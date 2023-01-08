Every K.J. Osborn catch from 117-yard game Week 18
Watch Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn's highlights from his 117-yard game in Week 18 against the Chicago Bears.
Watch Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn's highlights from his 117-yard game in Week 18 against the Chicago Bears.
Elijah Mitchell gets into the end zone for the 1st time this season to put the 49ers up 14-6.
Panthers K Eddy Piñeiro wrapped up his 2022 with 19 consecutive made field goals, with his last serving as a feel-good exclamation point.
Follow along with Lauren Carpenter as she keeps you updated on all of the action from around the league during the 1:00 and 4:00 pm ET slate of games. (Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports)
No rookie QB in 49ers history has thrown more TD passes than Brock Purdy.
#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes warmed up ahead of Week 18's tilt with the #Raiders in a pullover honoring #Bills S Damar Hamlin.
The AFC playoff picture is complete. Check out the final seeding and Wild Card Round matchups following the Patriots' Week 18 loss to the Bills.
The NFL’s personnel notice Friday revealed that the Patriots had suspended punter Jake Bailey and cornerback Jack Jones. The suspensions reverted to Dec. 31. Both players were moved from injured reserve to reserve/suspended. Since then, some details have emerged as to the reasons. Bailey had returned to practice from injured reserve Dec. 21, and he [more]
Tom Brady broke two NFL records with one pass on Sunday, not a bad achievement.
As Week 18 unfolds, the Dolphins have grabbed the AFC's final wild card spot, while the neutral site AFC title game scenario remains alive.
One of the NFL's worst beats happened on the final play of the Jets' season.
TCU tried to convince Max Duggan to stay, but his instincts to turn pro were solidified after a phone call
The Bills are now playing for the No. 2 or No. 3 seed. Here are the scenarios to sort through a frenzied Week 18 playoff picture.
As the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars battled for the AFC South, the owner of the latter franchise seemingly dozed off.
They ran it back. And they fell flat. Now, their head coach may walk away. According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, the feeling in building is that Rams coach Sean McVay is more likely to leave than to stay. “There’s more people inside the building, when you talk to them, they’d be more surprised [more]
No playoffs for Pittsburgh thanks to some bad losses in the first half of the season.
When the play that began with 11 grown men arm-in-arm and whirling in circles was called, Chiefs offensive tackle Trey Smith said, “‘It was almost like, ‘Oh, my God, it’s happening.’”
The Dolphins won an 11-6 slugfest Sunday, then got help they needed when the Bills beat the Patriots. But they'll need their starting QB back to have a chance against those same Bills next week.
Free Press sports writers give their predictions for the Detroit Lions' game on Sunday night at the Green Bay Packers.
The Chargers had some big stars limp off Sunday.
The Steelers were on the wrong end of a horrible call on Sunday.