort Lauderdale, FL)
Who will it be 🤔? @larryblustein @TheCribSouthFLA @ESPNCFB @ChadSimmons_ @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/A5I90kPqEj
— Jayvant💤 (@JayvantBrown) December 26, 2021
Four-star prospect
No. 13 linebacker in the 2023 class
Top schools list of Florida State, Penn State, Florida, Michigan, Ohio State, LSU, and Alabama
Jamal Anderson (Hoschton, GA)
WOW! Extremely blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University🐅@ClemsonFB @WesleyGoodwin @CoachConn pic.twitter.com/0utdUKIWr9
— jamal anderson (@1jamalanderson) March 13, 2022
Four-star prospect
No. 14 linebacker in the 2023 class
Offers include Clemson, Michigan State, USC, Texas, Penn State, and Miami among others
Leviticus Su'a (Santa Ana, CA)
Mater Dei c/o 2023 linebacker Leviticus Su’a was named linebacker MVP at the UA Next Camp Series. Flew in from visiting Stanford at 2am this morning. @PrepRedzoneCA @ocvarsity @ocvarsityguy @_leviticussua_ @MDFootball pic.twitter.com/by57zmqWAt
— Michael Huntley (@mikehuntley63) March 6, 2022
Four-star prospect
No. 19 linebacker in the 2023 class
Received offers from Arizona, Miami, California, Texas, Michigan, and Penn State among others
Liona Lefau (Kahuku, HI)
Top 8. 🤔 https://t.co/xwu5XKHAmP pic.twitter.com/sDq9sKN3yU
— liona lefau 🤟 (@LefauLiona) March 18, 2022
Four-star prospect
No. 15 linebacker in the 2023 class
Top schools of Texas, USC, Michigan, BYU, Oklahoma, Utah, Oregon, and Washington
Grayson Howard (Jacksonville, FL)
I got a fresh look at Top247 LB Grayson Howard on Wednesday. He’s up to 225 pounds. Benched 405 last month and cleaned 300. Both Florida and Georgia saw him Monday. https://t.co/KgzGhfb0hU pic.twitter.com/yZ75qF4JZj
— Andrew Ivins (@Andrew_Ivins) April 27, 2022
Four-star prospect
No. 17 linebacker in the 2023 class
One crystal ball prediction in favor of South Carolina
S'Maje Burrell (Fort Worth, TX)
Committed !! Horns uppp !! 🤘🏾🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/uSS9MPrqJ6
— S’Maje D’One Burrell (@Smaje0) April 2, 2022
Three-star prospect
No. 36 linebacker in the 2023 class
Current Texas commit
Bobby Washington (Miami, FL)
2023 Miami Killian linebacker Bobby Washington with a huge hit to stall a Stranahan drive. He recently spent time on Miami’s campus. https://t.co/hfXDqaymu4 pic.twitter.com/Bcl7aRD90J
— Gaby Urrutia (@GabyUrrutia247) November 19, 2021
Three-star prospect
No. 46 linebacker in the 2023 class
Current Miami commit
Jalen Smith (Loganville, GA)
Blessed to receive a offer from The University of Texas @coachchoice @CarterRamsFB @Coach_FredM @tdlock52 @Mansell247 @ChadSimmons_ @JeremyO_Johnson pic.twitter.com/D5B21eN0Mh
— Jalen Smith (@JalenSmith2023) January 25, 2022
Unranked prospect
Received offers from Texas, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Oregon, and Tennessee among others
1
1