Every K.J. Osborn catch from 157-yard game Week 15
Watch every catch made by Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn from his 157-yard game in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season.
The Broncos placed DL Dre'Mont Jones on injured reserve and activated OLB Randy Gregory and OT BIlly Turner from IR to the 53-man roster.
The Minnesota Vikings completed the largest comeback in NFL history after trailing the Indianapolis Colts 33-0 at halftime and won 39-36 with the last kick of overtime.
The Vikings were on their way to the biggest comeback in NFL history. Then, bad officiating happened.
Minnesota won 39-36 in overtime after falling behind 33-0. Wow.
NBC Sports analyst Mike Florio said it wouldnt surprise him if the Carolina Panthers pursue Mike Tomlin in a trade, and to keep an eye on Bill Belichick this offseason.
Greg Joseph's 40-yard field goal with two seconds remaining in overtime sealed the NFC North for Minnesota, which trailed 33-0 at halftime.
Instead of the 49ers extending their lead to 28-3 on a Deommodore Lenoir pick six, referee Alex Kemp flagged Nick Bosa for roughing the passer and paced off a 15-yard penalty.
Stark left the Monday Night Football sidelines 20 years ago to start a family. She never imagined she'd get a chance to return, and now she's seizing it.
Follow along for live score updates as Jackson State football takes on NC Central at the Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
The 49ers nearly received a boost in the NFC standings Saturday before the Indianapolis Colts blew a 33-0 lead to the Minnesota Vikings.
Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy seems to have made a seamless transition from backup to starter for the 49ers, and general manager John Lynch knows exactly why.
Coach Kyle Shanahan believes Nick Bosa's reaction to the controversial roughing-the-passer penalty he was called for Thursday night says a lot about the 49ers' star pass rusher.
Here's how the NFL playoff picture and NFC and AFC standings look with Week 15 underway. San Francisco first team to clinch division, while Vikings follow suit.
49ers rookie QB Brock Purdy poked fun at veteran tight end George Kittle in their postgame interview on "TNF Nightcap."
Ohio State football no longer has a 2024 quarterback commit.
Get caught up on the PNC Championship with our Saturday recap.
Rams coach Sean McVay and former assistant Matt LaFleur are friends, but the Green Bay Packers coach isn't thrilled about facing Baker Mayfield.
The 49ers have won seven games in a row. They’ve clinched the NFC West title. While clinching the division isn’t the “final goal,” there’s not much more that they can do over the balance of the regular season. With three games left, the only real question for the 49ers is whether they finish as the [more]
Instant reaction and analysis of Dylan Raiola reopening his recruitment and how it impacts Nebraska.
The Vikings have come back from 33-0 to tie the Colts