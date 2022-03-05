Every LB Alabama has offered in the 2023 recruiting class

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Stacey Blackwood
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Nick Saban
    Nick Saban
    American football coach

Nick Saban and Alabama have dominated the competition both on the field and on the recruiting trail for more than a decade. After all, recruiting is the lifeblood of college football and nobody has done it better than Saban. The on-the-field success is a product of Saban’s ability to draw in some of the nation’s top talent.

Now that the 2022 class is wrapped up, Saban and his staff have shifted their focus to the class of 2023. Here at Roll Tide Wire, we are in the middle of a series of stories listing who Alabama has offered at each position for the class of 2023. Already completed are the quarterbacks, running backs, tight ends, cornerbacks, and safeties that Alabama has offered in the class of 2023.

Today, we are going to take a look at the linebacker position.

Anthony Hill (Denton, Texas)

  • Five-star prospect

  • No. 1 rated LB in 2023

  • Down to Alabama, Texas A&M, Texas, Oklahoma, Miami, and USC

Malik Bryant (Orlando, Florida)

  • Five-star prospect

  • No. 2 ranked LB in 2023

  • Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, and Ohio State are among his favorites

Jaiden Ausberry (Baton Rouge, Louisiana)

  • Four-star prospect

  • No. 5 ranked LB in 2023

  • LSU is considered the favorite but is also considering Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, and Notre Dame

Raylen Wilson (Tallahassee, Florida)

  • Four-star prospect

  • No. 7 ranked LB in 2023

  • Committed to Michigan

Raul Aguirre (Fayetteville, Georgia)

  • Four-star prospect

  • No. 9 ranked LB in 2023

  • Considering Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas, and Florida State among others

Jayvant Brown (Deerfield Beach, Florida)

  • Four-star prospect

  • No. 14 ranked LB in 2023

  • Down to Alabama, Florida State, Penn State, Florida, Michigan, Ohio State, and LSU

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Alabama Crimson Tide!

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

1

1

Recommended Stories