Every LB Alabama has offered in the 2023 recruiting class

Nick Saban and Alabama have dominated the competition both on the field and on the recruiting trail for more than a decade. After all, recruiting is the lifeblood of college football and nobody has done it better than Saban. The on-the-field success is a product of Saban’s ability to draw in some of the nation’s top talent.

Now that the 2022 class is wrapped up, Saban and his staff have shifted their focus to the class of 2023. Here at Roll Tide Wire, we are in the middle of a series of stories listing who Alabama has offered at each position for the class of 2023. Already completed are the quarterbacks, running backs, tight ends, cornerbacks, and safeties that Alabama has offered in the class of 2023.

Today, we are going to take a look at the linebacker position.

Anthony Hill (Denton, Texas)

Five-star prospect

No. 1 rated LB in 2023

Down to Alabama, Texas A&M, Texas, Oklahoma, Miami, and USC

Malik Bryant (Orlando, Florida)

Blessed Beyond All Measures To Receive An Offer From The Prestigious University Of Alabama #RollTide 🐘 @BAMACoachG @recruit247 pic.twitter.com/2MNtGMbLjI — ᗰᗩᒪIK ᗷᖇYᗩᑎT (@Malik5Bryant) February 23, 2021

Five-star prospect

No. 2 ranked LB in 2023

Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, and Ohio State are among his favorites

Jaiden Ausberry (Baton Rouge, Louisiana)

After a great camp and talk with Coach Nick Saban and @CoachGolding, I am very blessed to receive an offer from the University of Alabama!!🔴⚪️ #RollTide @samspiegs @JeritRoser @SWiltfong247 @DemetricDWarren pic.twitter.com/A2MKbfOmqL — Jaiden Ausberry (@AusberryJaiden) June 26, 2021

Four-star prospect

No. 5 ranked LB in 2023

LSU is considered the favorite but is also considering Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, and Notre Dame

Raylen Wilson (Tallahassee, Florida)

#BREAKING: 4⭐️ linebacker Raylen Wilson has committed to @UMichFootball over Georgia 〽️@WilsonRaylen gives Michigan a huge win on the recruiting trail 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NoS7xSoUUE — 247Sports (@247Sports) December 8, 2021

Four-star prospect

No. 7 ranked LB in 2023

Committed to Michigan

Raul Aguirre (Fayetteville, Georgia)

#Alabama offer was a big moment for new LB target Raul Aguirre. He talks about what separates the Tide from others (VIP) https://t.co/IKGBP5DPOT #RollTide pic.twitter.com/POjFNP0bcj — Hank South (@HankSouth247) February 18, 2022

Four-star prospect

No. 9 ranked LB in 2023

Considering Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas, and Florida State among others

Jayvant Brown (Deerfield Beach, Florida)

BREAKING: Four-Star LB Jayvant Brown is down to 7️⃣ Schools! The 6’0 225 LB from Deerfield Beach, FL is ranked as a Top 15 LB in the 2023 Classhttps://t.co/QMMqxcs7gO pic.twitter.com/2sWcnR17D3 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 26, 2021

Four-star prospect

No. 14 ranked LB in 2023

Down to Alabama, Florida State, Penn State, Florida, Michigan, Ohio State, and LSU

