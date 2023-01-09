Every Keenan Allen catch from 2-TD game Week 18
Watch every catch made by Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen from his 2-touchdown game in Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season.
Watch every catch made by Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen from his 2-touchdown game in Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season.
It took a little extra time, but the Seahawks kept their postseason hopes alive — and ended those of the Lions — with their 19-16 overtime victory over the Rams. Seattle kicker Jason Myers sent a 46-yard field goal off the right upright to end regulation. But in overtime, Myers was able to hit a [more]
Here's the instant analysis of the Philadelphia Eagles clinching the No. 1 overall seed with a 22-16 win over the New York Giants
The Raptors defeat the Trail Blazers, 117-105. Pascal Siakam recorded 27 points, four rebounds, six assists and two steals for the Raptors, while Scottie Barnes (22 points, nine rebounds, four assists, two steals) and Fred VanVleet (14 points, six rebounds, seven assists, four 3PM) added a combined 36 points in the victory. Damian Lillard led all scorers with 34 points, four rebounds and eight assists for the Trail Blazers in a losing effort. The Raptors improve to 17-23 on the season, while the Trail Blazers fall to 19-20.
The Jets' season ended with a six-game losing streak, but head coach Robert Saleh was excited about his team's future. "We’ve got an unbelievable core group of guys and I’m really excited for this offseason, really excited to see them take off."
Who are you targeting at No. 13 in the draft?
The Giants used the 2022 regular season finale as a day of rest for their key players ahead of facing the Vikings in the playoff, as quarterback Davis Webb's NFL debut ended in a 22-16 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles.
The AFC playoff picture is complete. Check out the final seeding and Wild Card Round matchups following the Patriots' Week 18 loss to the Bills.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports for what's sure to be a charged-up night at Lambeau Field.
The NFL’s personnel notice Friday revealed that the Patriots had suspended punter Jake Bailey and cornerback Jack Jones. The suspensions reverted to Dec. 31. Both players were moved from injured reserve to reserve/suspended. Since then, some details have emerged as to the reasons. Bailey had returned to practice from injured reserve Dec. 21, and he [more]
The Bears are on the clock with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. NFL history tells us the type of return they can expect in a trade is mixed based on the draft position and desperation of the other teams involved.
Here's the updated order of the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft following the results of Sunday's Week 18 games.
Have you ever seen this before in a football game at any level? Patrick Mahomes said this is called “Snow Globe.”
George Kittle's fantastic grab enabled rookie Brock Purdy to join illustrious NFL quarterback company.
Washington wins an error-filled NFC East game against Dallas in Landover, Md.
Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers are peaking at just the right time and now know they won't have to go on the road for at least a few more weeks. Purdy threw three touchdown passes for his sixth straight game with multiple TDs and the 49ers clinched the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs with a 38-13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Purdy overcame two sacks by J.J. Watt in the final game of the star defensive end's stellar career and connected with George Kittle twice and Christian McCaffrey once on TD passes to lead the Niners (13-4) to their 10th straight win to end the regular season.
#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes warmed up ahead of Week 18's tilt with the #Raiders in a pullover honoring #Bills S Damar Hamlin.
Tom Brady broke two NFL records with one pass on Sunday, not a bad achievement.
They ran it back. And they fell flat. Now, their head coach may walk away. According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, the feeling in building is that Rams coach Sean McVay is more likely to leave than to stay. “There’s more people inside the building, when you talk to them, they’d be more surprised [more]
With Week 18 nearly over, the Packers need to win Sunday night, otherwise Seahawks get NFC's final wild card.
One of the NFL's worst beats happened on the final play of the Jets' season.